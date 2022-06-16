The 20 Hottest Father’s Day Gifts of 2022

Father’s Day is that one day to celebrate Dad. Make sure that you get your dad something good. If you’re unsure what to get him, here’s a list of awesome Father’s Day gifts.

Sports Tickets

Does your father love sports? If the answer is yes, you can get him tickets to his favorite team's game. Quality time watching a sporting event is time well spent.

Tools

Is your dad a handyman? If so, it may be time for some new tools. Check out a mechanic's tool set. It has everything he'd ever need and want.

Dress Shirts

You can never go wrong with buying your Pops a dress shirt. Well, actually you can. If you get him the wrong size shirt or a color that he doesn’t like, that could be a slight issue. Make sure it’s something that you’ll think he’ll like.

Cologne

The next gift item on the list is cologne. If your dad wears cologne, get him a bottle. The price of cologne can fluctuate.

Cuff Links

Cuff Links are a gift that you can get for the father that likes to dress up. They’ll look good with the dress shirt that you purchased earlier.

Sports Jerseys

The next Father’s Day gift idea is a sports jersey. This is another perfect gift idea for the dad that enjoys sports. There are jerseys for all types of sports out there. There are many places where you can buy them.

Board Games

Board Games can be another good Father’s Day gift. There are hundreds of board games to choose from, including many classics.

Grill Set

If Dad likes to cook, grab him a grill set. Sets usually have over 25 pieces, including spatulas and other utensils essential for grilling.

Watch

Watches are very nice items. Many people collect them. A watch is something that he'll use often.

Drinking Glasses

Drinking glasses are another excellent gift for dad. They can be used for water, juice, and whiskey.

Gift Card

Sometimes you are fresh out of ideas when it comes to gifts. A gift card can help you with that. There are hundreds of stores and restaurants to choose from.

Briefcase

Every dad needs a good briefcase. If yours doesn’t have one or needs a new one, this can be the perfect gift for him.

Books

Does your dad like to read? Does he have a home library? If the answer to either of those questions is yes, grab him some books.

Shoes

The next Father’s Day gift idea is shoes. You can get your dad some dress shoes or some tennis shoes. The price of the shoes fluctuates depending on the brand or type they are.

Flasks

Flasks are another item that I’m sure you’re dad would love. They vary in size and color. Flasks can also be engraved.

Razors

Razors always come in handy. Your dad can never have too many. If your dad shaves a lot, then this is another good idea.

Records

Records are coming back in style. Many people have started to collect them. I have a modest collection of four records myself. If your dad likes music and has a record player, this could be a unique Father’s Day gift.

Tablets

A tablet can be another good gift. If your dad needs an up-to-date tablet, get him one today.

Wallet + Key Ring

Last but not least is a wallet. Your dad could use a new one every few years. Wallets are typically inexpensive and key rings can be personalized with his initials.

