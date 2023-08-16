15 Unsettling Movies Featuring Female Stalkers That Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine Tonight

There is something about thriller movies that gets your adrenaline rushing. Heart racing, hair raising, and feeling a sense of eeriness is what the following spine-chilling movies promise you. Keep reading to explore the darker side of cinema as we dive into 15 of the greatest female stalker films as voted by an online community.

1 – The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (1992)

The perfect revenge doesn't exist? Think again! When Mrs. Mott loses her unborn child due to her husband's death, she decides to go after the family responsible for it. This movie is a roller coaster ride as you watch her become the family's nanny.

2 – Single White Female (1992)

Recommended by multiple users, this movie turns dark when the protagonist Allison gets a new roommate, Hedra. What starts as an innocent and wholesome friendship ends with bloodshed and murder. Yikes!

3 – Ingrid Goes West (2017)

Dwelling on the darker side of social media, many agree this dark-comedy film is a must-watch. Ingrid's obsession with an online influencer, Taylor Sloane, pushes her to move to his hometown. What follows is a series of obsessive actions and manipulating her into his life. Better be careful what you put out there!

4 – Play Misty For Me (1971)

An impulsive radio show host Dave Garver has a one-night stand with a stranger at a club – or so he thought. The woman was an obsessive fan, Evelyn, who repeatedly called in to request the song ‘Misty.' Her unstable and uncertain behavior makes this film difficult to watch, according to many.

5 – Misery (1990)

Successful novelist Paul Sheldon meets with an accident only to be rescued by his self-proclaimed ‘Number One' fan. However, the movie turns dark when the woman holds him captive, progressively portraying her psychological instability.

6 – The Crush (1993)

Teenagers don't handle rejection well — that's for sure, but this movie takes it to a whole new level, many say. Revolving around the dangerous infatuation of a fourteen-year-old, it keeps the audience on edge as Adrienne attempts to win over Nick.

7 – Disclosure (1994)

Things turn sour for Tom Sanders as his ex-girlfriend and current boss accuses him of sexual harassment. With the plot unfolding, he soon realizes he is caught in a dangerous power play game.

8 – Fatal Attraction (1987)

Users mention this six Oscar-nominated movie is a classic. When Dan, a married lawyer, decided to end his brief affair, he would have never guessed it would result in his child being kidnapped and his wife being attacked. Lesson learned: Don't cheat on your wife; Alex Forest will come after you!

9 – Basic Instinct (1992)

Detective Nick becomes promiscuously involved with the mystifying suspect, Catherine Tramell, following the death of a rock star. Many members articulate the interrogation that follows as unsettling and makes this a mind-blowing watch for the viewers.

10 – Fan Girl (2020)

By hitching on the back of a famous musician's pick-up truck, fifteen-year-old Jane can discover the grim reality behind her fictional world. All that glitters is not gold, certainly!

11 – Greta (2018)

Image Credit: Focus Features.The kind-hearted Grace is a captive and victim of Greta, an elderly lady. They cross paths when Grace returns an abandoned purse on the subway to its owner. Little did she know her sweet gesture would lead to an unsettling nightmare.

12 – Ma (2019)

Wanting a place to host their party, a bunch of teens find themselves befriending a lonely middle-aged woman whom they must call Ma. With the night's progression, Ma soon begins to unleash the darkness within her.

13 – The Roommate (2011)

When Sara gets to her college campus for her freshman year, she does what most freshmen would do and becomes friends with her roommate, Rebecca. But as the two young women spend more time together, Rebecca slowly becomes obsessed with Sara. Dangerously obsessed.

14 – The Perfection (2018)

This Netflix thriller tells the story of a troubled musical prodigy who seeks out the star student of her former musical school. As the two women start to talk and get to know each other, the relationship between the two gets more serious, and more dangerous.

15 – May (2002)

This dark horror film is about a socially awkward veterinary assistant who becomes obsessed with being perfect. When she meets a boy with “perfect hands,” she begins to have a dangerous obsession with him. But when her life gets darker and harder, her obsession with perfection grows into something sinsiter.

