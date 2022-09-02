Top 15 States Where Female Entrepreneurs Are Likely To Win Investments

Venture funding in the U.S. reached $332.8 billion in 2021; however, only 2.4% of this funding went to female founders.

Female Entrepreneurs and Investments

Venture capital (VC) funding is raised when a startup asks investors, investment banks, or VC firms for capital in exchange for equity in the company. Using data from PitchBook, Propel(x) ranked the top 15 states based on the total amount of VC funding that went to startups founded by at least one woman since 2018. They also noted that a quarter of VC deals since 2018 went to startups founded solely by women. The other 75% were co-founded by men and women.

Investors in these areas are paving the way for women to rise to the top of the entrepreneurship game!

15. Virginia

VC funding for women-led startups since 2018: $958 million

Number of deals with women-led startups since 2018: 200

Share of female and male co-founders: 74.5%

Share of women-only founders: 25.5%

14. Maryland

VC funding for women-led startups since 2018: $969 million

Number of deals with women-led startups since 2018: 191

Share of female and male co-founders: 75.4%

Share of women-only founders: 24.6%

13. Minnesota

VC funding for women-led startups since 2018: $1.0 billion

Number of deals with women-led startups since 2018: 154

Share of female and male co-founders: 68.2%

Share of women-only founders: 31.8%

12. Connecticut

VC funding for women-led startups since 2018: $1.1 billion

Number of deals with women-led startups since 2018: 136

Share of female and male co-founders: 64.7%

Share of women-only founders: 35.3%

11. Illinois

VC funding for women-led startups since 2018: $1.7 billion

Number of deals with women-led startups since 2018: 371

Share of female and male co-founders: 72.8%

Share of women-only founders: 27.2%

11. North Carolina

VC funding for women-led startups since 2018: $1.7 billion

Number of deals with women-led startups since 2018: 242

Share of female and male co-founders: 74.4%

Share of women-only founders: 25.6%

9. Pennsylvania

VC funding for women-led startups since 2018: $2.0 billion

Number of deals with women-led startups since 2018: 336

Share of female and male co-founders: 70.8%

Share of women-only founders: 29.2%

8. New Jersey

VC funding for women-led startups since 2018: $2.4 billion

Number of deals with women-led startups since 2018: 178

Share of female and male co-founders: 79.8%

Share of women-only founders: 20.2%

7. Florida

VC funding for women-led startups since 2018: $2.5 billion

Number of deals with women-led startups since 2018: 398

Share of female and male co-founders: 74.9%

Share of women-only founders: 25.1%

6. Colorado

VC funding for women-led startups since 2018: $2.9 billion

Number of deals with women-led startups since 2018: 449

Share of female and male co-founders: 75.5%

Share of women-only founders: 24.5%

5. Washington

VC funding for women-led startups since 2018: $4.0 billion

Number of deals with women-led startups since 2018: 556

Share of female and male co-founders: 77.0%

Share of women-only founders: 23.0%

4. Texas

VC funding for women-led startups since 2018: $5.6 billion

Number of deals with women-led startups since 2018: 672

Share of female and male co-founders: 76.0%

Share of women-only founders: 24.0%

3. Massachusetts

VC funding for women-led startups since 2018: $19.6 billion

Number of deals with women-led startups since 2018: 1,067

Share of female and male co-founders: 83.0%

Share of women-only founders: 17.0%

2. New York

VC funding for women-led startups since 2018: $21.5 billion

Number of deals with women-led startups since 2018: 2,366

Share of female and male co-founders: 68.8%

Share of women-only founders: 31.2%

1. California

VC funding for women-led startups since 2018: $69.3 billion

Number of deals with women-led startups since 2018: 5,091

Share of female and male co-founders: 77.0%

Share of women-only founders: 23.0%

Final Thoughts

The road to success for any entrepreneur is tough, and female-led businesses especially have difficulty finding support. The VC investors in these states are not only paving the way for a new norm but also supporting female-led teams and ideas which benefit all of us!

Related Articles From The Wealth of Geeks Network:

This story originally appeared on Propel(x), was distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio to The Female Professional, and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.