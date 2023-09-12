24 Fictional Characters Who Have the Best Names

There's nothing like a memorable character name that becomes legendary, such as Harry Potter or Luke Skywalker. Here are 25 other fictional characters with names that leave a lasting impression, whether they're funny, funky, fabulous, formidable, or otherwise unforgettable.

1. Atticus Finch

When people online had a discussion about this topic, Atticus Finch came up a lot. Aside from this character being a personified moral compass and darling father figure, the name is powerful yet sophisticated and almost academic.

2. Kim Possible (and Ron Stoppable)

What can I say? Anything is possible for Kim, and she makes that clear. The simplicity of Ron and Kim’s first and last names is endearing and easy for children to follow. But the aura of Kim Possible is all about being a fierce and strong woman, which her name reflects beautifully.

3. Luna Lovegood

I don’t know if there has ever been a lovelier name than Luna Lovegood. This won’t be the only J.K. Rowling name on this list, but it’s my favorite, as it radiates the positive and affectionate energy of Luna Lovegood. The name immediately offers a warm, ethereal feeling and isn't quite as dramatic as other Harry Potter names.

4. Castor Troy

Castor Troy is Nicolas Cage’s insane and villainous character in the movie Face/Off. If you haven’t seen it, it’s about a major criminal and an FBI agent who surgically swap faces. There is something so sharp and dirty about the name Castor Troy, and it fits the character like a glove.

5. Cobra Bubbles

Who is Cobra Bubbles, you ask? It’s the burly and very intimidating social worker from Lilo & Stitch! Even when Lilo first meets him, she says he doesn’t look like a social worker, and Nani has a confused reaction when he introduces himself.

6. Darth Vader

When it comes to villainous names, it doesn’t get any better than Darth Vader. The name alone is chilling and feels dark and ominous. I can’t imagine this scary overlord being called anything else and having the same impact.

7. Ebenezer Scrooge

Charles Dickens, which is also a cool name, really nailed it with this one. Saying Ebenezer Scrooge is fun and flows well, but the last name still delivers the stuffy, selfish vibe of the character. And Scrooge has become a colloquial phrase for stingy haters!

8. Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz

Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz is the main villain on the animated show Phineas and Ferb. He’s not a very good villain, as he’s not scary or smart, and his name captures his goofiness. The last name is akin to “doofus,” which is exactly what he is.

9. Optimus Prime

This name is basically just two words that mean “the best,” making it perfect for the loyal transformer everyone loves. Bumblebee and other Transformers also have cool names, but Optimus Prime takes the cake for me.

10. Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi is easily one of the most fun names to say. It rhymes! The rhyme and balance of the name also capture the balance within the character. After all, he is a legendary Jedi Master with a noble demeanor.

11. Art Vandelay

Can I count Art Vandelay as a character? Well, I’m going to anyway. Art Vandelay is a fake person made up by George Costanza on Seinfeld during a job interview. The name has a somewhat successful and sophisticated air to it, but it is also hilarious when you know he’s fake.

12. David S. Pumpkins

David S. Pumpkins is a super weird character played by Tom Hanks on Saturday Night Live. This funky character appears on the SNL Halloween specials, always dressed in a suit decorated with pumpkins. As much as I love Tom Hanks, I do find David S. Pumpkins a little creepy.

13. SpongeBob SquarePants

One online commenter mentioned this one, and I thought to myself, “Meh.” But then they mentioned his name was almost SpongeBoy! In comparison, SpongeBob is a genius name and obviously perfectly captures the character.

14. Bellatrix Lestrange

Saying this name is so satisfying! Bellatrix is a nasty character, but her name is so captivating and offbeat that it’s impossible not to say it with a little flair. Reading it, writing it, saying it, and hearing it are all potent, as this name is unforgettable.

15. Pippi Longstocking

Just reading this name takes me back to my childhood. While some people may think her name is a little too on the nose, I think it’s adorable and endearing. Pippi is such a cute and playful name, and she does love her long stockings.

16. Glen Coco

Glen Coco can hardly be considered a character in Mean Girls, but the line with his name is iconic. He gets four candy canes and a little shoutout from Damian for getting so many! The way Damian says Glen Coco is too perfect and memorable.

17. Flash Gordon

Does this one need an explanation? He’s Flash Gordon! The name is just as campy and kitschy as the character, capturing his chaotic energy and flashy appearance. The combination of the eccentric first name and the normalcy of the last name makes it cool and memorable.

18. Forrest Gump

I’ll always have a special place in my heart for Forrest, and I’ve loved the name since the first time I saw the movie. The first name is classic yet unique, and the last name has a warmth and playfulness to it that suits the lovable character.

19. Princess Buttercup

Princess Buttercup from The Princess Bride has such an elegant and sweet name, capturing the character’s beauty and grace. Buttercup is also a fun word to say, rolling off the tongue and making a delightful pop at the end.

20. Daisy Buchanan

The name Daisy Buchanan is just as complex as the character. The first name is sweet and endearing, with an air of lightness and femininity. But the last name is harsher with an air of generational wealth, representing the duality of the character.

21. Sterling Malory Archer

Sterling Archer from Archer has a strong and unique name that fits him perfectly. His first name is bold, his last name is warrior-like, and his middle name is, well, it’s his mom’s name, which shows her hilarious narcissism.

22. John Wick

It’s punchy, it’s short, and it strikes fear into his enemies. John Wick is an iconic and weirdly lovable character, and his short name captures his mystery and intensity perfectly. Although, I’m not entirely sure what the significance of a wick is in this situation.

23. Dana Scully

While Mulder is supposed to be the “spooky” one, something about the word Scully offers that paranormal and ghostly vibe that the show emanates. Her first name is fine, but I always wish I had an edgy last name like Scully when I watch X-Files.

24. Cosmo Kramer

Cosmo Kramer is easily one of the funkiest sitcom character names. He almost exclusively goes by Kramer, but whenever someone mentions his first name, too, I always think about what an awesome name that would be to have in real life.

