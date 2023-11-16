Federal Government Shutdown Averted, but Wartime Aid for Ukraine, Israel in Limbo

There will be no federal government shutdown — until at least after the holiday season.

The Senate approved a temporary government funding package late Wednesday night, one day after the measure passed the House.

“This year, there will be no government shutdown,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said at a news conference after the bill's passage as he described Wednesday’s legislative action as “a very, very good night for the American people.”

“Obviously, the Republican-led House needed Democratic votes to avoid a shutdown, and I was pleased to see that the speaker was willing to work with Democrats and resisted the siren song of the hard right in the House,” Schumer said of the newly elected speaker, Mike Johnson, R-La.

“And if that continues, we can avoid further shutdowns and finish the work of funding the government,” Schumer added.

The spending package keeps the government funding at current levels for about two more months while a long-term package is negotiated.

It splits the deadlines for passing full-year appropriations bills into Jan. 19 for some federal agencies and Feb. 2 for others.

The spending bill also does not include the Biden administration’s request for wartime aid for Israel and Ukraine, humanitarian funding for Palestinians and some other requests.

“When you have a small majority, it requires [that] some things are going to have to be bipartisan,” House Speaker Mike Johnson, who crafted the plan, said after the House had passed the funding measure.

Republican senators want to tie Congress's approval of immigration and border legislation to additional Ukraine aid.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said giving more aid to Ukraine ‘is secondary to securing our own border.”

Sen. Thom Tillis , R-N.C., warned that “the biggest concern that I have now, and I think concerns that will be expressed by some of my colleagues, is the lack of Israel and Ukraine funding. That’s a big issue. That’s on top of mind.”

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby echoed those thoughts from San Francisco, where he accompanied President Joe Biden for a summit of Asia-Pacific leaders. Kirby warned that the money available for Ukraine was “withering away, and with it will be a deleterious effect on Ukraine’s ability to continue to defend itself.”

Schumer said the Senate would try to move forward on the funding and border legislation in the coming weeks but warned it would require more compromise and implored Johnson to work with Democrats.

“I hope the new speaker continues to choose the bipartisan approach,” Schumer said.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., told the Hill news outlet that getting the continuing funding for the government approved should provide a better chance for Ukraine aid being agreed to when Congress returns in about two weeks.