Springfield’s Standouts: 25 Beloved Simpson Characters Beyond the Simpson Family Chosen by Fans

The Simpsons is one of the longest-running programs to ever grace our television screens. It made its debut in 1989 and has been going strong ever since. A popular online forum recently inquired about everyone's favorite character who isn't a part of the Simpsons family. While there is no shortage of characters on The Simpsons, we put together a list of 25 of the most popular citizens of Springfield in no particular order.

1. Moe Szyslak

Moe's Tavern is one of the more popular locations featured in The Simpsons. It is where many of the guys hang out and drown their sorrows after a day of work. Moe is a complex character who sometimes seems to have a short and violent temper. However, we have also seen him help others, such as when he saved some marooned school children.

Moe is also the recipient of an ongoing prank where Bart calls him using a joke name, which causes Moe to embarrass himself by repeating the name in front of his customers at the bar.

2. Mr Burns

Montgomery Burns is one of the main antagonists in The Simpsons. He is constantly involved in evil schemes, such as when he tries to block out the sun in the episode “Who Shot Mr. Burns?” Even when Mr. Burns tries to do something good, it ends badly, as we saw when he opened a recycling plant in the episode “The Old Man and the Lisa.”

3. Dr. Nick

Dr. Nick always has a cheerful greeting for everyone, but he has shown that he is a doctor you should avoid. He is a dollar-store doctor who will perform medical procedures for little money without consideration for his patient's well-being. There have even been times when we have seen Dr. Nick watching instructional videos on how to do surgery while performing the same surgery. In the episode “Homer's Triple Bypass,” the family goes to Dr. Nick for Homer's heart surgery. Lisa saves the day by guiding Dr. Nick throughout the operation.

4. Hank Scorpio

We have only seen Hank Scorpio briefly, but it was long enough to make an impression in the episode “You Only Move Twice.” Hank Scorpio was an evil genius that took in the Simpson family. They moved to Cypress Creek so Homer could work for Hank. Mr. Scorpio was in a battle with the U.S. government. Eventually, he succeeded in taking over the East Coast of the United States. Homer and his family would eventually return to Springfield. Still, as a reward for his help, Hank sent Homer the Denver Broncos, the NFL team.

5. Groundskeeper Willie

Groundskeeper Willie is in charge of the maintenance for Springfield Elementary. Throughout the series he has also accepted other roles, including when he had to become Bart's teacher in the episode “On a Clear Day I Can't See My Sister.” Willie also enjoys telling exaggerated stories to everyone, including one about working at a mine that caved in saying, “No one made it out alive, not even Willie!” One of his hobbies is videotaping people in their car, which saves Homer from getting in legal trouble in the episode “Homer Badman.”

6. Lionel Hutz

Lionel Hutz is Springfield's ambulance chaser and overall shady lawyer. His legal office is in a shopping mall called “I Can't Believe It's a Law Firm!” Mr. Hutz received his law degree from a garage sale at the Diddle Diddle Day Care Center. He is such a bad lawyer that he once had a client get the death penalty for an incident that started as a parking ticket.

7. Troy McClure

Springfield's resident celebrity, Troy McClure, has had various roles over his acting career and is never shy about letting you know about them. In Springfield you might see him in an infomercial or some other type of project, and he will always start by saying, “Hi, I'm Troy McClure. You may remember me from such [insert film/show here].” At one point, he married Marge's sister Selma Bouvier for the sole reason of advancing his career and trying to secure higher-profile roles.

8. Johnny Tightlips

A member of Fat Tony's crew, Johnny Tightlips made an impression on fans by not saying anything. He always refuses to talk regardless of the situation. A great example is the episode “Insane Clown Poppy.” He takes a bullet, but when asked what happened, he responds, “I ain't saying nothing.”

9. Apu Nahasapeemapetilon

Apu is a fan favorite as the proprietor of the Kwik-E-Mart in Springfield. He becomes good friends with the Simpsons, and at one point, Homer even accompanies Apu to India to meet the head of the Kwik-E-Mart corporation. Apu also marries Manjula and they go on to have eight kids together. They become so overwhelmed as parents that in the episode “Eight Misbehavin',” they sign a contract with the owner of the Springfield Zoo where their kids will be taken care of, but they will also be displayed like zoo animals.

10. Sideshow Bob

At one time, Sideshow Bob was the sidekick for Krusty the Clown. Bob would go on to commit a crime and frame Krusty for it. Being one of Krusty's biggest fans, Bart refuses to accept that his idol could have committed the act. He eventually figures out who the real culprit is, and once he shows the police the evidence, they show up to arrest Bob. After that, Sideshow Bob has a recurring role on The Simpsons as he becomes obsessed with getting revenge on Bart Simpson.

11. Otto Mann

The school bus driver for the kids of Springfield Elementary, Otto, is an interesting character. He is a big fan of rock music and can play the guitar. Many occasions imply that he uses several narcotics, sometimes suffering from hallucinations. In the episode “The Otto Show,” he is suspended from his job and moves in with the Simpsons until he can get a driver's license.

12. Hans Moleman

Hans is a character in Springfield that has had many jobs over his long life. At one time, he claimed he was only 31 years old and looked as old as he did because of all the drinking, but that was clearly a lie. Hans was also a filmmaker in the episode “A Star Is Burns,” where he submitted a film about getting hit in the groin with a football.

13. Frank Grimes

Frank made a quick impression on fans for being the exact opposite of Homer Simpson. Frank worked hard to get his position at the nuclear power plant, while Homer treated everything as a joke. Despite this, Homer was more successful than Frank could ever hope to be. Eventually, Frank snapped and couldn't take it anymore. He ran around the power plant acting like Homer, eventually leading to his untimely demise.

14. Comic Book Guy

Comic Book Guy runs The Android's Dungeon & Baseball Card Shop in Springfield and is known for being a harsh critic. Despite treating many of his customers poorly and banning a few, people always seem to return to the store. In the episode “Worst Episode Ever,” Comic Book Guy suffers a heart attack and leaves the store in the hands of Bart and Millhouse, who discover a stash of illegal video clips. They decide to use the comic book store to show off these videos for a fee until the police raid the place and shut it down.

15. Edna Krabappel

Edna is best known for being Bart's teacher at Springfield Elementary. Bart would cause her endless grief, which, coupled with her personal problems, led to her smoking and drinking a lot. When she was out of the classroom, she was seen dating known Springfield residents such as Principal Skinner, Moe Szyslak, and she eventually married Ned Flanders.

16. Disco Stu

As the name implies, Disco Stu is a big fan of the Disco era. He usually wears a rhinestone-encrusted leisure suit but refuses to advertise his love of Disco. This declaration is made during a garage sale when Homer sells a “Disco Stu” jacket. Someone remarks that Disco should buy it, but he refuses because he doesn't want that advertisement.

17. Gil Gunderson

Gil is a character that always seems to be down on his luck. He is always asking for help, has several health problems, and can't seem to keep a job due to something always happening to him. There are instances where Gil is a lawyer, a salesman, a realtor, and more. He also worked at the Kwik-E-Mart.

18. Fat Tony

Springfield has various characters, and Fat Tony is no different. Fat Tony is the head of the D'Amico Crime Family in Springfield. Some of his rackets include smuggling, bootlegging, and gambling. During his appearances on the show, he has done everything from supplying rat's milk to the school cafeteria to getting involved with illegal fireworks.

19. Milhouse Van Houten

Milhouse is Bart's best friend and has a perpetual crush on Lisa. He is a frequent target of bullies due to being a “nerd.” Bart will even play pranks on him, such as placing Millhouse on America's Most Wanted List in the episode “Lisa's Rival.” If things are going well for him, he has the signature catchphrase, “Everything's coming up, Milhouse!”

20. Ned Flanders

Ned lives next door to the Simpsons and has a complicated relationship with Homer. Ned is very religious and always tries to do what he thinks is right, often at times at the expense of whatever Homer is planning. Ned is often called “Stupid Flanders” by members of the Simpsons family. Ned is also left-handed and opened the Leftorium to sell products specially made for left-handed people.

21. Chief Wiggum

Chief Wiggum is the inept chief of the Springfield police. He is a corrupt official seen taking bribes, including an instance in the episode “A Fish Called Selma” where Chief Wiggum pulls over Troy McClure. Troy needs to go to the DMV to get an eye test, but first, he needs to bribe Chief Wiggum before he can leave. He also feuds with Mayor Quimby as they disagree on the best way to run the city.

22. Nelson Muntz

Springfield Elementary has its share of bullies, and Nelson is the biggest. He starts off as an arch nemesis for Bart but eventually bullies everyone, including kids and adults. Nelson runs his own small criminal enterprise at the school with his “office” in a bathroom stall where he sells answer keys to tests and conducts other forms of business.

23. Duff Man

Duff Man is the spokesman for Duff Beer, a favorite among the residents of Springfield. He is a smooth talker and will do almost anything to shill Duff Beer products. He is known for being an overly enthusiastic salesman, always referring to himself in the third person.

24. Professor Frink

Professor Frink is a local scientist and is always tinkering with something to try and come up with a new invention or solve a problem. He is known as a mad scientist with designs ranging from hamburger earmuffs to an automatic phone dialer, a radio-controlled plane, and a secure house that will sprout legs to run away from danger. He also temporarily became the richest man in Springfield after creating Frinkcoin cryptocurrency in the episode “Frinkcoin.”

25. Krusty The Clown

Krusty the Clown hosts a popular kid's show in Springfield. He comes from a Jewish family, which plays an important part in his life as he strives to make his father proud while trying to follow his dreams. At one point, he was framed for a crime and about to go to prison until he was saved by one of his biggest fans, Bart.

On his show, Krusty also features the popular cartoon series Itchy & Scratchy, which kids love, but some parents hate. In the episode “Krusty Gets Kancelled,” his show gets canceled due to low ratings until Bart and Lisa can put together a comeback show filled with celebrities who were fans of Krusty, at least at one time.

