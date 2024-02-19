Snack Time Rewind: 24 Discontinued Favorites – Time for a Return?

Snacks are serious business. There’s so much more to them than muting hunger pains or stuffing feelings. Snacks connect us to each other, the world, and various periods of our lives. These time capsules of taste whisk us back to moments of joy, surprise, and, sometimes, the bittersweet pang of nostalgia.

Sometimes, we have to accept our favorite bites are gone for good—at least the original versions. But we can still reminisce on all the good times we shared.

1. Oreo Big Stuf

Nabisco discontinued the Oreo Big Stuf in 1991, but not before we all fell in love with this Godzilla-sized milk dunker. Maybe Oreo realized we couldn't handle the cookie-to-cream ratio without a milk IV–or maybe folks were finally becoming more health-conscious as the 90s sprung into action. I prefer to think it was the former.

Either way, losing it made us sad. But we can still recall trying to squeeze that gargantuan cookie into a standard glass of milk. Seriously–It was a feat of modern engineering every time.

2. Doritos 3D's

Near the end of the 90s, Doritos released 3D versions of their crunchy treats, and we fell in love with flavors like Nacho Cheesier and Zesty Ranch. We dwelled in the basement of our mom’s house, played video games, and blamed the allure of Ali Landry’s commercial for getting us completely hooked.

Yet, despite their initial success, the Doritos 3D trend faded in the early 2000s. We still hang on to the memories of landing them in our mouths like miniature alien spacecraft. In better news, after years of lobbying, a new updated version dubbed Doritos 3D Crunch was released in December 2020.

3. Fruit String Thing

Fruit String Thing was a 90s snack masterpiece–or was it? Supposedly, it got tired of being forced into uncomfortable positions. But we really know it just couldn’t compete with the likes of Fruit by the Foot and Gushers.

Still, we did have some good times together. We could stretch, twist, and create edible art before shoving it into our mouths. But by the mid-2000s, Better Crocker retired Fruit String Thing from their product lineup, banking on their more popular fruit-flavored snacks.

4. Choco Taco

When Klondike decided to discontinue the Choco Taco in the summer of 2022, I was among the masses who felt personally insulted. That classic treat was the one constant I could count on in my life, and they were taking it away from me – I mean us.

But like with so many other dark times in my life, Taco Bell is swooping in to save the day. During the company’s recent “Live Más Live” 2024 event, we all received an exciting announcement–a collaboration with the Portland-based ice cream company Salt & Straw will revive our cherished Choco Taco.

5. Nestle Quik Bar

Growing up in the '90s, I, like many others, could down a glass of Nesquik chocolate milk in the blink of an eye. So, it was only natural that this beloved drink inspired the creation of something equally indulgent–the Nestle Quik Bar.

This Taffy-like chocolate bar of goodness was a dream come true for our sweet tooth. Concorde Brands introduced the bar in 1993, which was later acquired by Nestle. Nestle's acquisition of Concorde was surely a harbinger of more delicious creations, but the Nestle Quick Bar quietly faded from store shelves sometime in the 90s.

6. Reese's Bites

I've always believed Reese's Bites were the pinnacle of Reese's chocolate creations, and their discontinuation left a void in my daily routine. It was like Hershey overlooked the little joys in my life.

If you never had the chance to experience Reese's Bites, I thoroughly apologize. You really missed out. But for real, I surrendered a belt loop or two to these delicious chocolate and peanut butter morsels. We lost the Reese’s Bite in 2007. RIP.

7. Squeezits

Squeezits were an instant highlight of every grocery store trip I was dragged into during my childhood. If I had to be carted through the aisles, at least I knew there was a Squeezit in it for me. Squeezits truly captured my imagination. But there’s no reason to reinvent the wheel, so to speak, as General Mills discovered when they introduced seven new flavors in 1992.

Despite the initial enthusiasm, sales ultimately plummeted by nearly 16%, as reported by Adweek in 1993. Squeezits briefly returned in 2006, only to disappear from shelves when they were discontinued again in 2007. Talk about a one-two knockout punch.

8. Jell-O 1-2-3

Jell-O 1-2-3 seemed poised for lasting success when it first hit the market, capturing our hearts (and mouths) with its savory three-layered goodness. But Kraft ultimately overestimated its appeal. By the mid-80s, the writing was on the wall, and Kraft phased it out in favor of more lucrative products.

Despite departing from grocery store shelves, Jell-O 1-2-3 never really left our collective memory. The internet holds a bounty of recipes if you want to recreate the 3-layer gelatin experience. Perhaps together, we can keep the spirit of Jell-O 1-2-3 alive.

9. Skippy Squeeze Stix

The concept of Skippy Squeeze Stix was arguably my first “light bulb” moment. No more searching for bread, slopping on jelly, and mashing it all together with peanut butter. Let’s face it: the jelly almost always seeped through the bread, and our school lunch was a soggy nightmare.

But perhaps eliminating the cleanup was even more important than eliminating our soggy sandwiches. All we had to do was squeeze peanut butter directly into our mouths – genius. But all was lost when we arrived at the store one fateful day to find their coveted shelf spot vacated. Fortunately, our memory was still too clogged with peanut butter to remember the exact date.

10. PB Max

We all love a good mystery, especially when the case involves peanut butter, chocolate, and elite chocolatiers. It all started when Mars gave us the PB Max bar in 1989. We were one happy nation united by peanut butter and chocolate. But they snatched it away by the mid-to-early 90s–leading to divide, rumor, and speculation.

One theory suggests that the Mars family simply didn’t like peanut butter because they grew up in England. Seemed far-fetched to us (and we have a bone to pick with folks from England). Yet, surprisingly enough, in “The Emperors of Chocolate: Inside the Secret World of Hershey and Mars,” a former Mars executive verifies that the family’s distaste for peanut butter DID influence their decision to discontinue the product – what?

At least we know they have integrity, as choosing principles over profit is no easy business decision.

11. Wonder Ball

The Wonder Ball holds a special place in the hearts of everyone who grew up in the '90s. It was hard to match the rush of finding out what was inside that delicate chocolate sphere. However, we cracked open our last Wonder Ball in 1997 – thanks, parents.

Initially introduced as Nestlé Magic Balls, these chocolate balls of wonder contained a tiny plastic toy, typically some character from Disney or Pokémon. But despite our love for the mystery within, concerns over safety from apathetic, concerned parents led to their removal from store shelves in 1997. Nestle did side with us kids in maintaining the safety of their product. Nevertheless, they ultimately heeded the concerns and withdrew the Wonder Ball from our lives.

12. Keebler Magic Middles

The transient nature of snack foods is a harsh reality we've come to accept–and the little elves at Keebler turned our nightmare into reality when they refused to continue making Magic Middles. Were they on strike? Were labor conditions that poor? Did they leave an alternative for us to seek solace in? No, only the original Magic Middles could restore balance. But why the elves truly ceased production remains a mystery.

One popular speculation suggests that Magic Middles were phased out to accommodate a new Keebler product line, requiring the same manufacturing equipment. Another theory suggests the elves couldn’t adequately handle the complex production process of Magic Middles. Huh? We were under the impression elves could accommodate anything. Have we been misled our whole lives?

13. SURGE Soda

I vividly remember guzzling down my first SURGE in 1997. I was too amped up, caffeinated, and ready to knock the globe out of orbit ever to forget that first can. While obviously unnatural, the bright green color's promise to catalyze unchecked youthful fervor made it an instant addiction and daily ritual among my crew.

But unbeknownst to me, those days were numbered. Slowly but surely, SURGE disappeared from our school vending machines, and my parents stopped supporting my habit. I spiraled into the dark days of my youth. There were interventions and pleas for me to pull myself up from the depths of tragedy. I was nothing without that bright green carbonated electricity pulsing through my veins. What would life look like without its spark to ignite my passion every morning? Then I found Red Bull, grew wings, and moved on with my life.

14. Nabisco Giggles

Nabisco's Giggles joyfully filled our mouths with smiley-faced designs on chocolate or vanilla sandwich cookies filled with dual-flavored cream. They brought a unique twist to the concept inspired by the British Happy Faces biscuit, offering a simpler yet equally smiley design. For some unknown reason, we all literally giggled with excitement when we got our hands on a pack.

But those were better days; decades have passed since Giggles disappeared from our marketplace. However, a few small but mighty folks are advocating for their comeback – with a new twist. Enter emojis. They’re a language of their own, and folks are clamoring to have them be the new faces of Nabisco Giggles. Fab or Flop? We’ll never know unless they give it a go.

15. Nestle Wonka Bars

The journey of Wonka Bars has been quite a rollercoaster similar to the journey we’ve been on with certain Wonka film adaptions. Sorry, Johnny, but you can’t win’em all. The first time we lost our Wonka Bars was when The Quaker Oats Company couldn't figure out how to make the chocolate stop melting. Nestle came to the rescue in 1988 and breathed new life into our golden ticket treats.

But Nestle seemingly takes our Wonka Bars away and brings them back for no particular reason. Nestle rekindled the magic in 2013 with a relaunch featuring new flavors and larger bars. But despite an initial surge in demand and relatively impressive sales, the revival was short-lived. By 2014, Nestle discontinued the bars once again – so indecisive.

16. Betty Crocker Shark Bites

“You've got to eat them before they eat you.” Well, nobody is eating anything or anyone nowadays. The evolution of Shark Bites over the years has left most of us who grew up in the '90s feeling somewhat disillusioned. Apparently, there was a new version of Shark Bites. I even hesitate to write this so as not to get you overly excited. Most retailers list them as “sold out.” The Betty Crocker site doesn’t even list them at all.

Still, folks say they had an altered taste, unrecognizable flavors, and no Great White pieces. We might as well just call our beloved old friends extinct. The original Shark Bites still swim through my memory occasionally, sparking memories of the good old days. But like countless other folks, I'm holding onto the hope that one day, we'll be able to relive that taste of our childhood.

17. Hostess Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Pies

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Pies were a unique and memorable treat that left a lasting impression on all of us who had the limited chance to experience them. The somewhat off-putting green-colored deep-fried crust was deliciously coated with icing. Hostess even had the audacity to stuff “vanilla puddin’ power” in the middle of it all – our dream come true and our doctor’s worst nightmare.

But these pies were a mere fleeting pleasure because Hostess only intended for them to be a limited release. Try explaining that to a six-year-old who loved those underground mutants and pies–pizza and vanilla pudding-filled sugary treats. Nevertheless, their brief existence hasn’t stopped us from summoning turtle power in attempts to bring them back.

18. Philadelphia Strawberry Cheesecake Snack Bars

Those perfect layers of graham cracker crust. That creamy cheesecake. A luscious strawberry topping. It’s a memory I hold dear to my heart, like the birth of my first child or passing English class in high school. I literally just shed a tear thinking about them.

Kraft's introduction of the Philadelphia Cheesecake Snack Bars in 1999 was a moment of culinary brilliance. The convenience of readily available and individually wrapped cheesecake gave me the will to carry on another day. But that all ended when Kraft took them away from us in 2003. Sure, there are a ton of recipes circulating the interwebs claiming to recreate the experience, but copycats are just no substitute for the real thing.

19. Butterfinger BB’s

Butterfinger BB's gave us that crispy, crunchy, peanut-buttery taste of Butterfinger in a bite-sized format. It was actually my preferred method of devouring butterfingers, and I don’t think I’m alone in that stance. We could pop those little chocolate-coated morsels straight into our mouths without the mess. Well, almost without a mess.

We lost the Butterfinger BB in 2006, and perhaps there was a somewhat “messy” reason behind the move. Some speculate that the BB's low melting point contributed to its downfall. Were chocolatey fingers really the reason we lost out? Maybe yes, maybe no. The point is, they’re not with us anymore, and it makes us sad.

20. Apple Newtons

Fig Newtons are iconic in America's snack history, making their debut on store shelves way back in 1898. That’s like the 19th century for any math-challenged folks out there. It almost instantly became a cornerstone of Nabisco's product line and an instant staple in our snack cabinets ever since.

It wasn't until the 1980s that Nabisco got the bright idea to expand the Newton family. We started branching out and satiating our palettes with fruit-filled variants like Blueberry, Strawberry, and Apple Newtons. However, a significant brand evolution in 2012 saw “Fig” dropped from the name. It signaled a shift to a broader array of flavors under the unified “Newton” brand. Our beloved Apple Newtons were phased out during this time — sad face.

21. Bubble Play Ice Cream Bar

Bubble Play. It’s the first ice cream bar that comes to mind when I hear that ice cream truck music playing in the distance. I think most of us can agree there is something eerily creepy about that music, even if it does primarily conjure up feelings of immense joy.

But the Bubble Play, I actually still order it out of old habit. I don’t even remember if I actually liked the taste or if my love for baseball clouded my judgment. Either way, that cherry-flavored, gumball-catching ice cream bar brings back the memory of hot summer nights like nothing else, and the mere fact that modern generations won’t ever order one is an American travesty.

22. Hi-C Ecto Cooler

Nothing from my childhood made me feel closer to the Ghostbusters than chugging a cold glass of Ecto Cooler. I remember grabbing the can opener and popping holes in the top of those giant metal cans like it was yesterday.

Hi-C struck a deal to develop a drink in 1987 to promote The Real Ghostbusters television series. But it wasn’t actually a new flavor entering the Hi-C lineup–It repurposed the existing Citrus Cooler. Ecto Cooler ultimately outlasted the series, but Slimer left the label in 1997, and the drink was ultimately renamed Shoutin' Orange Tangergreen by 2001. Our beloved Ecto Cooler has made a few comebacks over the years for promotional purposes, but nothing concrete where we could all relive the glory.

23. Hershey’s Swoops

Hershey's Swoops came around the way in 2003, possibly to simply both confuse and intrigue us. It was a piece of chocolate that mimicked the shape of Pringles chips and came in similar brown plastic containers.

But the disconnect between looking like a chip and not acting like one probably contributed to its downfall, and it did fall from grace by 2006. For the masses, Swoops didn't quite hit the mark for lasting success. For the rest of us, its brief three-year run was long enough to make believers.

24. Oatmeal Swirlers

Oatmeal Swirlers changed how an entire generation viewed oatmeal with a few sugary swirls. I was part of that generation. Pairing a packet of instant oatmeal with a separate packet of flavored syrup was simply genius, and our parents bought into it hook, line, and sinker.

However, folks caught on to the scheme eventually. Despite immense popularity, Oatmeal Swirlers got the axe in the early 2000s–a decision attributed to the high sugar content that conflicted with the growing emphasis on boring balanced diets. Sure, it was understandable from a nutritional standpoint, but it’s not like anyone was running to take Coca-Cola off the shelf. I still eat oatmeal as an adult, but I would be lying if I said I didn’t still scan the shelves, hoping the Swirlers returned.