From Princess Peach to Ellie: The Most Popular Female Gaming Characters in The United States

The amount of female gamers in America has grown from 38% in 2006 to 48% in 2022. More women aren’t just playing games; they see themselves as main characters more frequently. In 2016, only two percent of video games had a female protagonist. In 2022, that figure rose to 18%.

A new study reveals that America’s most popular female gaming character is Princess Peach from the Super Mario franchise. She debuted in 1985’s Super Mario Bros. for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES). Having the distinction of the most video game appearances of any female character, Peach is far more than a damsel in distress.

Princess Peach Has Been a Gaming Mainstay for Nearly 40 Years

She became a playable character in 1989’s Super Mario Bros. 2 and is a popular choice for a driver in the Mario Kart series. She also starred in her very own game on two occasions: 1990’s Princess Toadstool’s Castle Run and 2006’s Super Princess Peach. In 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, she was a lead character voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy.

Princess Peach was the most popular in 49 states of all the states tallied. Hawaii was the only exception, instead choosing another classic female gaming character.

Old School Classics and Modern Women Round Out The Top Five Most Popular Female Gaming Characters in The U.S.

Chun-Li, a popular character in Street Fighter, is Hawaii’s choice. However, she’s not America’s second most popular female gaming character. That distinction goes to another Capcom leading lady: Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Village.

Lady Dimitrescu was heavily featured in promotional footage leading up to the game’s release in 2020. She became a viral sensation on the internet and a popular fan-favorite character. While not the game’s main villain, she is still one of the most memorable and beloved characters in modern gaming, regardless of gender.

As for Chun-Li, the longtime fighter is the third most popular female gaming character in the United States. Debuting in 1991’s Street Fighter II: The World Tour, she has appeared in nearly every fighting game developed by Capcom since her first appearance.

Ellie appears in The Last of Us and comes in fourth place. She is one of the main characters in 2013’s The Last of Us Part I for the PlayStation 3. Her role is expanded in the sequel, The Last of Us Part II, releasing for the PlayStation 4 in 2020. Ashley Johnson voices Ellie, while Bella Ramsey brings the role to life.

Coming in fifth place is Lara Croft of the Tomb Raider franchise. After winning the hearts of gamers in 1996, Lara Croft has gone through several revisions that mark the changing of the times in gaming. Initially viewed as a sex symbol, her recent appearances help humanize the character.

Reactions regarding Lara Croft’s appearance are mixed. Some argue that she embodies male fantasy and creates unrealistic expectations for women’s appearance. Others, including creator Toby Gard and longtime video game director Amy Hennig, say that her sexiness comes from power and that the Tomb Raider games are about far more than Croft’s looks.

Lara Croft has made three film appearances: 2001’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and its 2003 sequel, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life, saw Angelia Jolie play the popular character. In 2018, Alicia Vikander starred as Lara Croft.

Analyzing The Results

A spokesperson for the study, performed by JustGamblers, said the following:

“With more than 650 million copies sold, Super Mario is the best-selling video game character in the world, so it is not a surprise that Princess Peach is the most popular female character.

“Back when gaming was first introduced, it was fairly steered towards men who were more often spending their quarters in arcades. However, it seems things have changed over the years, as female characters started appearing in many titles.

“The American Gaming Association recently revealed the gaming industry is more diverse than national and hospitality industry benchmarks, boasting a diverse executive pipeline, whilst identifying opportunities on gender representation.

“[Almost half] of gamers in the United States are female, which is a powerful reminder that female gamers are a significant and growing part of the gaming community.

“There is an importance to recognize and celebrate the contributions of female gamers, as they help to create an inclusive environment for the industry.”

