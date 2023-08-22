Fast Food Flops: Internet’s Honest Reviews on Overhyped Joints

Once upon a time, fast food was a cheap, reliable way to fill your belly in a pinch. Whether you were pressed for time while driving cross country, seeking a quick meal on your lunch break, or experiencing a bout of spontaneous hunger after catching the latest Seth Rogen movie in theaters, the safety net of Wendy's or Taco Bell was always there to provide a hot, predictable meal.

Yet, consumers have noted that drive-thru food is not what it used to be, and a few restaurants in particular fail the taste test.

1- Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-a
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Remember, the operative descriptor here is “overhyped,” not “bad” or “subpar.” These fast-food joints don't quite live up to the perceptions of their fawning fans (even if they come close). With lines constantly wrapped around the building like a boa constrictor with a chicken nugget addiction, some just can't justify the wait for a couple of (admittedly delicious) chicken sandwiches from Chick-fil-A.

2- McDonald's 

McDonald's Meal
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Consumers endorse fast-food chains with their dollars. So, while you'll hear few people claiming that McDonald's ranks among the finest fast-food establishments in America (looking at you, Culver's), the lines at McDonald's are even longer than the time it takes to fix the broken McFlurry machine. 

3- Sonic

Image of Sonic Drive Thru restaurant
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

The iconic American fast-food chain was once known for oversized burgers, rollerskates, and iced slushes. Since fast-food conglomerate Inspire Brands bought Sonic in 2018, once-loyal Sonic fans have noticed a marked decline in the food quality.

Still, the rollerblading servers, individual parking spots, and nostalgia of American Graffiti-era burger joints keep many a Sonic parking lot packed.

4- Whataburger

Whataburger
Image Credit: WikiCommons.

Some Texans will defend Whataburger like it's The Alamo, but the once-vaunted burger chain has its fair share of detractors. The story is the same as so many fast-food chains consumers have loved and lost—higher prices, lower quality, hard pass.

5- Starbucks

Starbucks coffee in Sante Fe, New Mexico
Image Credit: nyker/Shutterstock.

While Starbucks isn't the drive-thru that typically comes to mind when you think “fast food,” it purports to be fast and serves food. What Starbucks is not is affordable for most people, nor anyone who's being honest about where they're blowing money unnecessarily. 

Depending on where you live, you can easily spend $8 or more for a coffee, which quickly becomes unsustainable given the addictive nature of a coffee habit.

6- Raising Cane's

JOLIET, IL, USA - NOVEMBER 24, 2022: Raising Cane's is an American fast food restaurant chain that specializes in chicken fingers.
Image Credit; Joseph Hendrickson / Shutterstock.com.

This one is tough to type out because any college freshman with a Raising Cane's within 15 miles of their dorm reflects fondly on the gallons of Cane's sauce they consumed. Admittedly, though, Raising Cane's' popularity has reached such a fever pitch that “overrated” chants have become inevitable.

7- Five Guys

Staines upon Thames, Middlesex United Kingdom-January 27th 2023: Recently opened Five Guys restaurant and takeaway in Two Rivers shopping at Staines upon Thames.
Image Credit: Jeffrey Banks / Shutterstock.com.

If only a Five Guys burger cost Five Bucks, fewer people would slap the “overhyped” label on this successful American burger chain. With a bacon cheeseburger costing around ten bucks, Five Guys has become a burger joint for billionaires. 

The burgers and seasoned fries are delicious, but what's in the ground beef? Diamonds?

8- Subway

Subway Restaurant
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Gen Z-ers won't relate, but Subway was once the bully on the sub sandwich block for good reason. Genuinely fresh ingredients, consistency, and freshly-baked cookies made trips to Subway a delicious delight. It was once a cold-cut above the other sub peddlers, but no longer.

While Subway has tried to regenerate hype with each new athlete it hires to star in its commercials, any hype feels like overhype.

9- Kentucky Fried Chicken

KFC 1 e1692651387900
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Admittedly, we've yet to hear anyone “hype” KFC or even claim it's comparable to Popeyes or Chick-fil-A. Even so, the mere fact that KFCs remain a thing, with their interminable wait times, inconsistent batter, and something's-not-right aftertaste, is a national travesty.

10- Taco Bell

Taco Bell
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Anyone who has asked their Uber driver to swing by Taco Bell on the way home from the club or house party has a soft spot for a soft taco paired with a Chalupa and a bag of cinnamon twists. However, some need help comprehending how one would spend $20 on a meal they could make at home for a fraction of the price.

11- White Castle

White Castle e1692651456942
Image Credit: Wiki Commons, Miyagawa.

White Castle is an iconic American institution that's remained relevant by limiting expansion. The franchise even inspired a film franchise. But, to some, a White Castle burger isn't a burger but a slider better suited for a toddler than a full-grown adult. 

12- Arby's 

Niagara Falls, Canada - September 18, 2019: Arby's sign with blue sky in background in Niagara Falls, Canada. Arby's is an American quick-service fast-food sandwich restaurant chain
Image Credit: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com.

A critic might say Arby's has survived solely because no other national fast food joint has the boldness to serve roast beef sandwiches through a drive-thru window. It's not bad, but it's drive-thru roast beef. To many, that fact alone is a non-starter.

13- Jimmy John's

Lafayette - Circa September 2017: Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwich Restaurant. Jimmy John's is known for their fast delivery
Image Credit: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com.

Critics of mass sandwich manufacturer Jimmy John's allege that the byproduct of “freaky fast” sandwich production is a “freaky mediocre” experience for the consumer. While you generally know what you're getting when you roll through a Jimmy John's, you also know to temper your expectations.

14- In-N-Out 

Long Beach, CA USA - March 3, 2021 In-N-out burger sign against blue sky
Image Credit: KK Stock/Shutterstock.

Like California itself, In-N-Out attracts millions of visitors each year who believe the hype that it's the second coming of the Garden of Eden. And, like visitors to California, many visitors to In-N-Out leave shocked by the sheer volume of humanity within its confines. 

The burgers and animal-style fries are satisfying enough, but when does a wait time become unreasonable?

Sam Mire is a freelance writer who has manned a variety of beats over nearly a decade in the literary biz. He has spent weeks in the Alaskan wildlands, immersed himself in the world of Florida's homeless population, covered live sporting events, and served as a linchpin for media outlets in the legal, tech, and entertainment spaces. Sam has been published in Fast Company, Forbes, Entrepreneur, AP News, Fox News, and, most notably, Wealth of Geeks. In his free time, he enjoys boxing, woodwork, petting his dog, and reveling in good company.

