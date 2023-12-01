Felicity Huffman Reflects on the College Admissions Scandal That Landed Her in Prison

Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman is finally speaking out about the college admissions scandal that landed her in prison four years ago. She served time for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

In an exclusive interview with KABC-TV in Los Angeles, Huffman said, “It felt like I had to give my daughter a chance at a future. And so it was sort of like my daughter's future, which meant I had to break the law.”

Yahoo Entertainment reports, “In 2019, the Desperate Housewives alum pleaded guilty to paying admissions consultant Rick Singer $15,000 to have a test proctor boost her daughter Sophia’s SAT score. Huffman was among the first defendants to plead guilty and take responsibility for her crimes; Lori Loughlin, who pleaded guilty a year later, got a harsher sentence. Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison, compared to Loughlin, who was sentenced to two months behind bars, a $30,000 fine, one year of supervised release, and 250 hours of community service.”

“People assume that I went into this looking for a way to cheat the system and making proverbial criminal deals in back alleys, but that was not the case,” added Huffman.

Felicity Huffman Says She Would Have Felt Like a “Bad Mother” if She Didn't Go Along with the Scheme

Felicity Huffman married fellow actor William H. Macy in 1997. They have two daughters together, Sophia and Georgia. Besides Desperate Housewives, Huffman is known for her roles in Transamerica and on the TV shows Sports Night and American Crime. Her career cooled off since the college admissions scandal, but she recently appeared on an episode of The Good Doctor.

Huffman said that she trusted admissions consultant Rick Singer, who got sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison and had to forfeit $10 million. “He recommended programs and tutors, and he was the expert,” said Huffman. “And after a year, he started to say, ‘Your daughter is not going to get into any of the colleges that she wants to,’ and so I believed him. That was my only option to give my daughter a future, and I know hindsight is 20/20, but it felt like I would be a bad mother if I didn’t do it. So, I did it.”

Felicity Huffman now promotes a rehabilitation organization called A New Way of Life, a nonprofit that promotes “healing, power, and opportunity” for the formerly incarcerated. “I want to use my experience and what I’ve gone through and the pain to bring something good,” said Huffman. “When I saw what A New Way of Life was doing, which is they heal one woman at a time — and if you heal one woman, you heal her children, you heal her grandchildren, and you heal the community.”

As for Huffman's daughter Sophia, she took the SAT and got accepted into Carnegie Mellon University, where she is enrolled in the drama program.