25 Healthy Fast Food Orders You’ll Actually Like, According to a Nutritionist

With the renewed sense of urgency in traveling this summer, many will find themselves on the road with limited food options. If all you see are burger chains, chicken joints, and taco franchises fear not. You have several options that will help you avoid 1250 calories in one meal. That's not good for weight loss.

Dr. Gabrielle Fundaro, who has worked as a nutrition coach for years sat down with Barbend and went over the most health-conscious fast-food options when on the road.

Top Tips for Mindful Fast-Food Choices

Before going over her list of 25, Dr. Fundaro has a few quick and simple-to-follow tips that can be used whenever you find yourself with limited food options and want to stay on track eating healthy.

Swap out mayonnaise for ketchup and mustard on burgers

Mayonnaise and burger sauces are often loaded with oil which bumps up the fat content and overall calories of the meal. Asking for vinegar-based condiments such as mustard and ketchup in your burger helps to reduce the overall calories.

Choose grilled over fried chicken

Opting for grilled rather than fried chicken in your burgers, wraps or nuggets is an easy way to reduce trans-fat and the overall total fat in your meal. Plus, it’s much easier on your digestive system!

Top your pizza with lots of vegetables

Pizza is notoriously calorific, so next time you ask for a thin crust, add lots of veggies as toppings. Vegetables not only increase the volume of the meal but they are packed with fiber to help keep you fuller for longer and are mostly made of water which helps keep calories low.

Swap to higher protein sandwiches

Making simple swaps such as asking for whole-grain bread and lean meats like chicken breast or turkey in your sandwich, help to significantly bump up the protein content of the meal. Increasing your protein intake can increase satiety (fullness) and make you less likely to order further fast-food treats.

Opt for vinaigrette-based salad dressings.

Salads are often laden with fat-based creamy dressings, such as Caeser or ranch sauce. Since fats are more than twice as calorie-dense per gram as carbs or protein, opting for a vinaigrette reduces the amount of oil going into your salad, and cuts back on unnecessary calories without sacrificing too much flavor.

25 Healthy Fast Food Orders

Now that you have the must-do tips, here is the list of the 25 healthiest options Dr. Fundaro shares for mindful eating when ordering fast food.

McDonald’s

Hamburger – 250 calories, 9 grams fat, 31 grams carbs, 12 grams protein.

McDouble (No Cheese) – 350 calories, 16 grams fat, 31 grams carbs, 20 grams protein.

Wendy’s

Jr. Hamburger – 250 calories, 11 grams fat, 25 grams carbs, 13 grams protein.

Jr. Cheeseburger – 340 calories, 14 grams fat, 26 grams carbs, 14 grams protein.

Chick-Fil-A

Grilled Chicken Sandwich – 320 calories, 6 grams fat, 41 grams carbs, 28 grams protein

Chicken Tortilla Soup – 340 calories

10 grams fat, 38 grams carbs, 23 grams protein.

Grilled Chicken Nuggets (8) & Fruit Cup – 190 calories, 3 grams fat, 15 grams carbs, 25 grams protein.

KFC

Chicken Little & Green Beans – 325 calories, 15 grams fat, 32 grams carbs, 15 grams protein.

Snack-Size KFC Famous Bowl – 270 calories, 14 grams fat, 27 grams carbs, 11 grams protein.

Taco Bell

Power Menu Bowl: Grilled Chicken (No Signature Sauce, Easy Cheese, Extra Lettuce and Tomato) – 400 calories, 15 grams fat, 43 grams carbs, 25 grams protein.

Vegan Black Bean Burrito (Extra Beans, Add Rice, No Cheese) – 420 calories, 10 grams fat, 69 grams carbs, 14 grams protein.

Chipotle

Sofritas Burrito Bowl (Brown Rice, Black Beans, Fajita Vegetables, Lettuce, Salsa) – 545 calories, 17.5 grams fat, 77 grams carbs, 21 grams protein.

Grilled Chicken Salad (Black Beans, Fajita Vegetables, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa) – 425 calories, 10 grams fat, 46 grams carbs, 45 grams protein.

Domino’s

Thin Crust Veggie Pizza (Light Cheese) – 290 calories (¼ Medium Pizza), 15 grams fat, 28 grams carbs, 10 grams protein.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich – 380 calories (½ Sandwich), 15 grams fat, 36 grams carbs, 24 grams protein.

Pizza Hut

Veggie Lovers Thin n’ Crispy Pizza – 360 calories (¼ Medium Pizza), 12 grams fat, 48 grams carbs, 16 grams protein.

Chicken Garden Salad (No Cheese, Dressing Not Included) – 400 Calories, 17 grams fat, 39 grams carbs, 30 grams protein.

Subway

6-Inch Oven Roast Turkey & Swiss Sub (Multigrain Bread, Mustard, and Veggies) – 320 Calories, 8 grams fat, 40 grams carbs, 24 grams protein.

6-Inch Veggie Delight with Provolone (Multigrain Bread, Mustard, and Veggies) – 250 Calories, 6 grams fat, 39 grams carbs, 12 grams protein.

Panera Bread

Mediterranean Veggie Sandwich on Tomato Basil Bread – 540 calories, 12 grams fat, 89 grams carbs, 21 grams protein.

Green Goddess Cobb Salad with Chicken (Half) & Apple – 250 Calories, 15 grams fat 35 grams carbs, 18 grams protein.

Starbucks

Turkey Bacon, Cheddar & Egg White Sandwich – 230 Calories, 5 grams fat, 28 grams carbs, 17 grams protein.

Spinach, Feta & Egg White Wrap – 250 Calories, 8 grams fat, 34 grams carbs, 20 grams protein.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Egg and Cheese English Muffin – 340 calories, 15 grams fat, 38 grams carbs, 14 grams protein.

Egg White & Veggie Omelet Bites with English Muffin – 270 calories, 13 grams fat, 42 grams carbs, 19 grams protein.

Healthy Fast-Food?

Now it's not ideal to eat fast food often. Yet, when you are faced with only a few options you can make the best decision possible with these choices.

