24 Biggest Fears Keeping Americans up at Night

Do you have a fear so terrifying that it creeps into your mind as soon as you settle in for the night? The subject of your fear infiltrates your dreams, turning a sweet sleep into a nightmarish occurrence. Top fears affecting Americans include spiders, flying on airplanes, watching a loved one fall ill, and cyber security threats. Do any of these send shivers through your body?

1. Corrupt Government Officials

A study conducted by Chapman University, entitled the Chapman University Survey of American Fears (CSAF), completed its ninth annual wave this year. The experiment noted a fear of corrupt government officials at the top of the list, with a whopping 60.1% of Americans worrying about unscrupulous people taking office. 2023 marks the ninth year this fear topped the chart.

2. Drowning (Aquaphobia)

Plunging into a body of water without resurfacing or gaining access to oxygen petrifies numerous Americans yearly. Some people dealing with aquaphobia avoid bodies of water at all times, and others take extra caution while swimming or near pools, oceans, or ponds.

3. Blood (Hemophobia)

Hemophobia relates to the fear of the natural substance that keeps us alive: blood. The phobia doesn't encompass the queasy feeling most people get when they catch a glance of blood at the doctor's office or after an injury, but rather a wave of intense paranoia upon seeing the substance. Those with hemophobia may avoid watching movies or television programs that depict images of blood, no matter how fake.

4. Flying (Aviophobia)

Individuals struck with aviophobia despise stepping on an aircraft and rising into the sky for a flight. Aviophobic people worry that the plane will crash, the pilot will fall asleep while navigating, their seatmates will fall ill, they will feel claustrophobic, you get the idea.

5. Death (Thanatophobia)

We all worry about our loved ones passing on and the end of our own lives, but thanatophobia relates to an extreme, overwhelming fear of death. Those experiencing the fear might avoid discussing the topic at all times to prevent panic attacks or crippling depression.

6. Enclosed Spaces (Claustrophobia)

Claustrophobia describes dreading entrapment in small places with no feasible escape route. When people with this fear find themselves in confined spaces, they sweat, cry, scream, choke, shake, and panic. People with claustrophobia avoid locations like elevators, train tunnels, and tiny rooms with shut doors.

7. Poverty (Peniaphobia)

According to the Chapman University study, 48% of Americans share a fear regarding income. Not making enough money to support oneself or one's family spawns from high rates of inflation permeating the U.S., as well as significant layoffs continuing to affect the current job market.

8. Darkness (Nyctophobia)

What's under the bed? What is that pair of glaring eyes in the dark closet? Do creatures come out at night? Those types of questions keep children with this fear awake at night. When nyctophobia follows a person through to adulthood, they may avoid sleeping with the lights off, avoid going outside at night, and sleep with a night light on.

9. Insects (Entomophobia)

Entomophobia characterizes a harrowing fear of all insects. Like most fears, those who experience entomophobia might have had a lousy occurrence with insects as a child, and the negative feelings associated with that experience clung to them. Entomophobic individuals may avoid spending time outdoors where insects live or going to the zoo/aquarium.

10. Spiders (Arachnophobia)

Since spiders are not classified as insects, yet arachnids, fear of the eight-legged creatures has a different name. The Chapman University report found that 25.3% of Americans fear arachnids: spiders, scorpions, and ticks. The bigger the arachnid, the greater the fear.

11. Snakes (Ophidiophobia)

On the topic of creepy crawlies, people dealing with a fear of snakes cannot bear to be near a snake or watch television programs where the slithering creatures come onto the screen. My Cleveland Clinic states that humans with Ophidophobia might grow tense at seeing snake-shaped items like rope or hissing noises.

12. Economic Collapse

This fear goes hand in hand with the fear of poverty, but it reaches a more national/global level. For Americans, the fear of economic collapse combines a few fears: corrupt government officials taking over, not having enough money for the future, global crises, and terrorism. With the high inflation rate and a constant barrage of businesses claiming bankruptcy, an estimated 54.7% of Americans report this fear, states Chapman University.

13. Dirty Drinking Water

Not having unlimited access to clean water sneaks into Americans’ minds at night, making sleep difficult. Chapman University reports that half of the American population fears that their water sources (lakes, streams, aquifers) will become polluted.

14. Cyber Terrorism

Does anyone have privacy anymore? When perusing the internet, does the feeling of someone watching you from the other side of the screen linger? Do you monitor what you say on the phone if a security agent wants to listen? The scholars conducting the Chapman University study claim that many Americans fear a cyber attack will compromise public safety.

15. War

As war continues to ravage Palestine, The Congo, Syria, and Libya (the list goes on), those in countries not directly impacted note their alarm surrounding the possibility of another World War striking the states. Chapman students saw 52.3% of the surveyed population express trepidation toward war in the U.S., and 52.5% conveyed nervousness toward Russia utilizing nuclear weapons.

16. Illness in Loved Ones

Death and sickness are standard parts of the life cycle, yet experiencing them—especially watching a loved one suffer—is not an easy task. A few more people fear their loved ones growing ill (50.6%) than those who fear their loved ones dying (50.4%), Chapman claimed.

17. Public Speaking (Glossophobia)

Very Well Mind indicates that 77% of the public deals with a form of Glossophobia. This hinders the ability of individuals who need to head meetings or present findings on properly doing their job and can affect job and social performance. Thankfully, many classes and therapies exist that assist people with Glossophobia in overcoming their terrors, resulting in successful public speeches and presentations.

18. Inability To Escape (Agoraphobia)

We look at our homes as a safe place. A place to exist as true selves without fear of ridicule or criticism. For those with agoraphobia, the idea of a safe space intensifies, and they find it nerve-wracking, maybe even petrifying, to venture into new spaces without their safety nets.

19. Crowds (Enochlophobia)

What sensation arises when you consider stepping through a crowded concert to find your seat? Does your heart palpitate at the thought of traversing through sweaty bodies, or do you pass over the thought, moving on to the next one with ease? Enochlophobia refers to the fear of crowds—and violence erupting from crowds—in places like malls, parks, or beaches.

20. Needles (Trypanophobia)

A trip to the phlebotomist may cause a lump in your throat or an increased heart rate, but if it leads to fainting, an uptick in blood pressure, nausea, or vomiting, you should consult a medical professional for guidance. Trypanophobia covers the fear of looking at needles or undergoing any procedure involving them.

21. Heights (Acrophobia)

I knew someone who conquered her fear of heights by bungee jumping off the tallest building in Dubai. People dealing with acrophobia sweat, panic, and sense impending doom when in high places. Cases can branch to extremes where individuals grow woozy at heights.

22. Dogs (Cynophobia)

Negative interactions with dogs, such as a childhood bite or a dog chase, may lead to this phobia toward a man’s best friend. Cynophobic people might eschew seeing friends with dogs, enter fight or flight mode when they hear a dog bark or see one walking down the street, or they might seclude themselves in their houses to prevent the sight of the four-legged creatures.

23. Thunder and Lightning (Astraphobia)

My Cleveland Clinic reports many people deal with this fear at a young age but move away from it as they age. The fear manifests in waves of panic, tremors, dizziness, or shortness of breath regarding storms. Some people acquire the fear from a family member, others undergo a traumatic experience with storms, and that trepidation follows them through life. Diagnosis typically occurs after a six-month(or longer) stint of expressing deep fear toward storms.

24. Fear of Germs (Mysophobia)

People dealing with mysophobia are terrified of contamination. They go out of their way to avoid situations that could lead to contaminated areas and constantly devote mind power to the thought of germs. The fear causes the affected to wear gloves, shower several times daily, stay inside, devote a large portion of the day to cleaning, and cover surfaces like remote controls to enhance cleanliness. Many people with mysophobia also have Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), a severe psychological diagnosis.