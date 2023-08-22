Love-Struck: 27 Fictional Characters Fans Had a Huge Crush On

Have you ever fallen in love with a fictional character? Someone in a popular online forum asked which characters people first developed a crush on. Here are the top 27 responses.

1 – Hex Girls (Scooby-Doo And The Witch's Ghost)

These supernatural sirens had admirers excitedly swooning, bewitched by their enchanting melodies and mystical allure. Their enticing melodies and wicked style charmed fans to the core.

2 – Kim Possible (Kim Possible)

Fans would live in a dream castle with this character if it was possible. In a world where villains crumble and heroes ascend, Kim Possible emerged as a beacon of fierce charm. Her unstoppable spirit is one of many reasons folks are obsessed with her. And her hair? Chef's kiss.

3 – Billy (Power Rangers)

Billy, the Blue Ranger, had fans bluer than the ocean, wishing he wasn't fictional. His electrifying charm and smile could power up a Megazord. It would be an understatement to say that sparks flew in more ways than one.

4 – Ariel (Little Mermaid)

Ariel will always be a fan favorite. You'll agree her shimmering tail was an irresistible charm as she swam her way into the hearts of many. Her red hair, siren voice, big, glittery eyes, sweet curiosity — what's not to love?

5 – Kimberly (Power Rangers)

Kimberly was a formidable force — both in fighting and fan infatuation. Her pink power suit had hearts fluttering. Because of her dazzling smile and cool moves, crushing on her was as easy as shouting, “It's morphin' time!”

6 – Hadji (Johnny Quest)

Hadji is truly an embodiment of fictional fascination. Fans couldn't help but be smitten by his charisma, as if under a spell. They were head over heels, trying to get closer to their beloved fantasy.

7 – Jessica Rabbit (Who Framed Roger Rabbit)

This gorgeous character had fans going haywire for her seductive tendencies. She possessed a voice that could melt hearts and a dress that left jaws dropping. She was the ultimate “toon” temptress.

8 – Lara Croft (Tomb Raider)

Enter Lara Croft, the adventurous heartbreaker who plundered our imaginations. She exuded wits sharp as a relic-hunting pickaxe and curves that made our hearts skip a beat. There's no denying she stole more than just artifacts. She's the treasure we'll forever covet.

9 – Johnny Quest (Johnny Quest)

Johnny Quest is the boy wonder who set hearts racing faster than the speed of light. His daring exploits and boyish charm gave him away as the quest fans were willing to embark on repeatedly.

10 – Android 18 (Dragon Ball)

Android 18, a mechanized marvel, captured hearts like no other. Her sleek design and killer moves made fans short-circuit with excitement. With her electrifying appeal, this artificial beauty proved that human or machine, love knows no bounds.

11 – Shego (Kim Possible)

Hail the green goddess of mischief and mayhem! She stole not only Kim Possible's spotlight but garnered many admirers. Her emerald glow and electrifying presence left fans drooling. Love truly embraced the dark side with this irresistible villainess.

12 – Dana Scully (The X-Files)

You remember Dana Scully, the enigmatic FBI agent who had us dazed in extraterrestrial infatuation, don't you? All thanks to her skeptical mind and captivating beauty, she made us believe in love at first sight.

13 – Gwen Tennyson (Ben 10)

Anyone that followed the Ben 10 franchise on Cartoon Network must have had a one-sided crush on Ben 10's firecracker redhead cousin. Like Grandpa Max and Kevin Levin, Gwen was part of Ben's crime-solving team.

14 – Katara (Avatar: The Last Airbender)

Everyone was obsessed with Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Katara was one reason. Katara was probably the most unproblematic character in the animated series, so it's not hard to understand why many were drawn to her warmth. But wait until you upset her and she tries blood-bending tricks on you.

15 – Danny Phantom (Danny Phantom)

Back in the day, Nickelodeon kept feeding us dreamy characters — and one of them was Danny Phantom. We're guessing he turned into a real heartbreaker after the explosion turned him into a ghost-hunting superhero.

16 – Tifa Lockhart (Final Fantasy VII)

When you spend hours on end playing video games, you're bound to develop a crush or two, and Tifa Lockhart is one of the top targets of fans' affection. Tifa Lockhart is one of the vital playable characters in Final Fantasy VII, with realistic behavioral traits that endear the character to many. Plus, Lockhart is a fierce fighter.

17 – Raven (Teen Titans)

Raven is one of the most fierce characters from Teen Titans and she has the hair to match the spirit. That's to be expected since she's the daughter of the red-horned creature. Even though her character gets overlooked, she's managed to endear herself to many. Hopefully, there'll be more DC comics where she gets to join the Justice League battles.

18 – Ty Lee (Avatar: The Last Airbender)

Fire Nation's Ty Lee brought a lot of fans to their knees and had them grinning helplessly along with her as she made her way through the crowd blocking Chi's and rendering her victims helpless. We all hate fire nation, but Ty Lee stole many hearts regardless of her tribe.

19 – Megara (Hercules)

Megara warmed her way into the hearts of eager admirers the same way she found her way into the heart of our favorite fictional hero, Hercules. It does help that she's an independent redheaded heroine like many other fan favorites.

20 – Rogue (X-Men)

Rogue stole our hearts in X-Men as she navigated through the darkness and became one of the finest X-Men. Rogue leads the charge to avenge Charles Xavier and even takes control of the Avengers Unity Squad.

21 – Velma (Scooby-Doo)

Velma charmed her way into the hearts of many mystery-incorporated Scooby-Doo fans with her wits. Velma's character is rather intelligent, reserved, and quiet, which appeals to the nerdy crime-solving crowd.

22 – Bulma (Dragon Ball)

There are martial arts, dragon balls, immortality — and then Bulma. With her ever-changing hair color, wits, and frequent angry outbursts, she captured the hearts of Dragon Ball followers around the globe.

23 – Prince Zuko (Avatar: The Last Airbender)

At one point or another, we've all been drawn to the bad boy persona with a sprinkle of kindness somewhere in the mix. Zuko lights the flames of adoration in the hearts of thousands of Avatar fans like a true Fire Lord.

24 – Pocahontas (Pocahontas)

For some Pocahontas lovers, they were caught hook, line, and sinker once they heard the “Can you paint with all the colors of the wind?” songstress. The bravery of Pocahontas' character endeared her to many.

25 – The Grinch (The Grinch)

This one is a miserly crush for fans who have a taste for the unconventional. His heart may have been two sizes too small, but his charm was larger than life. Who could resist that green, mean, and strangely appealing grin?

26 – Flynn Rider (Tangled)

He didn't want to do this, but… here comes the smolder. Flynn Rider, known to Rapunzel by his real name, Eugene, was literally designed to be every woman's dream man. His charm, sense of adventure, and devotion made audiences instantly fall in love.

27 – Aragorn (The Lord of the Rings)

This list wouldn't be complete without including Aragorn. His rugged good looks, emotional range, and sword-wielding prowess are enough to make anyone swoon.

Source: Reddit.