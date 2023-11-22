Stepping Away From The Stepper: Is Fear Of Injury Discouraging Obese Or Aging Exercisers?

Experts say obesity increases United States healthcare spending by an estimated $170 billion annually.

In a report released last year just prior to the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, Trust for America’s Health shared that four in ten Americans are classified as obese, leading to increased instances of diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis, sleep apnea, and even some cancers.

But could one “cure” cost consumers even more?

A small study conducted in Australia found that 83% of participants reported fears of injury during exercise, and 74.2% believed excessive weight would compound that risk.

They’re not entirely wrong. A 2021 academic research study published in The Journal of Obesity & Metabolic Syndrome found that some exercise-related injuries have a deeper impact due to the injured person’s weight. It also noted that injuries tend to occur more often if the injured attempted to exceed a recommended exercise routine, hoping for quicker results.

A well-stocked health club offers patrons a wide range of exercise equipment, from treadmills to elliptical machines to stair climbers. However, the basic process of mounting this equipment safely and using it as designed often creates physical and mental challenges for obese or aging members.

The physical and mental benefits of exercise are well-established, but the challenge for health club owners and physical trainers is to find ways to motivate clients to overcome their fears and use exercise equipment designed specifically to maximize results.

Is Exercise Equipment Generally Safe To Use?

The Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that more than 526,000 people are injured by exercise equipment annually. 43,000 of those injuries are critical or even fatal.

The most dangerous pieces of exercise equipment by far are free weights, distantly followed by treadmills and stationary bikes. Bench presses also make the shortlist, along with elliptical machines, rowing machines, and resistance bands.

Fear of injury from these popular pieces of equipment is not completely unfounded, but many of these injuries are caused by improper usage or unapproved modifications, not standard practices. Many pieces of exercise equipment are designed to make workouts easier for obese or elderly users since they absorb joint-damaging shock or include padding and safety straps.

While the estimated number of injuries may appear high, they should be compared to the number of users who suffer no injuries at all. Most health clubs have trained staff members who can instruct first-time users in any physical condition on equipment safety.

What Are Common Concerns For Obese Exercisers?

One major concern for obese health club members is weight capacity. Equipment for home use often has weight limits that discourage the morbidly obese, and unexpected failure is a real consideration. However, many commercial gyms and health clubs invest in higher-grade exercise equipment with much greater weight limits. The fear of damaging an expensive machine because of their excessive body weight can be enough to convince obese exercisers not to engage.

Exercise programs such as cozy cardio that encourage participants to elevate their heart rates are generally easier to perform on equipment such as treadmills, stationary bikes, and ellipticals but can be modified to accommodate morbidly obese participants with genuine anxieties.

There is also a concern about safely mounting, using, and dismounting exercise equipment. Some pieces of equipment, commonly ellipticals, and stair-steppers, require a certain level of mobility and coordination to mount and dismount properly. The prospect of climbing onto a stationary bicycle seat or strapping into a rowing machine can also be very intimidating for obese users with limited mobility.

What Are Common Concerns For Elderly Exercisers?

Elderly exercisers also have specific concerns about using common gym equipment. Safely mounting and dismounting a stair stepper or elliptical is a challenge for users at any age, and many seniors have an increased fear of falling. Even a moderate fall can result in a hip fracture, sprained joints, or torn ligaments. The mobility and strength required to use gym equipment as designed can be enough to discourage elderly health club members.

Some pieces of gym equipment, such as treadmills and ellipticals, have speed and intensity settings that aren’t always compatible with an elderly user’s range of motion or level of conditioning. A common fear is the inability to adjust the machine’s speed or even shut it down in case of an emergency. Older exercisers often need extra assurance they have control over the equipment or at least professional supervision if the machine is not adjustable.

How Can Health Clubs And Personal Trainers Address These Issues?

One way health clubs and personal trainers can address these concerns is to offer demonstrations and orientation classes. This gives first-time users an opportunity to learn how to mount and dismount the equipment without injury, along with a practical lesson in controlling the machine’s speed and intensity settings. Watching an experienced obese or elderly volunteer use the equipment is also a confidence booster for anxious first-time members.

Health clubs can also encourage seniors to improve the core strength needed to maximize the benefits of gym equipment. Some modifications or mobility aids next to the equipment can also lessen anxiety. Mounting a treadmill safely is the first step towards walking or jogging on a treadmill safely.

Personal trainers and staff can also encourage reluctant members to perform alternative exercises at home until they feel comfortable using professional-grade equipment.

JayDee Vykoukal, Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) and author at Health Means Wealth, observes, “From a bit of an alternative view, since I only saw patients as a PT one to three times a week at most, I always focused on giving them functional exercise for home. No need for fancy equipment or a costly gym membership they won't use. They can use a chair to practice standing (squats), balance at a counter, and other basic but powerful moves that help them feel confident to stay active.”

“For people who don't want to use exercise equipment, body weight is more than enough for not using exercise equipment with the right exercises. I also help patients get creative with stuff around the house, like using pillows for balance or squeezing, soup cans or water bottles for weights, and a belt for stretching.”

How Can Exercisers Overcome These Fears On Their Own?

Dr. Elizabeth Pegg Frates, a teacher at Harvard Medical School, recommends exercisers of all ages and body types to “start low and go slow” when beginning any workout program. This means becoming comfortable with the basics of an exercise before adding gym equipment and free weights into the mix. Developing a good running technique on a track is a good way to overcome the anxiety of using a treadmill, for example.

Seeking professional guidance is also a good way to determine if a workout would be enhanced by using professional-grade equipment. An intimidating stair-stepper or elliptical may not even be necessary for an effective routine. Exercise should always be about the joy of movement and the improvement of health, not a “necessary evil.”

When properly approached, an exercise program can reduce both weight and risk of injury.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.