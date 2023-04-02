10 Fictional Characters People Would Choose To Save if Their Life Was in Danger

Imagine a world where fictional characters were just as real as everyone else. How cool would that be? That would mean that you could stumble past Belle holding a book and singing in the market, or flash the bat symbol and wake up to a world with one less evil. Of course, it's wishful thinking, but who would you choose if you were in a life-or-death situation where you had to pick one fictional character to save you? Here are fans' top picks according to an online forum.

1. Superman

Of course, Superman is the top-voted response. I know, feels basic. Still, how many others can rival his Supermanliness?

A super-fan (last pun, I promise) says, “He's pretty emotionally and morally stable. 99% chance he's not going to turn on me or come with any tricks up his sleeve.”

2. John Wick

Some say this is the only answer. Whether people are gunning for the character John Wick or the actor Keanu Reeves, who has a massive fan base, John Wick is a top choice. Not all heroes wear capes, and Wick proves he needs no superhuman ability to take out the bad guys.

3. Doom Slayer

One of the less popular names, except for gamers and real geeks, is Doom Slayer. The Doom Slayer is the main protagonist of the video game series Doom. He is a demon slayer and defender of Earth.

However, one person isn't sure Doom Slayer is much different from Doom. They think “Doom Slayer is more likely to have you die and then destroy everybody responsible in revenge.” If you're familiar with him, then you know how much he cares about humans — not very much, unfortunately.

4. Goku

Anime fans have chosen Goku as their savior, which passed the vibe check. With his super strength, speed, healing abilities, energy projection and absorption, and more, you can count on both hands how many fictional characters are more powerful than him.

However, he's far from perfect. According to an anime geek, “he is also stupid enough to forget that you can't survive on a planet with 10X the gravity.”

5. Gandalf

“Gandalf won't save you. He'll guide you on the path to saving yourself,” a movieholic says. A grey-haired sage is the worst or best person to save you from danger — I can't decide. Gandalf is a wizard of the Istari order in The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

6. Geralt of Rivia

The silent ones are usually the most deadly. Geralt of Rivia (coughs, Henry Cavill) in The Witcher would save you and ensure you stay safe. That's a good man.

7. Tony Stark

Avengers: Endgame proves how much of a hero Mr. Stark is, despite his occasional obnoxious and selfish nature. Here's what one fan says: “Dude can solve the problem and sacrifice himself for me. Even if I turn to dust, he'll bring me back.” Who is better than Iron Man?

8. Ben 10

Ben 10 is an underrated hero. He may be a kid, but he has an epic device allowing him to turn into 10 alien forms with unique superpowers. What could be more awesome than that? If one alien can't save you, the other could.

9. Deadpool

He'll probably spend the first few minutes making jokes, but he won't abandon you, right? Deadpool is an anti-hero, so it's hard to predict what he might do.

Deadpool is the alter ego of Ajax, a twisted scientist seeking revenge.

10. Raymond Reddington

Again, not all heroes wear capes. Some dress in suits and wear expensive watches. Raymond Reddington is the criminal mastermind who slipped through the FBI's grip for so many years and only got caught because he surrendered himself. With him by the FBI's side, they have arrested criminals they didn't even know existed and solved impossible cases.

That's one man I could count on anytime.

This thread inspired this article.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Credit: Marvel Studios.