Feel the Burn, Improve the Mind: Does Exercise Affect Brain Health for Seniors?

According to Alzheimer’s Disease International, someone in the world develops dementia every 3 seconds. While a definitive cure for dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, and other cognitive disorders associated with aging remains elusive, many seniors are turning to physical exercise as a way to maintain their brain health and stave off debilitating side effects.

A small study of 876 participants from the American Academy of Neurology reveals a connection between moderate exercise and cognitive function. Those who reported performing little to no exercise showed a greater decline in brain health than those who performed higher activity levels. The difference in “brain age” was as much as ten years in some cases.

“The number of people over the age of 65 in the United States is on the rise, meaning the public health burden of thinking and memory problems will likely grow,” says study author Clinton B. Wright, M.D., M.S., formerly of the University of Miami in Miami, Fla., and member of the American Academy of Neurology. “Our study showed that for older people, getting regular exercise may be protective, helping them keep their cognitive abilities longer.”

“Physical activity is an attractive option to reduce the burden of cognitive impairment in public health because it is low cost and doesn’t interfere with medications,” explains Dr. Wright. “Our results suggest that moderate to intense exercise may help older people delay aging of the brain, but more research from randomized clinical trials comparing exercise programs to more sedentary activity is needed to confirm these results.”

How Does Physical Exercise Affect Brain Health?

Conventional wisdom connects any form of physical activity, whether it's a brisk walk or a two-hour gym workout, with improved mental engagement. If an older person participates in group exercise, performs household chores, or takes up a hands-on hobby, they will remain engaged mentally and not lose cognitive function over time.

However, the true connection between exercise and brain health is more technical. From a scientific point of view, the connection begins with chemicals released by muscle tissue during exercise. These powerful chemicals reach all parts of the body through the bloodstream, the ones that reach the part of the brain called the hippocampus, which connects physical activity and brain health in older people.

“The hippocampus is a crucial area for learning and memory, and therefore cognitive health,” says Ki Yun Lee, a Ph.D. student in mechanical science and engineering at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. “Understanding how exercise benefits the hippocampus could, therefore, lead to exercise-based treatments for a variety of conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease.”

Will Exercise Actually Reverse Dementia or Alzheimer’s Disease?

Unfortunately, some age-related conditions are not fully reversible, even with exercise and medication, but the progression can be affected by remaining physically active and mentally focused. The goal of many exercise regimens for seniors is not to build muscle mass or reclaim the energy level of adolescence. Instead, regular exercise encourages social interaction and a sense of purpose.

“If we want to improve brain health for all, we have to pay more attention to the needs of those at greatest risk of poor health and address social conditions that stand in the way,” says Sarah Lenz Lock, Senior Vice President of Policy and Brain Health at AARP and Executive Director of the Global Council on Brain Health. “Cognitive decline is not inevitable, and everyone should have the opportunity to experience better brain health as they age.”

“Better brain health enables people’s minds to flourish so they can lead more rewarding lives,” says Lock. “Successful policies and strategies to promote brain health must integrate the many elements that influence cognitive wellness throughout life.”

Exercise also boosts levels of an essential brain chemical called “brain-derived neurotrophic factor,” or BDNF. BDNF is often referred to as “Miracle-Gro” for the brain. Its main function is to develop more brain cells and synapses, creating new neural pathways to compensate for cells lost to diseases like Alzheimer’s or dementia.

Do All Experts Agree on the Exercise/Brain Health Connection?

While there is strong anecdotal and real-life evidence to prove a connection between physical activity and improved brain health among seniors, scientific proof has been more difficult to produce. Testing the body for elevated levels of BDNF or other brain-boosting chemicals is challenging, and the results may not prove a definitive link between exercise and cognitive function.

According to a Washington Post article, a study in 2022 involving more than 500 seniors found little cognitive improvement after 18 months of light exercise. In March of 2023, a review of previous studies on exercise and cognitive function revealed most of the studies used a limited number of participants or failed to consider other factors for improvement.

Should Seniors Still Be Encouraged to Exercise?

The medical community has acknowledged the benefits of regular exercise for people of all age groups for decades. Stretches and cardiovascular activities have definite and positive effects on seniors, including improved mobility and balance. An active lifestyle and physical activity also improve mood and stamina. Whether there is a proven connection between exercise and brain health or not, caregivers and medical professionals should still encourage seniors to stay engaged and motivated.

