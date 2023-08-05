15 Fictional Characters That People Would Let Move In With Them Immediately

Who would you choose if one fictional character could greet you whenever you arrive home after a long day? Some people took to the internet to share their opinions with us. Here, we explore delightful fictional characters that people wouldn't hesitate to invite into their homes.

1- Hank Hill From King of the Hill

Hank Hill is the definition of a hardworking, responsible fella. You'll never have to worry about late rent or unpaid bills with Hank as your roommate. Plus, he loves taking care of the lawn and outdoor chores — no complaints from this guy. Hank may not be the life of the party, but a couple of beers in the evening wouldn't hurt.

Hank is always up for a good chat and is open-minded, even if he doesn't grasp certain things or people. Remember, he grills the most mouthwatering steaks and burgers?

2- Uncle Iroh From Avatar: The Last Airbender

Money can't buy happiness, but it can get you tea. To Uncle Iroh, that's the same thing. Imagine the fantastic life advice and conversations over delectable tea you would have with Uncle Iroh. Don't forget he's also a martial artist who could defend you if there's a break-in. He'd probably even end up talking the burglar down and getting him to change his ways. Who wouldn't want this incredible mentor as their roommate?

3- Jeannie From I Dream of Jeannie

Imagine living with a beautiful, mischievous genie trapped in a magical bottle for thousands of years. She'd undoubtedly add some enchantment to your life. She can make your wildest dreams come true. Need a ride to work? Poof! A magic carpet appears. Craving your favorite dessert? Voilà! It's right in front of you.

The possibilities are endless with Jeanie as your roommate. But it's not just about the magic. Jeanie is a delightful and caring companion, too. Of course, her mischievous nature might lead to some amusing mishaps, but that's all part of the fun!

4- Jake The Dog From Adventure Time

Imagine living with a talking alien dog who's a master at making bacon pancakes and whipping up tasty sandwiches and hash combos. Hanging out with Jake would be an absolute blast — whether you're having a chill time or reaching new heights together, literally. He's the ultimate best friend material, loyal, and an all-around good boy.

5- Samwise Gamgee From The Lord of the Rings

Sam is the epitome of a perfect roommate. He's a skilled gardener and incredibly loyal and caring — someone you can count on during tough times. And let's not forget the perk of having fantastic food around. With him as your roommate, you'll never go hungry and always have a friend to share the load with.

6- Totoro From My Neighbor Totoro

Totoro is a calm, caring plant lover who would make a great roommate. He's hands down one of the best characters to be with. Going on adventures spinning through the air after climbing trees sounds incredible. Also, when he's around, very few bad things can happen.

7- Aurora From Sleeping Beauty

Aurora may be known for her beauty, but she's also an underrated roommate gem. She's excellent at chores like berry picking and knows her way around the forest like a pro. With a loyal and kind-hearted roommate like her, you'll feel safe and protected with a dragon guarding your house. Aurora truly is the stuff of dreams; she'd make a living together an enchanting experience.

8- Donkey From Shrek

Donkey's your guy if you're up for some late-night storytelling and delicious waffles in the morning. He's not just a comedic genius; he'll also keep you entertained with his adventures and antics. And if you want to witness some mind-blowing moments, introduce Donkey to the actor who voices him — Eddie Murphy — and watch the magic unfold!

9- Mr. Clean From Procter & Gamble

Mr. Clean would make your place spotless, and he'd do it for the joy of it rather than the money.

10- Baymax From Big Hero Six

Baymax is big but won't hog up the room while charging. What's better? He doesn't eat. That means no sharing your snacks, and you can keep your pantry all to yourself. Score! Baymax can also be your 24/7 personal doctor.

Plus, with Hiro's combat disc, Baymax can even step up and be your protector, ready to fight off any threats that come your way. Having Baymax around means a slightly higher electrical bill. But the benefits far outweigh the costs.

11- Janet From The Good Place

With Janet, you'll never have to wonder about anything again. All you have to do is ask Janet. Sometimes, she's on Earth and doesn't have her powers, but she's still absolutely adorable even then. Just having her around would make your days brighter and more delightful.

12- Genie From Aladdin

Living with Genie will be crazy for sure. With his boundless cosmic powers, you'd never have a dull moment. We're talking lavish adventures, wacky antics, and grand, enchanted journeys. His flair for impersonations and showmanship means entertainment non-stop. There's never a limit to the fun when Genie is your roommate.

13- Salem From Sabrina, the Teenage Witch

Oh, Salem, the sassy and mischievous talking cat. Salem is that snarky best friend who always has something clever to say. Even as a cat, he's got a personality larger than life. But that's not all. Whether you need advice on life or just someone to share laughs with, he's got you covered. However, having a talking cat around might be pretty annoying. You decide.

14- Data From Star Trek

Data is fully functional in every way. Yes. he could decline your request. But it's not like they plan to turn him into an errand machine or something. Besides, the guy can fly a 2000-foot starship through narrow passages at high speed like an X-Wing. There's no task too daunting for Data. He's the gentleman Terminator.

15- Hank Scorpio From The Simpsons

Yes, he may be a supervillain, but he's got some charisma. Not only does he genuinely care about his employees, but he's also downright hilarious. Living with him would be like having a quirky, benevolent boss as your roommate. And let's not forget the perks — he's got the best hammocks you can relax in whenever you want.

