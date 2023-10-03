FDA Puts Brakes on OTC Oral Decongestants Containing Phenylephrine

In 2021, medicines with phenylephrine generated nearly $2 billion in sales, according to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). However, a decision in September 2023 could have a major chilling effect on that consumer-driven market.

A meeting of the FDA’s Non-prescription Drug Advisory Committee (NDAC) resulted in a recommendation that phenylephrine, a common ingredient in OTC oral decongestants, no longer hold “Generally Regarded As Safe and Effective (GRASE)” status. This decision came after lab results indicated the oral form of phenylephrine almost completely metabolized in the bloodstream before reaching nasal passages.

While these findings are not the final word on the fate of OTC oral decongestants containing the ingredient, they do raise concerns about other commonly used medications with similar GRASE status. If an ingredient such as phenylephrine has no proven effectiveness, are current OTC decongestants containing it little more than harmless placebos?

A Brief History of OTC Decongestants

Oral decongestants work by reducing swelling in blood vessels surrounding the nasal cavity. The reduced swelling allows air passages to flow more freely, relieving pressure and stuffiness. Doctors prescribed original decongestant formulas containing one of three chemicals: Pseudoephedrine. phenylpropanolamine or the less common phenylephrine. All three were considered to be safe and effective, and worked as designed in nasal sprays.

Phenylpropanolamine fell out of FDA favor after a study connected the ingredient to brain bleeds and hemorrhagic strokes. Decongestants containing pseudoephedrine soon dominated the marketplace, but a connection between the active ingredient of pseudoephedrine and methamphetamine led to increased scrutiny, limited purchases, and “behind the counter” status for these products.

Because of its GRASE status, Phenylephrine became the default active ingredient in new nasal decongestant formulas. Products containing phenylephrine and other ingredients, such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen, dominate the aisles in drugstores and grocery store shelves.

Why “Safe and Effective” Status Matters

The FDA’s recommendation to remove oral phenylephrine from the list of products considered safe and effective highlights the word “effective.” Consumers seeking relief for nasal congestion symptoms need to know the OTC medication actually works as much as they need to know it’s safe to consume. Marketing products as effective treatments when the active ingredient is demonstrably ineffective could be considered fraudulent advertising.

Dr. Danielle Kelvas, MD, observes, “This study is critical, yet not surprising, for many reasons. You'd be surprised how many medications genuinely don't work but only seem to make a difference due to the placebo effect… If someone thinks a medication will help, and this can be anything from an antidepressant to a pain pill, then the patient will experience a statistically significant difference in their symptoms. This is an excellent example of why it's so important to compare drugs against placebos. The FDA announced that the drug isn't unsafe, per se, just that it's not effective.”

If the FDA’s recommendations survive future scrutiny, the result could be the immediate removal of all products containing the ineffective oral version of phenylephrine and a call to reformulate those medications with other drugs on the GRASE list. Conceivably, decongestants containing pseudoephedrine could return to over-the-counter status, but that decision is also in the hands of the FDA.

Could There Be a Ripple Effect?

One major concern with the potential removal of oral decongestants containing phenylephrine from store shelves is a domino effect with other drugs on the GRASE list. The effectiveness of these medications could also become the subject of future FDA investigations.

Monica Amin, PharmD, MBAc, a pharmacist with Marley Drug, explains, “The results of this FDA study may increase scrutiny of other OTC medications in the future, but it is important to know that phenylephrine has been called into question multiple times in the past and was approved by the FDA based on studies conducted by pharmaceutical companies rather than from clinical trials. Accordingly, there may be an increased focus on approving new OTC products based on independent clinical trials, rather than potentially conflicted studies conducted by drugmakers themselves.”

Amin adds, “ Although the findings of the new study could be worrisome, it is important to note that phenylephrine was determined to be ineffective, not unsafe. Consumers should also know that there is a range of alternative products that are available for temporary relief of congestion symptoms, including intranasal steroids, such as Flonase and Nasacort.”

The Future of Over-The-Counter Nasal Decongestion Relief

The process of removing oral decongestants containing phenylephrine from store shelves is not in its final stages yet, and there will be opportunities for the public to discuss the issue with the FDA and other regulatory agencies. Manufacturers of these medications will also be compelled to reformulate future versions to be in compliance with updated FDA mandates. The study only involved oral medications containing phenylephrine, so sales of nasal sprays will not be affected by the findings.

Amin explains, “The next step for NDAC is deciding if the drug’s status as generally recognized as safe and effective (GRASE) should be revoked. If this were to happen, drugmakers would have to come up with new formulations while products containing phenylephrine would be removed from stores.”

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.