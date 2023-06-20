12 Fictional Icons Millennials Wanted To Be When They Grew Up

Fiction was a comfortable escape when growing up. Becoming your favorite character was a way of finding unlimited possibilities without the constraint of reality. Let's reminisce over childhood dreams as we look at an online community's top picks of the characters they wanted to be as kids.

1. Kat Stratford: The Friend We Wanted

Numerous people vocalize their love for this character from 10 Things I Hate About You. As someone aptly describes, she was the definition of cool. Someone even read The Bell Jar just because Kat had read it. A game of paintball, anyone?

2. Hermoine: Levi-o-sa or Levio-saa

It is no surprise that most people wanted to be like Hermione. Not only was she intelligent, assertive, and independent, and she also had tons of friends.

3. Kim Possible: The Undercover Spy

I lost count of how many people mentioned putting her ringtone on their phones. One person shares how they had set it as their daughter's text tone. Once, some plumbers were in the house, and it went off. Surprisingly, one of the plumbers even sang “Kim Possible” at the end!

4. Sabrina: The Spellbinding Beauty

Why limit your dreams? Like one user, you can be 31 and still want to be Sabrina. I mean, who wouldn't envy her bedroom with all its immaculate decor? Besides being a super cool witch, Sabrina was the fashion icon for countless girls.

5. Lizzie McGuire: Fashion Knows No Bounds

One person mentions how they want to be Lizzie McGuire even though they are a 6'4 guy. When it comes to fiction, the sky is the limit.

6. Goku: Going Super Saiyan

Goku from Dragon Ball Z has made his place in everyone's hearts. It's just fun to imagine saving the world thanks to immense power. And, of course, eating a ridiculous amount of food. I mean, who didn't try going Super Saiyan at least once in their life?!

7. Spider-Man: Getting in Touch With Your Spidey Sense

Among many superheroes, Spider-Man is a fan favorite. As someone explains, it's incredible to imagine lifting 50 times your weight, crawling walls, jumping around the wall, and having swift reflexes!

8. Kevin McCallister: A Case of Unsupervised Paytime

I remember how badly I just wanted to be Kevin from Home Alone. He was living every kid's dream. No supervision, having your dad's credit card, chasing away the bad guys, and more!

9. Bella Swan: An Average Vampire Lover

The vampire craze infested even the best of us. Users admit wanting to be Bella Swan from Twilight because who wouldn't want a good-looking vampire to rescue them from a boring life?

10. Ash Ketchum: Gotta Catch ‘Em All

You're lying to yourself if you didn't envy Ash for having Pikachu by his side. The world of Pokemon was dreamy, and there was no better thing than to be a Pokemon trainer. And the best part? Ash is probably still 10 years old. His eternal youth and defiance of ageing can make many jealous, including me.

11. Atreyu: The Warrior Kid

Ateryu from The NeverEnding Story won the hearts of many. One person says that he could have fooled them despite being a kid.

12. Optimus Prime: The Transformer With a Heart of Steel

Transformers defined the concept of robots for many kids. Optimus Prime had quite the presence (literally). His ability to convert from a vehicle to a mighty robot was baffling. And let's not forget his super cool personality.

Source: Reddit.