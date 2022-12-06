Spend The Holidays in Your Favorite Christmas Movie

Few things fill you with holiday spirit like cozying up on the couch to watch a Christmas movie. Why not take it a step further? A recent American Express poll discovered that 39% of the world is inspired to travel during the holidays this year because of a movie they have seen.

According to Statista, 60 percent of people watch at least one Christmas film with their family at some point during the holiday season. Christmas movies are essential to many family traditions and have become synonymous with the holiday season.

Many of the most popular Christmas movies were filmed in locations that can be visited or recreated for families to enjoy. 47% of respondents to the Amex Trendex report indicated they plan to travel over the holiday break.

What better way to make your Christmas vacation more magical than feeling like you stepped straight into the movies by visiting the filming locations of your favorite holiday films?

Can Christmas Films Increase Tourism?

“Film tourism” is when a “tourist visits a destination or attraction as a result of the destination's being featured on television, video, or the cinema screen.” Many films have increased the number of tourists visiting the location where they were filmed.

For example, New Zealand has experienced a consistent increase in tourism since The Lord of The Rings and The Hobbit series were filmed there. In 2019, 10% of visitors to New Zealand chose that destination after seeing at least one of the movies. Once in New Zealand, one in three visitors visited at least one film set, according to Tourism New Zealand.

Christmas films have a similar effect, and many settings within those movies have become popular destinations during the holidays. In addition, many holiday films take place in already popular vacation spots, so it may add to the appeal of visiting during the Christmas season. Here are some favorite holiday movie filming locations you can visit this year.

“Elf”

The main character of 2003's Elf finds himself on a trek from the North Pole to New York City. Upon arrival, Buddy is dazzled by the sights and sounds of some of New York's most well-known spots.

While there, he visits the Empire State Building and explores Central Park. In one of the movie's most memorable scenes, Buddy has his first kiss while on an ice skating date in Rockefeller Center under the towering Christmas tree.

“Home Alone 2”

Another Christmas movie in which the main character explores Manhattan for the first time is Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Kevin McCallister lives out the Christmas vacation of his dreams during the film. Just like Kevin, visitors can take a yellow taxi from the airport into the city.

Visit Radio City Music Hall, Empire Diner, Chinatown, Battery Park, and the Statue of Liberty. Afterward, head to The Plaza Hotel for a well-deserved Christmas nap.

The Plaza even offers a Home Alone 2: Fun In New York package that includes a limo ride around the city, a large cheese pizza, and a 16-scoop ice cream sundae delivered to your room.

“The Holiday”

If traveling to the U.K. is on your wishlist this Christmas, then be sure to add a trip to Surrey to your agenda. Surrey is where you can transport yourself into the charming village featured in the 2006 film The Holiday. Just like Amanda, played by Cameron Diaz in the movie, you can spend the holidays in England's quaint countryside.

In one scene, Amanda meets with a friend for a drink at The White Horse pub in Shere. Other recognizable locations from the film include the Cornwall Manor in Chipping Norton, Church Street in Godalming, and London's South Bank.

“Love Actually”

Another Christmas film set in the U.K. is Love Actually. This movie follows different families in the weeks leading up to Christmas. One scene occurs at the jewelry counter of Selfridges, one of London's luxury department stores.

If you're in town and doing holiday shopping, visit this spot for some high-end presents. London's River Thames features in a few of the film's scenes and is one of the city's most picturesque areas. Naturally, visitors will want to see the twinkling lights along the river during the holidays.

“How The Grinch Stole Christmas”

In the 2000 film How The Grinch Stole Christmas, the Grinch plots his holiday-related revenge on the town of Whoville. While you can't actually visit Whoville, you can take a trip to Universal Studios to experience Grinchmas.

At both Universal Studios Orlando and Hollywood, guests can enjoy some festive fun during the holiday season. From seasonal decorations and treats to a live show starring the Grinch, fans will be transported to the Christmas-loving town of Whoville. There are also photo opportunities with the Grinch himself and other town residents spreading Who-liday cheer.

“A Christmas Story”

A Christmas Story is played on a 24-hour loop each Christmas, so chances are you are familiar with it. If you're a fan of the movie, you can visit Cleveland, Ohio, to see the actual home featured in many scenes. Superfans even have the chance to spend the night in the house.

The home is decorated just like Ralphie's house in the movie, complete with the iconic leg lamp in the front window. There is also a museum across the street that is home to many props from the film. The A Christmas Story house will be sold after this season, so now could be your last time to spend the holidays in this classic film.

Have a Christmas Vacation Straight Out of The Movies With a Timeshare

