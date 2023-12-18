End of an Era? Beloved Fast Food Giant Confronts Bankruptcy Challenges

With store evictions galore and an owner filing for personal protection against bankruptcy, Boston Market's death looms.

This popular fast-food chain, known for its rotisserie chicken and comfort food, may be shutting down soon. Both vendors and employees are going unpaid as the company struggles.

The Decline of Boston Market

This fast-food chain once had more than 1,200 locations, but that has dwindled to an abysmal 300. Most of the locations in Connecticut and Florida have disappeared. Stores are being evicted due to unpaid rent, and the Colorado Department of Revenue seized the Boston Market headquarters because of $329,000 in unpaid payroll taxes and sales taxes.

The brand, founded in 1985, was wildly popular in the 80s and 90s, thanks to the rotisserie chicken craze. However, it hit hard times in 1998 and never fully recovered, filing for bankruptcy.

Fast-food giant McDonald's swooped in, purchasing the company in 2000 to revive the brand. With no luck, the company was sold in 2007 to Sun Capital Partners, and the decline has only worsened since then.

Since 2017, the company has had three CEOs and plenty of “new chapters” that never panned out. Despite new menu items, rebranding, and other efforts, locations continued to close, leading up to the company's current situation.

According to The News Tribune, the company's owner, Jignesh Pandya, recently filed for personal bankruptcy protection, indicating he expects the company to go under.

Restaurant Business Online reports that Boston Market is not the only business that Pandya has run into the ground, as Corner's Bakery also had its headquarters seized and came under siege for not paying employees. He has also had a hand in bad business practices involving Pizza Hut, Dunkin', Checkers, Popeyes, and Mozzarella Kitchen Co.

Unpaid Vendors

One major vendor, US Foods, is suing Boston Market for the $11 million it's owed.

However, this vendor is far from alone, as Boston Market has been sued many times in various states. The brand owes money to several key vendors, including Feesers Inc. and Ben E. Keith Co.

Since the change of ownership in 2020, the company has been sued nearly 150 times by vendors as well as employees.

Labor Department Investigations

Many lawsuits filed against Boston Market involve unpaid wages. California, Arizona, and Massachusetts lawsuits have led to official investigations. The company's official stance is that it has always paid its workers, but the evidence suggests otherwise.

Arizona area employees are suing for “failure to pay…minimum and overtime wages.” Massachusetts workers filed for receiving no wages in June 2023. New Jersey officials forced the closure of over 25 stores in the state due to unpaid wages and fined the chain for “hindrance of the investigation.”

A Slow Downward Spiral

Since 1998, Boston Market has been on a steady downhill journey from which it can't seem to recover, wronging vendors and employees along the way.

A Boston Market turnaround is unlikely with angry vendors, abused employees, messy ownership, federal investigations, and disordered leadership.