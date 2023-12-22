Fetterman: ‘Outrageous’ That US Steel Agreed to Foreign Buyout

Senator John Fetterman (D – PA) made headlines this week when he expressed outrage at the sale of American steel giant US Steel to Japan's largest steelmaker, Nippon Steel Corporation (NSC).

A Sleeping Giant

The 122-year-old company was one of the first major steel conglomerates in America and once the largest on the planet, surpassing any other corporation's $1 billion valuation mark. Moreover, the company is synonymous with Pennsylvania as a steel-producing state, a source of pride for its citizens.

Fetterman's concerns are connected to a historical relationship between Pennsylvanians and US Steel's long-held iconic status. Furthermore, the company was once so prominent that in The Godfather Part II, Hyman Roth tells Michael Corleone, “We're bigger than US Steel.” However, US Steel is not even the biggest American steelmaker anymore; the title was usurped by Nucor Steel some time ago.

A Pennsylvanian Story

After overcoming a stroke, Democrat Fetterman rose to the US Senate in the 2022 midterm elections, beating television presenter and Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz, famous for hosting the Dr. Oz chat show. Fetterman's subsequent time as a senator was overshadowed by poor mental health, which triggered a six-week stay in Walter Reed Hospital for depression.

However, the senator has shown signs of recovery in recent months. This week, he posted a spirited video on X, formerly Twitter, decrying US Steel's decision to sell to a foreign company from the roof of his house. His home is directly opposite the legendary US Steel Edgar Thomson plant, which added much drama to his message.

Fighting Words

He said, “It's absolutely outrageous that they have sold themselves to a foreign nation and a [sic] company — (they) can't do that.” He continued, “Steel is always about security as well, too … I am committed to doing anything I can do from [sic] using my platform or my position in order to block this.”

He also stated how he would continue to fight for the steelworker unions and their way of life, vowing never to see them “left behind.” These are fighting words from a man who has lived in Pennsylvania his whole life and one connected to its political establishment since becoming mayor of the former mining town, Braddock.

An Uphill Battle

The senator should have stated exactly how he plans to halt this acquisition, and with the deal already agreed, Fetterman will face an uphill battle to affect proceedings. The sale represents a prudent opportunity for US Steel's shareholders, with CEO David Burritt boasting its numerous benefits in a press release.

In a memo posted on US Steel's website last week, Burritt listed the advantages, stating how it “strengthens a diversified and competitive steel industry in the United States to the benefit of customers through investment collaboration between two global steel innovators.”

Honoring the Steelworkers Union

He also mentions that NSC will be honoring the Steelworkers Union relationship, how the deal will move the company toward decarbonization, and that US Steel would “retain its iconic name and headquarters in Pittsburgh, PA.”

The newsletter discusses all the particulars of the deal. “NSC will acquire U. S. Steel in an all-cash transaction at $55.00 per share,” wrote Burritt, “representing an equity value of approximately $14.1 billion plus the assumption of debt for a total enterprise value of $14.9 billion.”

A Unanimous Agreement

This price represents a generous 40% premium on the company's closing stock price as of December 15th, with both companies' Boards of Directors voting unanimously to approve the transaction. According to Burritt, U.S. Steel will officially become part of NSC in the “second or third quarter of the calendar year 2024.”