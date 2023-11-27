Top Speed: Here’s 14 of the Year’s Fastest Production Trucks

People have always been attracted to fast cars. And in this day and age, consumers expect any vehicle they get to have some serious speed or for there to be at least the option to enhance a vehicle's top speed and horsepower through upgrades.

Pickup trucks are no exception especially with them being among the best-selling vehicles in America. Here are this year's 14 fastest production trucks.

1. The 2023 Nissan Frontier

The 2023 Nissan Frontier has a naturally aspirated 3.8-liter V-6 engine that can achieve a top speed of 113 miles per hour while going from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 7.3 seconds. Its engine also generates 310 horsepower and 281 pound-feet of torque—solid specs for a solid truck. However, if someone is looking to buy a truck purely for its speed, we'd recommend checking out some other trucks on this list with more muscular powertrains.

2. The 2023 Chevy Colorado ZR2

The following fast truck on our list, the 2023 Chevy Colorado ZR2, comes with a slightly more muscular powertrain. Powered by a turbocharged and inter-cooled dual overhead camshaft engine, it’s a 2.7-liter inline four-cylinder bad boy that can generate up to 310 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque. While its top speed is only 100 miles per hour, it can go from 0 to 60 in 6.5 seconds, making it almost a second faster than the Nissan Frontier.

3. The 2023 Ram 1500

While the RAM 1500 is not known for being a light truck, that doesn’t mean it lacks speed or power. With a potent pushrod 16-valve V-8 engine capable of generating 395 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque, the RAM 1500 can accelerate from 0 to 60 in a respectable 6.4 seconds while reaching a top speed of 106 miles per hour.

4. The 2023 Ford Maverick

An affordable and reliable hybrid pickup truck, the Ford Maverick is available for around $24,000. The Maverick sports a dual overhead camshaft 16-valve 2.5-litre Atkinson cycle inline-four that combines with its AC motors to generate 191 horsepower. Its 2.0-liter EcoBoost can generate up to 250 horsepower with 277 pound-feet of torque, churning out a reported 0 to 60 time of 6.3 seconds, with a top speed of 110 miles per hour.

5. The 2023 Ford Ranger Performance Pack Level 3

They call it a performance pack for a reason. The standard Ford Ranger leaves something to be desired, with an engine that can only generate 270 horsepower. However, the Ford Ranger Performance Pack Level 3 has a 2.3-liter turbocharged engine, making 315 horsepower with 370 pound-feet of torque. Its 0 to 60 time is reportedly 6.1 seconds.

6. The 2023 Toyota Tundra

While the 2023 Toyota Tundra may not come with a V-8 like the other full-sized pickup trucks in its class, its twin-turbo V-6 can generate 389 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. Moreover, Car and Driver found that the 2023 Tundra could post a respectable 6.1 seconds 0 to 60 time at their test track.

7. The 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz

The 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz comes with two different powertrain options. The first is a standard 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 191 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque. The second is an upgraded turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder, making 281 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. The latter boasts a 0 to 60 time of six seconds flat and a top speed of 133 miles per hour. For prospective buyers who feel the need for speed, as Tom Cruise once said, “The choice is obvious.”

8. The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor

It’s with the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor that the trucks on this list really pick up. Kicking things into a higher gear is the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor. Boasting a mighty twin-turbocharged and inter-cooled V-6 engine that makes 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque, this bad boy can accelerate from 0 to 60 in 5.3 seconds, reaching a top speed of 120 miles per hour. And it’s not even the fastest Ford Raptor on this list.

9. The 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning

Prospective buyers of the Blue Oval's electrified version of their long-time best-seller, the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning, won't be disappointed by its speed. It's four-second flat 0 to 60 time more than earns the electric truck its moniker, and its front and mid AC motors combine to generate a robust 580 horsepower with 775 pound-feet of torque. However, its price tag and limited driving range when hauling heavy cargo might prove off-putting to truck buyers whose primary motivation for buying a full-size truck is its towing capacity.

10. The 2023 Ram 1500 TRX

With a hefty price tag and monstrous performance, the 2023 RAM 1500 TRX boasts a 6.2-liter Hemi V-8 (which is what you’d find under the hood of a Hellcat) that’s capable of producing 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque! It holds the record for the quickest 0 to 60 run of any pickup truck that Car and Driver has ever tested, (at that time) with a time of just 3.7 seconds. The RAM 1500 TRX also completed a quarter-mile run in just 12.3 seconds. Its top speed is 118 miles per hour.

11. The Ford Raptor R

Ford must have been impressed by (or jealous) of Stellantis sticking the engine of their most famous muscle car into an incredibly expensive truck to give it ludicrous speed. Why else would they put a Shelby GT500 engine into the high-performance iteration of their best-selling vehicle? (Other than that, it’s awesome!) The supercharged 5.2-liter V-8 engine produces 700 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque. The Raptor R also bests the TRX’s 0 to 60 time by the slimmest of margins, with a time of 3.6 seconds, according to Car and Driver.

12. The 2023 GMC Hummer EV

No one who grew up with images of Arnold Schwarzenegger driving around in a Hummer imagined that this iconic gas guzzler would ever be an electric vehicle, but here it is. Resurrected by General Motors, the 2023 GMC Hummer EV is a gnarly vehicle. (It has a “crab driving mode” for crying out loud.) But is it fast? With its 1,000-horsepower electric powertrain, the answer is a resounding yes. Unsurprisingly, the Hummer EV can accelerate from 0 to 60 in just 3.3 seconds.

13. The 2023 Rivian R1T

While tech startup Rivian may be struggling to make their much-lauded electric pickup truck profitable – one thing they absolutely have not struggled with is making it launch. With a Quad-Motor setup that generates 835 horsepower and 829 pound-feet of torque, the Rivian R1T can accelerate from 0 to 60 in just 3.3 seconds, tying it with the 2023 GMC Hummer EV as the fastest truck on this list.

14. The 2023 Rezvani Hercules 6×6 Military Edition

Touted as “the most powerful armored vehicle on earth” by its maker, the Rezvani Hercules 6×6 Military Edition is the kind of vehicle we’d expect a young boy to dream up as the ultimate battle vehicle for his G.I. Joes to zoom around in. But it’s real! And really fast! It Sports a 7.0-liter Supercharged V-8 engine that generates a staggering 1,300 horsepower. While Rezvani doesn’t specify the Hercules 0 to 60 time, with the type of horsepower this thing boasts, it’s safe to say that this monster can launch.