Hidden Gems: 12 Great Movies You Probably Didn’t Know Existed

Do you have a favorite film that people have never heard of? Someone in a popular online forum asked, “What is your favorite movie that most people have never seen?” Here are 12 of the best hidden gem films.

1 – The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996)

Many movie fans listed this action/mystery film as a favorite that people might not know about. Someone explained, “A spy thriller with lady Jason Bourne and her sidekick Samuel L. Jackson. How this was not a smash hit, I have no idea.”

Another fan of the movie recalled, “There is also no scene I can think of that is more chilling than when she comes up out of the water and you know that she will not be going back in this time.”

2 – Run Lola Run (1998)

This German thriller isn't that well known to everyone. One fan noted, “The first movie I ever watched a second time immediately after I finished the first watch.”

Another added, “It’s surprisingly accessible to both mainstream audiences and fans of more avant-garde stuff. It’s weird and surreal and experimental, but it’s also just a really fun, really silly action flick.”

3 – Ever After (1998)

“Ever After is my favorite Cinderella adaptation, hands down,” one movie fan said. “The story has actual stakes and romantic intrigue, it doesn't overly rely on cheesy magic, and the fairy godmother is Leonardo DaVinci.”

Another agreed, noting, “It was, and still is, perfection. The idea of her ancestor sitting down with the storytellers and correcting them was genius too.”

4 – Ladyhawke (1985)

One person said, “Every time I bring up Ladyhawke, people look at me like I'm insane. I'm like, ‘It has Michele Pfeifer! Rutger Hauer! Matthew Broderick! Cheesy fairy tale romance! Come on…'”

A second commenter shared, “I just remembered in elementary school, we took turns bringing in movies to watch on certain days. I so excitedly brought Ladyhawke, and no one appreciated it. Pretty sure it cemented my status as that weird kid.”

5 – Tucker and Dale vs Evil (2010)

“This movie threw me because it was so freaking good and I wasn't expecting it,” one person admitted. “I just randomly put it on one night, not expecting much from it, and it then proceeded to surprise me,” confessed another.

6 – Blast from the Past (1999)

“So good!! And Christopher Walken and Sissy Spacek as Brendan Fraser's parents? The best,” one movie fan stated. Another noted, “The scene where Brendan Fraser sees the sky for the first time and is blown away with emotions while pedestrians try to see what he's looking at is something I still remember.”

7 – Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005)

“Kiss Kiss Bang Bang. It has Robert Downey Jr. and Val Kilmer as a con-man and private eye. Written by Shane Black, it's basically The Godfather of buddy-cop movies, but this is on a different level of wit and satire,” one person shared.

8 – Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999)

One person nominated Drop Dead Gorgeous. “It is truly the best, especially if you're from the upper Midwest!” they explained. A second person said, “It's one of my favorite movies. I watch it again periodically and still laugh myself to tears.”

9 – UHF (1989)

One film fan shared, “UHF is my favorite movie, period. I think Bobbo's honk after getting hit by the frying pan is my favorite part.” In addition, many users shared their favorite quotes from this “Weird Al” Yankovic film.

10 – Moon (2009)

“Moon was fantastic! Great soundtrack as well,” someone commented. Another added, “Sam Rockwell plays Sam Rockwell doing Sam Rockwell stuff while Sam Rockwell watches.”

11 – Treasure Planet (2002)

“Treasure Planet. It's an animated Disney movie from 2002 that no one knows about and it is amazing. It fell through the cracks,” one person shared. A second agreed, “I LOVE Treasure Planet. So underrated.”

12 – Dark City (1998)

One person recommended Dark City. “It came out a little before The Matrix with a vaguely similar concept. They even reused some of the sets,” they explained. “But, unfortunately, it was overshadowed by how flashy The Matrix was. It would have generated a much larger cult following if it had come out a few years earlier.”

