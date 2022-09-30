The Fed Is Coming for America’s Jobs, Are You Next?

The U.S. economy is already hurting, but apparently not enough. Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced last week that unemployment would be pushed up to 4.4% next year.

Kick Em When They're Down

The thought process behind boosting the nation's unemployment is that it will help to cool inflation. With people out of work, newly unemployed and their families will cut back on spending. Additionally, people who are still in the workforce would see their wage growth flatline. When companies can safely assume that their labor costs are unlikely to rise, they will hopefully stop hiking prices. This, in turn, will slow the rising costs.

Susan Collins, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, said Monday in a speech, “I do anticipate that accomplishing price stability will require slower employment growth and a somewhat higher unemployment rate. And I take very seriously that unemployment is painful, and that its costs have been disproportionately concentrated among groups that have traditionally been marginalized.”

Is It Actually Necessary?

Some economists are unsure whether deflating the job market is really necessary to bring down inflation. Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said in a report, “The Fed clearly wants the labor market to weaken quite sharply. What's not clear to us is why.”

It seems that the Feds are trying their best to avoid a wage-price spiral, where workers demand higher pay to try and stay ahead of inflation, and then those higher wage costs are passed on to consumers. Many experts disagree that wages are the main reason that inflation is so high.

Even though worker pay has increased by about 5.5% over the past year, it has been almost completely canceled out by price increases.

Other Causes

Former Fed economist Claudia Sahm tweeted about what she considered to be the largest driver of high inflation.

A large portion of US inflation (chart) and very large portion of German inflation is due to supply side factors. With enough demand destruction, central banks can lower inflation now, but only temporarily and with great pain. Why do it? pic.twitter.com/pbNEjKf93V — Claudia Sahm 🇺🇦 (@Claudia_Sahm) September 22, 2022

Higher Interest Rates Put People Out of Work

Economists are clear about one thing: higher interest rates put people out of work. With higher interest rates, it becomes much harder for the average American to comfortably finance any purchase. This, in turn, negatively affects the companies and employees who sell financeable products. With less financeable products being sold, companies will turn to layoffs to cover losses.

Other industries, such as construction, home sales, and mortgage refinancing, will also slow down, affecting all employees in that sector. With a stall in spending, people will stop traveling and eating out, which affects the travel and restaurant industries. Businesses that are looking to expand may think otherwise. If the Fed decides to try to boost unemployment, the effects will be felt throughout the entire economy, and not necessarily in a good way.

