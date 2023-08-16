17 Bright Spots Amidst the Weakest Star Wars Films

There may be no group of fans more passionate than Star Wars fans. Despite some entries in the film franchise being less than stellar, more often than not, we can find something to enjoy.

As someone who enjoys all the Star Wars films to varying degrees, I hesitate to call them bad or the worst. Instead, I will explore moments from the movies that are the most divisive and the least liked among Star Wars fans. These are Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones, Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

1 – Obi-Wan Kenobi and Qui-gon Jinn vs Darth Maul (Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace)

The Phantom Menace was one of the most anticipated films of the 20th century, with massive expectations. So, it was only natural that those expectations were not met for some viewers. However, one moment from the film that many love is the epic lightsaber battle at the film's climax. The choreography and saber skills are incredible and unlike any that came before. The scene also has an emotional center that compliments the action. Combined with the fantastic score by John Williams, this scene is one of the very best.

2 – Rey and Kylo Ren vs The Praetorian Guards (Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi)

The Last Jedi is undoubtedly the most divisive Star Wars film, with the lowest audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, for fans that dislike it, quite a few praise the scene where Rey and Kylo Ren team up to defeat Snoke and battle his Praetorian Guards. The scene is visually dynamic, with the setting of a deep red room and bright red guards contrasted against Rey and Kylo in black and brown. Moreover, watching how the two utilize their skills and anticipate each other's movements is fantastic. It's one of my favorite moments from a film I love.

3 – Queen Padmé Amidala's Wardrobe (Star Wars Episode II: Attack of The Clones)

One thing that few Star Wars fans criticize is the costume design. While Attack of the Clones is a mediocre film (and my least favorite from the trilogies), the costumes are far from it. Particularly stunning are the numerous costumes for Padmé. And there are many in the movie. My favorites are her ombré backless gown on Naboo in the infamous “I hate sand” scene and the yellow floral dress she wears in her meadow picnic with Anakin. Both, and indeed, all of her outfits, are gorgeous works of art that reflect her status, personality, and the tone of each scene.

4 – Ben Talking With His Father Han (Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker)

The moment in The Rise of Skywalker where a dejected Kylo Ren talks with his late father is fantastic. Is he merely a memory, or is Han's spirit coming to his son when he needs him the most? Whatever the truth, what matters in this scene is the emotions felt. Kylo is gone, and Ben remains. And his father gives his son hope and forgiveness so he can do what he needs. Even those who vehemently dislike the film praise this scene, particularly the performances by Adam Driver and Harrison Ford.

5 – “Duel of The Fates” and “Across The Stars” (Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace and Star Wars Episode II: Attack of The Clones)

Even the Star Wars movies that receive the most criticism have something in common- the glorious music by composer John Williams. In the first two prequels, Williams composed two of the most stunning musical compositions in the Star Wars Saga and music history period. “Duel of the Fates,” which we hear during the lightsaber battle in The Phantom Menace, is a brilliant masterpiece of melody, instrumentation, and momentum. “Across the Stars,” from Attack of the Clones, is also a glorious piece of artistry.

6 – Luke's Force Projection (Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi)

Love or hate The Last Jedi, the moment Luke uses all his strength with the Force and projects his image to face Kylo and the First Order receives praise from many. It's a moment I love for its meaning for Luke's arc in the film, the emotional resonance, and the surprising twist. The little brush off the shoulder is priceless.

7 – Ewan McGregor's Performance (Star Wars Episode II: Attack of The Clones)

Ewan McGregor's performance is the prequel trilogy's saving grace and brightest light. In the weakest of the three films, McGregor elevates material that could feel monotonous or even boring. He makes everything better.

8 – The Jedi Speak to Rey (Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker)

The moment Rey hears all the Jedi speak to her is a culmination of her journey. It's also a moment that brings tears to my eyes. As she looks into the sky, Rey hears the voices of Obi-Wan, Anakin, Yoda, Qui-Gonn, Mace Windu, Luke, and other Jedi give her the strength she needs and tells her she's not alone. She has never been alone. It's one of the Star Wars moments where the emotion and themes transcend the setting and can resonate with a viewer who has felt hopeless, helpless, or alone.

9 – The Arena Battle of Geonosis (Star Wars Episode II: Attack of The Clones)

All of the Star Wars films have epic battle scenes. And while the one on Geonosis isn't the best, it is one of the finest scenes in Attack of the Clones. Multiple viewers comment on how incredible it is to see so many Jedi together and Mace Windu's exceptional fighting skills.

10 – Rey, Finn, and Poe Reunite (Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker)

Amongst the happy celebrations at the end of The Rise of Skywalker, none are more lovely and resonant than between Rey, Finn, and Poe. These three characters genuinely care for each other, and their expressions when they lock eyes are beautiful. Even more poignant is the way the three embrace. Tears begin to flow for the characters, me, and viewers who don't care much for the movie overall.

11 – The Pod Race (Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace)

I would call The Phantom Menace the most innocent of the films. The film has a sense of wonder and excitement. That is most apparent in the pod race sequence.

12 – Lando and The Citizen's Fleet Arrive (Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker)

Just when you believe defeat is inevitable, that is when hope arrives. We see this repeatedly in cinema and Star Wars films by nature.

I love this scene as well. I felt the tears swell up, and my energy reinvigorated when I saw Lando, the original trilogy character Wedge, and all the reinforcements appeared on the screen.

13 – Yoda Wields a Lightsaber (Star Wars Episode II: Attack of The Clones)

Yoda is a fan-favorite character. So seeing him engage in a lightsaber battle is great fun.

My theater experience at this moment was an absolute blast. Yoda is old, so when he suddenly is swift, quick, and agile against Count Dooku, it's astonishing and incredible. I vividly remember the theater's excitement and cheers for the character.

14 – Luke and Yoda Talk (Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi)

As a fan of The Last Jedi, it's a shame it's not well-liked overall. But I appreciate how those who do not enjoy it can find something they like in the film—many fans like one scene when Yoda's Force ghost visits Luke. In true Yoda fashion, he gives Luke the sage advice he needs genuinely and amusingly. What he says is also an undeniable truth about life: “The greatest teacher, failure is.”

15 – Han Solo and Chewbacca First Meet (Solo: A Star Wars Story)

Solo: A Star Wars Story is my least favorite Star Wars film. But there are still scenes I enjoy. Because Han and Chewbacca's friendship is a favorite aspect of the movie, it was fun to see how they first met and worked together as a team to escape from their captors. It's a funny moment and a terrific foundation for the friendship they will forge.

16 – Chewbacca's “Death” (Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker)

Now, a lot of people didn't actually want Chewbacca to die. A lot of fans online said that The Rise of Skywalker had a lot of moments where it almost delivered on something monumental, only to pull it back. And Chebacca's not-real-death was one of those moments. Instead of committing and doing something real with the movie, a lot of fans felt like it was still just trying to please everyone without any real stakes.

17 – Padme and Anakin's Wedding (Star Wars Episode II: Attack of The Clones)

Based on a lot of entries before on this list, Attack of the Clones may not be a great movie overall, but a lot of fans have moments they love from the film. One moment is the wedding at the very end between Anakin and Padme. In a story that's often so full of fighting and anger, it's nice to see this touching moment of romantic emotions!

Source: Reddit.