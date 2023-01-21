Video Games So Great Fans Wish They Could Erase Their Memory and Play Again

Some games are just so good that their fans wish they could play them for the first time all over again.

Twitter user @LexiDarkk asked fellow gamers, “What's the game that you would erase your memory for and play like it's the first time?”

@LexiDarkk answered their own question with, “I don't need to do that, I literally remember nothing.”

Other Twitter gamers replied to @LexiDarkk in the thread with their all-time favorites.

Bioshock Infinite

@MollyDaTrolley answered, “HMMMMMM Bioshock infinite. I would’ve said Bioshock 1 but the twist was more obvious than infinite. When it was revealed in infinite it blew my tiny mind and I had to turn it off 😂”

Final Fantasy 15

@Amused_wolve24 shared, “I would say Final Fantasy 15. I want to relive the magic like I first did. I’ve never played a FF game before and I decided to play it. I was hooked so much into it and the anime episodes and the prequel movie. I cried so hard at the end and it stayed with me for a long time ❤️”

Horizon Zero Dawn

@elhaime responded, “I'd love to forget Horizon Zero Dawn and experience that story again for the 1st time, I simply loved it and was so surprised.”

Silent Hill 2 or The Cat Lady

@ConorMODonovan added, “Either Silent Hill 2 or The Cat Lady. I can't think of many other games where the narrative had such an effect on me.”

Bloodborne

@SnugglyBunnie said, “Probably Bloodborne. It's my favorite and first game by Fromsoft I played.”

“Nothing like playing for the first time and trying to open a door just to get spooked by an invisible bug on the wall that you didn't know was a thing and squashed like a grape.”

Witcher 3 and Elden Ring

@CapAtomyc replied, “Witcher 3, and honestly Elden Ring now as well. I loved not knowing what I was going to run into.”

Sekiro

@Huggable Hipster shared, “Ooof that’s tough. Probably Sekiro. That was such a special experience.”

Subnautica

@KryzKyle answered, “Most recently that'd have to be Subnautica. The fear of the unknown and mystery of the planet was so much fun.”

Fifa 12

@barrington2022 responded, “I’d probably have to got with fifa 12.”

Powerwash Simulator

@nosleep1138 chimed in with, “Powerwash Simulator. You never get that first wash back. 🥲”

Ghost of Tsushima

@payasomax420 added, “Ghost of Tsushima! For sure!”

Gris

@ashtaf130 said, “Gris. It's a game I loved playing and I played it at a very formative point in my life and it's given me the same feeling Spiritfarer has, just a bit more… Bleak? It's literally about grief but it made me cry twice and sent goosebumps down my spine at so many points.”

Grandia

@VarletFox responded, “I would have to go with Grandia from the ps1, it was the first game I played with some form of voice acting and its story is incredibly beautiful.”

Silent Hill

@PricePartDeux replied, “The original Silent Hill. No game ever impacted me like that one. I found SH2 a huge step down on account of not actually being even a tiny bit scary. Still good, but not scary.”

Jedi: Fallen Order

@reaperthecat418 shared, “I’d love to be able to experience all my favorite games for the first time again but the one that sticks in my mind recently is Jedi: Fallen Order. I went in totally blind and there are some moments that really dropped my jaw.”

