Dreams and Icons: 20 Fictional Figures Millennials Aspired to Become

Fiction was a comfortable escape when growing up. Becoming your favorite character was a way of finding unlimited possibilities without the constraint of reality. Let's reminisce over childhood dreams as we look at an online community's top picks of the characters they wanted to be as kids.

1 – Kat Stratford: The Friend We Wanted

Numerous people vocalize their love for this character from 10 Things I Hate About You. As someone aptly describes, she was the definition of cool. Someone even read The Bell Jar just because Kat had read it. A game of paintball, anyone?

2 – Hermoine: Levi-o-sa or Levio-saa

It is no surprise that most people wanted to be like Hermione. Not only was she intelligent, assertive, and independent, and she also had tons of friends.

3 – Kim Possible: The Undercover Spy

I lost count of how many people mentioned putting her ringtone on their phones. One person shares how they had set it as their daughter's text tone. Once, some plumbers were in the house, and it went off. Surprisingly, one of the plumbers even sang “Kim Possible” at the end!

4 – Sabrina: The Spellbinding Beauty

Why limit your dreams? Like one user, you can be 31 and still want to be Sabrina. I mean, who wouldn't envy her bedroom with all its immaculate decor? Besides being a super cool witch, Sabrina was the fashion icon for countless girls.

5 – Lizzie McGuire: Fashion Knows No Bounds

One person mentions how they want to be Lizzie McGuire even though they are a 6'4 guy. When it comes to fiction, the sky is the limit.

6 – Goku: Going Super Saiyan

Goku from Dragon Ball Z has made his place in everyone's hearts. It's just fun to imagine saving the world thanks to immense power. And, of course, eating a ridiculous amount of food. I mean, who didn't try going Super Saiyan at least once in their life?!

7 – Spider-Man: Getting in Touch With Your Spidey Sense

Among many superheroes, Spider-Man is a fan favorite. As someone explains, it's incredible to imagine lifting 50 times your weight, crawling walls, jumping around the wall, and having swift reflexes!

8 – Kevin McCallister: A Case of Unsupervised Paytime

I remember how badly I just wanted to be Kevin from Home Alone. He was living every kid's dream. No supervision, having your dad's credit card, chasing away the bad guys, and more!

9 – Bella Swan: An Average Vampire Lover

The vampire craze infested even the best of us. Users admit wanting to be Bella Swan from Twilight because who wouldn't want a good-looking vampire to rescue them from a boring life?

10 – Ash Ketchum: Gotta Catch ‘Em All

You're lying to yourself if you didn't envy Ash for having Pikachu by his side. The world of Pokemon was dreamy, and there was no better thing than to be a Pokemon trainer. And the best part? Ash is probably still 10 years old. His eternal youth and defiance of aging can make many jealous, including me.

11 – Atreyu: The Warrior Kid

Ateryu from The NeverEnding Story won the hearts of many. One person says that he could have fooled them despite being a kid.

12 – Optimus Prime: The Transformer With a Heart of Steel

Transformers defined the concept of robots for many kids. Optimus Prime had quite the presence (literally). His ability to convert from a vehicle to a mighty robot was baffling. And let's not forget his super cool personality.

13 – Elizabeth Bennet: The Smart, Witty Heroine

While Jane Austen's books have touched many generations, Elizabeth Bennet has always been someone to look up to her. She's brave, determined, and smart. It only seems right that Elizabeth Bennet will continue to inspire many more in the future.

14 – Lizzie McGuire: The Truest Friend

Lizzie was often portrayed as clumsy and relatable to young people growing up. Plus, she had the best friends that she could always rely on. Who didn't want that?

15 – Eliza Thornberry: The Animal Speaker

Who didn't want to be able to speak to animals as a kid? Eliza was also always ready to go on a wild adventure as well!

16 – Sasuke: The Friendly Rival

While Naruto and Sasuke are often seen as rivals in the show, Sasuke does care for Naruto throughout their time together. Plus, Sasuke has really cool powers, and who doesn't want to have that?

17 – Ariel: Our Favorite Mermaid

Ariel is not only a favorite of the Disney Princesses but she also is the reason so many of us dreamed of losing our legs and growing a tail to become mermaids or mermen. Having underseas adventures sounded wonderful!

18 – Hannah Montana: The Best of Both Worlds

When the Disney Channel introduced its audience to Hannah Montana, fans all across the world wanted to have the best of both worlds and be a popstar, but keep their regular lives as well. She truly was what so many of us strove to be.

19 – Buffy Summers: The Ultimate Vampire Slayer

There's something so cool about being a teenage vampire slayer. Before we had Miley/Hannah Montana, we had Buffy, who lived a normal life but then was the fiercest person in her town by night.

20 – William Miller: The Rock Star Journalist

For some people, growing up and touring with an up-and-coming band is the dream. Add getting to write a feature for Rolling Stone magazine before you even graduate high school, and that would sum up every aspiring music journalist's dream.

Source: Reddit.