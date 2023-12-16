People’s Favorite Christmas Ornaments: From Dollar Store to Deluxe Decor

As everyone starts to pull out their Christmas decorations and unwrap their precious ornaments, people notice their favorite pieces that warm their hearts whenever they see them. Whether you have three ornaments or 30, you probably have a favorite.

People’s most cherished ornaments can come from anywhere and be anything. Some adore the bobble passed down by their grandmother, while others are obsessed with their glittery pink candy canes, and this is what makes every Christmas tree special.

1. Vintage Thrift Store Finds

While it’s easy to get carried away spending money on dazzling ornaments, many people say their all-time favorite ornaments came from a local thrift store! If you don’t want the standard ornaments you get at home goods stores, thrift stores, flea markets, estate sales, and yard sales near you may be the place to get old-school, charming ornaments.

2. Sentimental Gifts

People also say their most loved ornaments were bought and gifted to them by loved ones. It’s easy to buy a bunch of ornaments for yourself and forget where they even came from, but when someone you love gives you an ornament, you’re reminded of them every time you hang it up.

3. Antique Heirlooms

It’s beautiful when a lovely Christmas ornament is passed down from generation to generation. Unsurprisingly, many people say their heirloom ornaments are their favorite. These unique decorations are more than decor; they’re pieces of your family history, holding the past and the future in them.

4. Dollar Store Deals

On the other hand, not every cute ornament needs a rich backstory or a high price tag. Some people get stressed about breaking expensive ornaments, so they love all of their cheap ones from places like Dollar Store or Dollar Tree because they’re expendable and low-stress to store.

5. Personalized Ornaments

Personalized ornaments are extraordinary because they capture a piece of you that you can hang up on the tree! Maybe someone got you a Star Wars ornament because it’s your favorite movie, or you got your name engraved on a Breaking Bad ornament. These ornaments are truly one of a kind, making your tree all the more personal.

6. Travel Souvenirs

A fun way for travelers to round out their ornament collection is to buy one as a souvenir whenever they go somewhere new. A clay bobble from Barcelona or a fishy figure from Iceland are just examples of how you can take your journeys home and display them around Christmastime.

7. Color Coordinated Bobbles

Some people appreciate the simplicity of their more subtle ornaments. A hodgepodge of different ornaments is quirky and adorable, but it’s not for everyone. If you like an organized tree, your favorite ornament might be the three bobbles that match each other perfectly, tying the whole aesthetic together.

8. Designer Decorations

It’s okay to get your ornaments at Dollar Tree, but it’s also exciting to indulge a little and get a designer or luxury ornament. People have fallen in love with and bought pricey ornaments at places like Tiffany & Co., Ralph Lauren, Saks Fifth Avenue, and other ritzy places.

9. Non-Ornament Ornaments

Not every decoration on your tree has to be an official Christmas ornament. People enjoy hanging other pretty things, like bracelets, necklaces, rings, earrings, ribbons, graduation cap tassels, and even glasses! These unorthodox ornaments bring a unique flair to the tree and still make it shine.

10. Annual Commemorations

If you feel like you don’t have enough ornaments but don’t want to buy a bunch just for the sake of it, start a yearly tradition. Many individuals, couples, and families pick out one ornament every Christmas representing that year, so it could be almost anything!

11. Wooden Wonders

Something about an ornament carved from wood is homey and warm. While some of us may gravitate toward the glitz and glam, other people adore the rustic and natural-looking ornaments that don’t look too flashy or artificial. They’re ideal for understated, log-cabin-esque aesthetics.

12. Glass-Blown Bobbles

Glass-blown ornaments can be mesmerizing on a Christmas tree. While safely storing delicate glass bobbles can be challenging, many people report that their shiny glass pieces are their favorite because of their soulful and artistic vibe.

13. Natural Elements

Wood-carved ornaments are outdoorsy, but you can amp up the woodsy vibes by turning items from nature into ornaments. String up pine cones, chestnuts, colorful leaves, acorns, tree bark, and more. For a beachy vibe, hang pieces of sea glass and seashells!

14. Childhood Creations

Of course, every parent has that abomination that their child called an ornament when they were little. The average person may not like the glue-and-macaroni ornament, but parents look at it and see their child when they were just a little baby. So ornaments made by little kids are often the most cherished items on the tree.

15. Paper Snowflakes

When was the last time you made a paper snowflake? These simple and one-of-a-kind crafts can be wondrous ornaments for your tree. Some folks say they make a new batch of paper snowflakes every year, so no two trees from year to year are the same, just like real snowflakes!

16. Candied Fruit

Like paper snowflakes, candied fruit ornaments are only temporary, which can make them more endearing. Candying oranges, lemons, limes, grapefruits, cranberries, apples, and more can result in glistening, colorful ornaments that people can’t get enough of.

17. Hallmark Classics

Many companies make ornaments inspired by movies and television, but no one does it quite like Hallmark. At this point, Hallmark and Christmas are practically synonymous, so many Hallmark lovers say their official Hallmark ornaments are their favorite. These ornaments are of excellent quality and made to last forever.

18. Target, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls Purchases

Many of us struggle to leave Target without dropping at least $50 on unnecessary items, including ornaments. People admit that their favorite ornaments come from stores like Target, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls, where the quality is better than Dollar Tree, but the price is lower than designer brands.

19. Baby Trinkets

Along with handmade kid ornaments, people also cherish baby-related ornaments. Many parents get “baby’s first Christmas” ornaments to keep forever, but people will also keep baby shoes, hospital bracelets, rattles, and other trinkets that remind them of when their kid was a tiny infant.

20. Mini Stockings

Stockings typically go over the fireplace or on a wall, but people also love to hang mini stockings on their trees! Not only do these little stockings capture the spirit of Christmas, but you can hide little gifts in them to surprise your loved ones later.

21. Candy Canes

It may not be the most original type of ornament, but some people say they love to deck their tree out with as many candy canes as possible. Folks use real candy canes, plastic candy canes, glass candy canes, metal candy canes, cheap candy canes, designer candy canes, and everything in between.

22. Family Photos

Putting photos on a Christmas tree makes it supremely sentimental and sweet. While personalized and handmade ornaments reflect you and your loved ones, nothing showcases everyone like a family photo. Some people string them up as is, but there are also picture frame ornaments.

23. Silver Bells

Santa has them on his sleigh, so why not put them on your tree? Silver bells are a wonderful way to fill your tree with the sparkling spirit of the holiday season. They’re shiny and simple, and if anyone touches the tree to place a present under it, they make a melodious chime that will gently ring through the house.

24. Handmade Gems

Not every beloved handmade ornament comes from a child. It’s touching when loved ones go out of their way to craft an ornament from scratch. Maybe your knitting friend made a yarn ornament, or your pottery-obsessed family member crafted a clay decoration. Whatever it is, people love those ornaments because they were made by the hands of someone they love.