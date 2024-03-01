Seeing Double: Our Favorite Twins From Movies and TV

Seeing double isn't always bad; sometimes, it means your favorite twin characters are on screen!

Hollywood loves to use twins as protagonist siblings, plot twists, silly sidekicks, and quirky background characters. They can fit into many roles and usually leave a lasting impact. Twins can play twins; one actor can play both twins; twin actors can play one person. We know the movie magic behind twins can be confusing, but that doesn't make the characters any less fun.

Our favorite fictional twins range from long-lost siblings to best friends to sinister cats. We love some of them and hate others, but they're our favorite on-screen twins either way.

Hallie Parker and Annie James from The Parent Trap (1998)

Not every actor can pull off playing dual roles, but young Lindsay Lohan did it like she was born to play twins. Hallie and Annie have distinct personalities and mannerisms that make it easy to identify them. Beyond Lohan's talent, the movie is adorable and a timeless film we love to revisit.

Roxy and Jane Ryan from New York Minute (2004)

These girls are possibly the most famous twins ever: the Olsen twins. We had many movies and shows to pick from, including Full House, Passport to Paris, and Winning London. These two have all but disappeared from Hollywood, but their twin legacy lives on, and they are often the first twins people think of.

Sharon and Susan from The Parent Trap (1961)

Hayley Mills was the first one to play twins in The Parent Trap. She did a sensational job, and our love for Lindsay Lohan doesn't negate Mills' talent. Mills pulls off the contrasting personalities in the film well, offering one of the earliest and most successful dual roles.

Zack and Cody Martin from The Suite Life of Zack & Cody (2005-2008)

For many of us, these twins were a big part of our childhood. Cole and Dylan Sprouse were spunky and silly in The Suite Life. Unlike several other fictional twins, these two are real twins! As far as funny twins go, these two might take the cake with all their shenanigans.

Luke and Leia Skywalker from Star Wars (1977-)

We often talk about how shocking it is that Luke and Princess Leia are siblings, but people forget to mention they're more than siblings; they're twins. Many of the twins here are lovable as a duo, but we adore Luke and Leia as individual characters who bring their own fiery personalities to the movie franchise.

Alison and Courtney DiLaurentis from Pretty Little Liars (2010-2017)

We've all seen the “twin twist,” but the reveal in Pretty Little Liars was legendary. It was incredibly memorable because of how outrageous and disappointing it was for many fans. Nevertheless, Alison and Courtney are two intense and compelling characters; without them, the show wouldn't be as wild.

Alex Drake and Spencer Hastings from Pretty Little Liars (2010-2017)

That's right, Pretty Little Liars did the twin twist twice! Spencer's twin didn't show up until the later seasons, and many fans rolled their eyes at this plotline. The appeal of Pretty Little Liars is the sheer insanity of the plot, so we still have love for these chaotic twins.

Tia Landry and Tamera Campbell from Sister, Sister (1994-1999)

Tia and Tamera Mowry are our favorite twin actors from the late '90s and early 2000s. Their roles in Sister, Sister were cute and quirky, delivering sarcastic punchlines and hilariously puzzled looks. Tia Landry and Tamera Campbell are our favorite twins that the real Tia and Tamera played, but we want to shout out their lovable roles in Twitches too!

Michael and Lindsay Bluth from Arrested Development (2003-2019)

The level-headed, always-stressed Michael is the perfect counterpart to the carefree, erratic Lindsay. These twins are polar opposites — but it's later revealed Lindsay was adopted and older than Michael. We love their dynamic, and they seem to understand each other slightly more than their other siblings.

Nicky and Alex Katsopolis from Fuller House (2016-2020)

The Olsen twins weren't the only twins from the Full House universe. Nicky and Alex are actual twins in the show, played by real twins, while the Olsens both played Michelle. Nicky and Alex are just as adorable as Michelle, with their blonde hair and rambunctious ways.

Phoebe and Ursula Buffay from Friends (1994-2004)

Lisa Kudrow played Phoebe and Ursula in Friends. While Ursula only shows up a handful of times in the series, her scenes are unforgettable. She's callous and cold, contrasting Phoebe's caring and compassionate spirit. While we don't necessarily love Ursula, we love being reminded how kind Phoebe is.

Tweedledee and Tweedledum from Alice in Wonderland (1951)

You either think Tweedledee and Tweedledum are hilarious or freaky — there is no in-between. In the book Through the Looking-Glass, and What Alice Found There and various movie adaptations of Alice in Wonderland, Tweedledee and Tweedledum are confusing identical twins that Alice encounters. Their weird behavior can be somewhat mesmerizing, albeit offputting.

Emma Becker and Sutton Mercer from The Lying Game (2011-2013)

The Lying Game was a short-lived TV drama that leaned wholeheartedly into the twin twist, but the audience is in on it from the beginning. The show is like a combination of The Prince and the Pauper and Pretty Little Liars, with plenty of drama. Throughout, the girls seem to have very different personalities but a strong and inexplicable connection that makes us root for them.

Liam and Eleanor Henstridge from The Royals (2015-2018)

Liam and Eleanor go through a lot together. While they're not always on the same side of conflicts, they never hesitate to defend the other. The two don't have the twin telepathy that other fictional twins do, so their bond feels more authentic and realistic. Their irresponsible and indulgent personalities make it clear they're one and the same.

The Grady Twins from The Shining (1980)

The Grady twins aren't exactly fleshed-out characters but live in our nightmares anyway. They're the creepy girls in blue dresses Danny sees in the hallway. If you read the book, you know they're the former caretaker's daughters. We don't know much about the girls as people, but their chilling role in the movie is enough to land them on this list.

Vincent and Julius Benedict from Twins (1988)

Twins are supposed to be the same, but Vincent and Julius couldn't be more different. They're different in almost every possible way but still have a sweet twin relationship that makes us love them. Despite the absurdity of most of the movie Twins, we can't help but adore this hilarious and ridiculous duo.

Sharpay and Ryan Evans from High School Musical (2006)

We know they're supposed to be the movie antagonists, but Sharpay and Ryan are some of the coolest characters. She's flashy and feisty, while he's talented and timid. Their performance of “Bop to the Top” is twin perfection. Of course, we wish Sharpay was nicer to Ryan at certain points, but siblings will be siblings.

Fred And George Weasley from Harry Potter (2001-2010)

We're going to try to write this without crying. Fred and George are easily among the most lovable fictional twins. Their playful antics, mischievous missions, and naughty behavior have us all rolling with laughter in the first few films. When Fred dies, George's pain is palpable, shattering our hearts every time.

Wanda and Pietro Maximoff from the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Wanda and Pietro appear in two Marvel films and the series WandaVision (sort of). Technically, Pietro isn't really Pietro in the TV show, but we don't have to get into that here. They have an enduring bond in the movies that makes his death extremely heartbreaking. To be clear, we're talking about their characters in the MCU, not the comic books, because their comic-book relationship becomes a little… icky.

Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss from The Social Network (2010)

These two massive men make an impact when on screen. While they're far from being the main characters, their intimidating and elitist personalities are unforgettable. You can feel their rage through the screen in certain scenes, followed by their reliance on their father and his money. The Winklevoss twins are the perfect portrayal of privileged, rich Harvard kids.

Andy and Ollie Pesto from Bob's Burgers (2011-)

Andy and Ollie are precious, and we must protect them at all costs! These wacky siblings from Bob's Burgers say hilarious twin things, like how they can feel the other one going to the bathroom or want to die at the exact same time. They have some freaky moments that make us laugh and drive home how creepily close they are as twins.

Si and Am from Lady and the Tramp (1955)

We simultaneously hate and love Si and Am. These two malicious cats are mean to Lady, but their synchronic song and slinky dance moves make them fun to watch. The two are tight, as they seem to talk to one another without speaking (or meowing) and may as well be the same feline.

Phil and Lil DeVille from Rugrats (1991-2006)

Phil and Lil have a classic twin relationship. They're super close but also bicker incessantly. The two toddlers enjoy almost all the same activities, dress the same, and talk similarly, so they may seem interchangeable. We also get some moments where they're at odds, and we can see them better as individual kids.

Ruffnut and Tuffnut from How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Ruffnut and Tuffnut don't have huge roles in How to Train Your Dragon, but their ruggedness makes them memorable. They're both always ready to fight and get into a little trouble, sticking to one another like glue. Like most siblings, the two poke fun at each other and roughhouse, making their bond funny and realistic.