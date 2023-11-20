Dessert Diplomacy: Which Thanksgiving Dessert Reigns Supreme in Your Home State?

When it comes to food, Thanksgiving is the time for the classics. Too much experimentation or adventurousness is a recipe for disappointment, and the meal's final course is no exception. While you may not be shocked at the three choices that dominate this list, you might be surprised which Turkey Day dessert your state craves the most. We selected 24 states and relied on results from a recent survey to determine which sweet treats local grocery stores should stock in large supply.

1. The Choices: Pick a Pie, Any Pie

The survey we relied on for this data offered respondents several options. While cookies and cranberry cake were among the selections, the list felt like an NSYNC Thanksgiving: Pie, Pie, Pie.

After seeing the results, the researchers categorized the pies by tier: Superior (pumpkin pie, pecan pie, apple pie, key lime pie, and cherry pie), Good (peach cobbler, blueberry pie, lemon meringue pie), Mid (mud pie), and Low (rhubarb pie, banoffee pie). Among the Superior tier, one overwhelming favorite dominated the sugar-coated competition.

2. California: Pumpkin Pie

California is known more for its grapes and avocados than its pumpkins, but what the heck? It's not like anyone wants avocado pie after a healthy portion of mashed potatoes, turkey, and stuffing. While residents of most states prefer pumpkin pie as their Thanksgiving dessert, the pumpkin pies have a slightly more golden hue in the Golden State.

3. Texas: Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin pie is a logical choice for Texans celebrating the pilgrims' successful settlement at Plymouth. After all, the pie is virtually indistinguishable from the burnt-orange aesthetic proud University of Texas graduates incorporate throughout their homes. Horns up, forks up.

4. New Hampshire: Apple Pie

You've heard the phrase, “It's as American as apple pie.” Well, you can thank New Hampshirites for keeping the patriotism in this year's Thanksgiving. Perhaps New Hampshire's robust infrastructure of orchards has made post-turkey apple pie such a time-honored (and unique) tradition. After all, if you don't use the apples by winter's arrival, you lose them.

5. Pennsylvania: Pumpkin Pie

Pennsylvania, founded by Quakers, is a state that doesn't attract too much attention to itself. Aside from the hardened, opinionated folks of Philadelphia, Pennsylvanians tend to be mild-mannered, happy to work hard and get along. Unsurprisingly, their preference for pumpkin pie is in lockstep with most of the United States.

6. Illinois: Pumpkin Pie

In a state known for deep-dish pizza and beef sandwiches, pumpkin pie reigns supreme in late November. Could we try a pumpkin pizza pie this year? That seems crazy, but then again, so did the idea that the Cubs would ever win the World Series.

7. Mississippi: Pecan Pie

When eating pecan pie in Mississippi, you are legally required to say “pee-can” in your most caramelized Southern drawl. Trust me, the locals will take no offense.

8. North Carolina: Pumpkin Pie

When in Rome, do as the Romans do. When in North Carolina for Thanksgiving, ask for the punkin' pie. The second “P” is silent.

9. Georgia: Pumpkin Pie

Georgia is the leading producer of pecans in the United States, so it's a head-scratcher that pumpkin pie rates as the state's most popular Thanksgiving dessert. We love pumpkin pie just as much as the next state, but Georgia, come on! You have a reputation (and the pecan-farming industry) to uphold.

10. Alaska: Apple Pie

Alaska is one of the harshest environments for growing fruit in the United States. Apples are one of the rare fruits that can grow in the inclement weather. Alaskans have adopted apple species grown in Canada and more frigid regions of the United States, and they apparently use those apples in their Thanksgiving Day pie spread.

11. Michigan: Pumpkin Pie

Not to take any cheap shots, but if any city turned from a municipal Cinderella into a pumpkin in the past century, it's Detroit. It's only fitting that Michiganders (who seem like really good people) love their pumpkin pie.

12. New Jersey: Pumpkin Pie

If you haven't already noticed that pumpkin pie is far and away the most popular Thanksgiving Day dessert, I have breaking news for you: Pumpkin pie is far and away the most popular Thanksgiving Day dessert—including in New Jersey.

Pecan-loving New Jerseyites: Consider relocating southward. You may just fit in better.

13. Tennessee: Pecan Pie

Residents of Southern states love their pecan pie, and Tennesseans are not shy about expressing that love. Whether your dinner table rests near the bright lights of Nashville, the three rivers of Knoxville, or anywhere else in this versatile state, make sure the table has at least two pecan pies.

14. Florida: Pumpkin Pie

You can't grow pumpkins without sunshine, so it's fitting that Floridians gravitate towards pumpkin pie as their go-to Thanksgiving sweet.

15. Wyoming: Peach Cobbler

Never a state for conformists, Wyoming is the lone state that prefers peach cobbler as its sugar-laden, post-turkey delight. Considering how delicious peach cobbler with vanilla ice cream is, it's shocking that more states do not follow Wyoming's lead.

16. Washington: Pumpkin Pie

Word has reached even the remote Pacific Northwest. America is going with pumpkin pie for dessert. That's just what we're doing. From the Hudson River to Seattle, pumpkin pie is the call.

17. Delaware: Apple Pie

Delaware is apple-picking country. Why spend money on canned pumpkin when you can pick some fresh apples and make a delectable pie out of them?

18. Virginia: Pumpkin Pie

Why not eat a pie that reminds you of Virginia Cavalier orange? Virginia may be for lovers, but it's also for pumpkin pie lovers.

19. Arizona: Pumpkin Pie

Arizonans are willing to take one day off from eating their famous cactus pie in favor of pumpkin. Even our desert-dwelling countrymen can agree that pumpkin pie is a can't-miss delight on Thanksgiving.

20. Iowa: Apple Pie

In Iowa, it is customary to use a cornmeal crust in your apple pie. Well, actually, we don't know if that's true. There's just lots of corn in Iowa. We do know, though, based on this recent research, that Iowans prefer apple pie over pumpkin pie once the turkey goes cold.

21. Colorado: Pumpkin Pie

Those who moved to Colorado after state-sanctioned legalization will need lots of pumpkin pie this Thanksgiving. Something tells us they are going to have quite the appetite.

22. Louisiana: Pecan Pie

Louisiana is arguably the culinary epicenter of the United States. The fact that Louisianans prefer pecan pie on Thanksgiving should make you question all the states choosing pumpkin pie instead.

23. New York: Pumpkin Pie

New York City might be the Big Apple, but on Thanksgiving, you could call it the Big Pumpkin. Admittedly, Big Pumpkin doesn't quite have the same jingle as Big Apple, but that's why we (just me?) only call it the Big Pumpkin for one day.

24. Massachusetts: Pumpkin Pie

Households throughout the Bay State will be eating pumpkin pie this Thanksgiving. Tell grocers in Mass to order pumpkin pie en masse.

25. Washington, D.C.: Pecan Pie

We know that D.C. is not a state, but it is easily the most influential region in the United States. It shouldn't be a surprise that the political class prefers pecan in a country that overwhelmingly favors pumpkin pie. Can you say “out of touch?”

26. Ohio: Pumpkin Pie

It's been a tough year for Ohio. It's been a tough many years for Ohio. Those in this state known for its grit and work ethic deserve an extra-large slice of pumpkin pie this Thanksgiving. In fact, have two slices. Or three. You've earned it, Ohioans.

Source: Online Casinos.