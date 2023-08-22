Fast Food Flops: Internet’s Honest Reviews on Overhyped Joints

Once upon a time, fast food was a cheap, reliable way to fill your belly in a pinch. Whether you were pressed for time while driving cross country, seeking a quick meal on your lunch break, or experiencing a bout of spontaneous hunger after catching the latest Seth Rogen movie in theaters, the safety net of Wendy's or Taco Bell was always there to provide a hot, predictable meal.

Yet, consumers have noted that drive-thru food is not what it used to be, and a few restaurants in particular fail the taste test.

1- Chick-fil-A

Remember, the operative descriptor here is “overhyped,” not “bad” or “subpar.” These fast-food joints don't quite live up to the perceptions of their fawning fans (even if they come close). With lines constantly wrapped around the building like a boa constrictor with a chicken nugget addiction, some just can't justify the wait for a couple of (admittedly delicious) chicken sandwiches from Chick-fil-A.

2- McDonald's

Consumers endorse fast-food chains with their dollars. So, while you'll hear few people claiming that McDonald's ranks among the finest fast-food establishments in America (looking at you, Culver's), the lines at McDonald's are even longer than the time it takes to fix the broken McFlurry machine.

3- Sonic

The iconic American fast-food chain was once known for oversized burgers, rollerskates, and iced slushes. Since fast-food conglomerate Inspire Brands bought Sonic in 2018, once-loyal Sonic fans have noticed a marked decline in the food quality.

Still, the rollerblading servers, individual parking spots, and nostalgia of American Graffiti-era burger joints keep many a Sonic parking lot packed.

4- Whataburger

Some Texans will defend Whataburger like it's The Alamo, but the once-vaunted burger chain has its fair share of detractors. The story is the same as so many fast-food chains consumers have loved and lost—higher prices, lower quality, hard pass.

5- Starbucks

While Starbucks isn't the drive-thru that typically comes to mind when you think “fast food,” it purports to be fast and serves food. What Starbucks is not is affordable for most people, nor anyone who's being honest about where they're blowing money unnecessarily.

Depending on where you live, you can easily spend $8 or more for a coffee, which quickly becomes unsustainable given the addictive nature of a coffee habit.

6- Raising Cane's

This one is tough to type out because any college freshman with a Raising Cane's within 15 miles of their dorm reflects fondly on the gallons of Cane's sauce they consumed. Admittedly, though, Raising Cane's' popularity has reached such a fever pitch that “overrated” chants have become inevitable.

7- Five Guys

If only a Five Guys burger cost Five Bucks, fewer people would slap the “overhyped” label on this successful American burger chain. With a bacon cheeseburger costing around ten bucks, Five Guys has become a burger joint for billionaires.

The burgers and seasoned fries are delicious, but what's in the ground beef? Diamonds?

8- Subway

Gen Z-ers won't relate, but Subway was once the bully on the sub sandwich block for good reason. Genuinely fresh ingredients, consistency, and freshly-baked cookies made trips to Subway a delicious delight. It was once a cold-cut above the other sub peddlers, but no longer.

While Subway has tried to regenerate hype with each new athlete it hires to star in its commercials, any hype feels like overhype.

9- Kentucky Fried Chicken

Admittedly, we've yet to hear anyone “hype” KFC or even claim it's comparable to Popeyes or Chick-fil-A. Even so, the mere fact that KFCs remain a thing, with their interminable wait times, inconsistent batter, and something's-not-right aftertaste, is a national travesty.

10- Taco Bell

Anyone who has asked their Uber driver to swing by Taco Bell on the way home from the club or house party has a soft spot for a soft taco paired with a Chalupa and a bag of cinnamon twists. However, some need help comprehending how one would spend $20 on a meal they could make at home for a fraction of the price.

11- White Castle

White Castle is an iconic American institution that's remained relevant by limiting expansion. The franchise even inspired a film franchise. But, to some, a White Castle burger isn't a burger but a slider better suited for a toddler than a full-grown adult.

12- Arby's

A critic might say Arby's has survived solely because no other national fast food joint has the boldness to serve roast beef sandwiches through a drive-thru window. It's not bad, but it's drive-thru roast beef. To many, that fact alone is a non-starter.

13- Jimmy John's

Critics of mass sandwich manufacturer Jimmy John's allege that the byproduct of “freaky fast” sandwich production is a “freaky mediocre” experience for the consumer. While you generally know what you're getting when you roll through a Jimmy John's, you also know to temper your expectations.

14- In-N-Out

Like California itself, In-N-Out attracts millions of visitors each year who believe the hype that it's the second coming of the Garden of Eden. And, like visitors to California, many visitors to In-N-Out leave shocked by the sheer volume of humanity within its confines.

The burgers and animal-style fries are satisfying enough, but when does a wait time become unreasonable?

