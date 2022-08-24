Fauci Is Stepping Down in December To Pursue His “Next Chapter”

On Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that he will be leaving the government service this December to “pursue the next chapter” of his career. He will be stepping down as President Biden's top medical advisor as well as stepping down as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He has led the NIAID for 38 years.

Bowing Out Gracefully

Fauci has been hinting at retirement for a while, so his announcement wasn't unexpected. In an interview, he said that he will not be retiring in the “classic sense” but would be devoting himself to traveling, writing, and encouraging people to join the government service.

He says that he wants to use his experience and insight into public health and service to “hopefully inspire the younger generation.”

Thank You for Your Service

Biden made a statement on Monday thanking Fauci for his service and referring to him as a “dedicated public servant and a steady hand with wisdom and insight.” Fauci also worked with President Biden on the Zika outbreak when Biden was still the vice president.

Not Your Average Doc in a Box

Very few scientists have had as large or as long-lasting an impact on the public and public policy. He has been an advisor to every president since Ronald Reagan. His most notable accomplishment was working with George W. Bush to develop a global program to combat HIV/AIDS, which saved an estimated 21 million lives. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2008 by George W. Bush.

A Drawn-out Farewell

Fauci has not set a departure date, but he said that he hopes that by staying through the fall and winter, the United States will be able to “get closer to living with” hte coronavirus in “a steady state.”

Featured Image Credit: Stefani Reynolds.