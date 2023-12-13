Fed Likely to Keep Rates the Same as Inflation Cools

Once again, the financial world will have all eyes on the Federal Reserve Wednesday, when it announces whether it keeps the benchmark overnight interest rate at 5.25-5.50 percent.

That is the rate banks charge each other for overnight loans, but it sets the foundation for interest rates on other bank loans and credit card balances, influencing spending and savings and, in turn, the country’s overall money supply.

The CME FedWatch Tool, which estimates probabilities for interest rate changes, predicted a 98.4 percent chance the Fed will continue its pause as its battle against inflation has been showing significant gains.

Hard-Hit Consumers Had Been Squeezed

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Dec. 12 that consumer prices overall rose 3.1% year over year in November. The annual inflation rate in May 2022 was 8.6%, its highest level since 1981.

During the press conference after November's board meeting, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that while inflation is still not where he thinks it should be, he was confident in the progress the economy has made.

“The risk of doing too much versus the risk of doing too little are getting more closer to balance,” he said as the Fed’s target of a 2 percent inflation rate gets closer to reality.

Consumers, of course, want to know what this all means to them.

The average family of four is now paying an additional $15,151 per year or $1,263 per month to purchase the same goods and services as in January 2021, according to a Dec. 1 report of the House Budget Committee.

Just as workers' buying power goes up as prices go down, so does it when they have more money to spend.

Average hourly earnings of production and nonsupervisory employees rose 4.3 percent year over year in November, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.

Price-Talk Disconnect at the Dinner Table

The Harvard Gazette sought to find out how all the numbers the policy wonks and economists bandy about were translating at the dinner table.

“On average, food purchased for use at home is 25 percent more expensive than it was in February 2020. Turkey is up 37 percent; eggs are up 43 percent. There are a lot of items that are much more expensive than they were a few years ago,” Jason Furman, a professor of the practice of economic policy at Harvard’s Kennedy School and the Department of Economics, said in an interview published Nov. 21.

“I think a lot of the public is really bothered by the price level, not by the recent rate of inflation,” he added. “That’s a little bit of the disconnect: The rate of inflation has come down quite a lot, but the price level has not come down.”