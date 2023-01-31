Father Refuses To Let Pregnant Daughter Move In With Him With Her Boyfriend

A Reddit dad u/funzies86 has a 23-year-old daughter who refuses to listen to his advice and decides to do things her way. Now, she is pregnant and wants to move in with her boyfriend into his home.

Here's The Story:

A few years ago, OP's wife (his daughter's stepmother) took his daughter to get a birth control implant. According to him, his daughter was happy about getting the implant.

A year after this, OP's daughter met a guy online and in OP's words she “falls in love.” The guy is 28, financially stable, and lives in another state.

His daughter started talking about how she and the guy both want to get married and have a child. Three months before she planned to go meet him in person, she told her dad that she had gotten her implant out and switched to the pill. She said she did it because she didn't like the implant anymore.

OP was uneasy about this, and decided to talk to her about it and reiterated how important it was for her to properly take the pills every day. In addition, OP went over the cost of raising children and how big of a responsibility babies are. He told her that, while he loved his kids and loved raising them, he had no interest in raising his grandchildren.

To cut the story short, OP's daughter went on the trip and got pregnant. Also, as a result of morning sickness, she had been missing out on work a lot. Despite all of this, OP's daughter was bent on keeping the baby.

Now, OP's daughter called him to ask if she and her boyfriend could move in with him while the boyfriend looks for a job. But according to OP, the boyfriend, “doesn't have any significant work history or education, and is morbidly obese which cause him a lot of health problems, so currently he is on disability.”

His daughter explained that they would save up money and be out before the baby is born. But, OP doesn't believe his daughter will follow through. He wrote:

“My daughter has a history of not following through on her commitments and I know that she won't actually move out before she has the baby, and probably not for a long while after. She has trouble taking responsibility for herself and I am guessing we will be the ones dealing with the baby mostly.”

OP added that he and his wife already took in a cat his daughter adopted and refused to clean up after. Plus, he and his wife have two young kids of their own and OP doesn't want a strange man around them.

When OP's daughter and her boyfriend decided to get a place together, OP said he'd help with the first month's rent. But for his daughter and his ex-wife, this wasn't enough.

Now, OP is asking Redditors if he is wrong.

Redditors Pass a Verdict:

u/Madame-Defarge went straight to the point:

“NTA. If she is mature enough to have a baby, she needs to be mature enough to care for it without foisting those duties onto OP. And OP is right that if he agrees to this, he will be the one raising the baby. Being a parent is not a suicide pact and does not mean you have to support everything the adult child does.”

Another Reddit user u/SilverRoseBlade commented,

“Agreed. OP is being generous here. People should not have children unless they are able to take care of them and in this case the daughter couldn’t even take care of a cat! How is she going to take care of a child? NTA.”

A user u/FuzzyPeachDong tried to explain that there was nothing wrong with having kids early, but the problem lay in pushing the responsibility to someone else,

“I see what you guys are saying here, but I got my first kid at 22. All planned and very much wanted and hoped for. Getting kids young doesn't equal bad life decisions overall. Getting kids young isn't a bad decision either. Getting pregnant by basically a random dude without plans on how to support yourself or your new baby is a fairly bad decision, though. For what it's worth, we're in our mid-thirties and still together with few more kids now. Married ages ago and bought our own place a couple of years ago too. And jobs and all that shit. But the point is, we had plans. Multiple, for different scenarios. “Someone else will handle this for me” is not a plan, so OP is def NTA.”

Finally, Redditors concluded that OP is NTA. Do you think so too?

Take a look at the full story here.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.