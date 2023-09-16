15 Favorite Comfort Movies That Are Perfect When You Need a Break

Watching your favorite movie can make any bad day better. Someone on a popular online forum asked for the best comfort movies and people offered up their top picks for films that make them feel calm and cozy. Did any of your favorites make the list?

1. The Breakfast Club (1985)

Forced to spend an entire Saturday together in school at detention, a group of five students from different cliques share stories about themselves and begin to connect with one another. But can their bonds hold when they return to school on Monday?

2. Anastasia (1997)

This classic Disney film follows a young girl named Anastasia who goes missing when an evil sorcerer places a curse on her family, and an angry mob swarms their estate. Years later, a team of conmen attempt to win a cash prize by bringing an orphan who looks just like Anastasia back to her family.

3. Fried Green Tomatoes (1991)

Fried Green Tomatoes is a story of connection and love shared by two women in the 1920s. When a bored housewife befriends an elderly woman at the retirement home, the woman tells her a story about her family and friends from back in the day and the two women who owned and ran the Whistle Stop Cafe.

4. Ready Player One (2018)

In the year 2045, humans have almost wholly ravaged the earth. But people do have a virtual reality game owned by an intelligent inventor. When the inventor dies, he promises that the person who finds a hidden clue inside the VR program will become the company's next owner. One young boy decides it's his mission to uncover the easter egg and take over the company.

5. Stand By Me (1986)

When four friends learn that a dead body was discovered near their homes, these young boys embark on an adventure to see it. As they walk through their hometown, they encounter many obstacles and share stories along the way. By the end of the day, the boys realize this is an event they will never forget.

6. The Basketball Diaries (1995)

The Basketball Diaries is a coming-of-age story about a high-school basketball star who exchanges his life on the court for a life on the streets after he becomes addicted to heroin. As he and his new friends search the streets for drugs, the ex-star's old friend from the team tries his best to save his friend's life and get him back on track.

7. The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

Taking place in the 1930s, The Grand Budapest Hotel follows a hotel concierge who takes pleasing his guests so seriously that he'll go to bed with some of his elderly clients. But when one elderly woman dies after her stay, the concierge ends up with one of her paintings and the police begin to suspect that he could have something to do with her death.

8. Clockstoppers (2002)

When the curious son of an inventor finds a strange wristwatch in his father's office, he decides to put it on. But when he does, the watch pauses time in its tracks, allowing him to walk around with the world paused around him. He and a friend take the watch and use it for their own gain, but everything has a downside.

9. Hitch (2005)

Hitch is a romantic comedy about a dating coach who gets a little too involved in his clients' lives. After he coaches a geeky man into connecting with a gorgeous woman, he attempts to couple up with a reporter investigating his client's new love life. But the relationships become rocky when the truth comes out about the coach and his client's connection.

10. Dirty Dancing (1987)

When a teenage girl visits a resort in the Catskills with her parents one summer, she's entranced with the dance instructor at the resort. As the summer goes on, the girl and the dance instructor begin dancing together, which leads to them falling in love. But when the girl's father catches wind of her new relationship, he tries to put an end to it.

11. She's the Man (2006)

A teenage soccer star's heart is broken when she learns her school no longer has a women's soccer team. She hops on an opportunity to pose as her twin brother at a boarding school to continue playing soccer, but her new male persona is harder to keep up with than she expected. Especially because she soon finds herself with a crush on her roommate.

12. The Sound of Music (1965)

This classic musical follows an effervescent woman who leaves her life in the abbey to work as a live-in nanny for a wealthy family in the countryside. But the cold, militant father steps in her way whenever she tries to bring fun, music, and light to his kids' dreary lives. Can the nanny win over the father and bring happiness to the family once more?

13. Back to the Future (1985)

When an experiment goes haywire, a wacky scientist's teenage friend is propelled into the past, where he meets the adolescent versions of his parents. The teenager must make sure his parents connect and fall in love to ensure his existence isn't wiped off the face of the earth. Plus, he must figure out how exactly he will return to his own timeline.

14. Easy A (2010)

Easy A is a coming-of-age rom-com about an average teenage girl whose lie to her friend about losing her virginity spirals into a money-making scheme where the school losers hire her to pretend like they hooked up. As the girl transforms herself into a fake floozy, she struggles to hold on to friendships and make strides in her real love life.