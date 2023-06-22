Movies That Are Giant Red Flags if Our Signficant Other Loves Them

500 Days of Summer
Art is subjective, but you are well within your rights to judge someone based on their taste in movies. You owe it to your personal safety and future children to evaluate prospective partners based on their DVD collection.

If you're dating someone who has watched any of these films more than twice, dump them now. Your future self will thank you.

1. The Notebook

The Notebook e1660714930101
Image Credit: New Line Cinema.

Sure, the movie seems romantic, but there's a lot of emotional blackmail that happens here.

2. American Psycho

American Psycho Christian Bale
Image Credit: Lions Gate Films.

If your partner thinks that Patrick Bateman is someone to idolize, make sure you let them know they missed the entire point of the movie: despite his lavish lifestyle, Patrick Bateman is, well, psychotic.

3. Morbius

Morbius Jared Leto.
Image Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing.

The person who tells you Morbius is their favorite film either has a killer sense of humor or is an actual serial killer. You like them odds?

4. Joker

Joker Joaquin Phoenix
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Joker is a very solid movie. Some might even say a great film. But Joker should never be your favorite movie. If you overlook his love of Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, you'll be in for far more disturbing surprises down the line. Joker enthusiasts just aren't the “type” you want in your dating pool.

5. Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist Jodelle Ferland, Christian Martyn
Image Credit: ABC Family.

Home Alone 3 was bad enough. OG Home Alone fans saw number three and realized nothing good could come from subsequent Home Alone films. And yet, some depraved souls watched and even rewatched Home Alone: The Holiday Heist. Stay far, far away from these people.

Marv and Harry would make more suitable marriage material than fans of the Home Alone spinoffs.

6. Birth of a Nation

Birth of a Nation Mark Boone Junior, Armie Hammer
Image Credit: Epoch Producing Co.

If you willingly date a man (or woman) who counts Birth of a Nation among their favorite movies, don't complain when you find yourself surrounded by camouflage tuxedos at your Confederacy-themed wedding.

7. Human Centipede

Human Centipede Dieter Laser
Image Credit: Bounty Films.

If someone tells you their favorite movie is Human Centipede, call the police immediately. If you don't, prosecutors should indict you as an accomplice to the future crimes that person inevitably commits.

8. Battlefield Earth

Battlefield Earth John Travolta, Forest Whitaker
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Sign #1 you're dating a Scientologist: Their favorite movie is Battlefield Earth. In fact, Scientology membership is the only legitimate excuse for watching this intergalactic trainwreck of a movie.

9. The Wolf of Wall Street

The Wolf of Wall Street Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures and Universal Pictures.

Specifically, those who see The Wolf of Wall Street as a guide to crushing life should inspire your greatest skepticism. It's almost like these psychopaths turn the movie off before the whole drug addiction, marital implosion, desperation, and incarceration part.

Nothing screams, “he's going to gamble away the college fund,” like having a The Wolf of Wall Street poster on his wall.

10. (500) Days of Summer

(500) Days of Summer Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Zooey Deschanel
Image Credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures.

Like The Wolf of Wall Street, the main character here is unlikable. If you're dating someone who sympathizes with Joseph Gordon-Levitt's character, run to the hills.

11. Cuties

Cuties Fathia Youssouf, Médina El Aidi-Azouni, Esther Gohourou
Image Credit: BAC Films.

Any man who watches Cuties, even once, should be on some kind of list—including the list of un-date-ables. Those who admit that Cuties is their favorite movie? Lock 'em up and throw away the key.

12. Minions

Minions
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

Remember that if you marry someone who has ever worn a Minions costume for Halloween, you will hear the Minions voice whenever a puppy, baby, or anything moderately cute comes into your vicinity. Are you prepared for that?

13. Kirk Cameron's Saving Christmas

Kirk Cameron's Saving Christmas Kirk Cameron
Image Credit: Samuel Goldwyn Films.

Respecting someone's religion is just the right thing to do, even if that person is a Scientologist. But ranking Kirk Cameron's Saving Christmas as your favorite film is a bridge too far. Ham-fisted religious overtones aside, it's just a brutal “film.”

14. A Clockwork Orange

A Clockwork Orange Malcom Mcdowell
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

A Clockwork Orange is a must-see film. But well-adjusted adults don't “enjoy” A Clockwork Orange. Anyone who claims otherwise is a walking red flag.

15. The Last Airbender

The Last Airbender Nicola Peltz Beckham, Noah Ringer
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

Arguably M. Night Shyamalan's worst film, The Last Airbender, has IMDb reviewers openly begging for a rating lower than one star. Anyone who claims The Last Airbender as their favorite movie has more than a few screws loose.

Make the eye-opening conversation about your favorite movie the last conversation you have with them.

Source: Reddit.

