17 Fictional Male Characters People Wish They Could Be

There are some fictional characters you just wish existed in real life. Someone on a popular online forum asked, “If you could be any character from a book, movie, 0r TV show, who would you choose?” Here are the top 17 responses.

1. Indiana Jones

indiana jones
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

Some people agreed that Indiana Jones is a top-tier character. He's smart, intelligent, stylish, humorous, and a total hero. One movie fan said that Indiana Jones also has “cool friends all over the world.”

2. Ash Ketchum

ash ketchum
Image Credit: Toho.

Some people said Ash Ketchum. “He gets to travel the world, eat good food, and catch and train Pokemon, has super strength, and is seemingly immortal. Not a bad gig if you ask me,” one person said. 

3. James Bond

Casino Royale Daniel Craig, Eva Green
Image Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc., Columbia Pictures, and Eon Productions.

You can take the gadgets, vixens, and Aston Martins. I just want to say, even once, “Bond. James Bond,” and really mean it. I'll take the high-society Brit accent, too.

4. Iron Man (Tony Stark)

Iron Man Robert Downey Jr.
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

Tony Stark has it all. A super suit. A mega-mansion. Sweet sports cars. Smokin' hot girlfriends. A billion dollars. The coolest pacemaker ever. Remember, though, that Iron Man has to deal with life-or-death battles with supervillains monthly. Just one con to consider.

5. Jack Reacher

Jack Reacher Rosamund Pike, Tom Cruise
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

Whether you're envisioning the Tom Cruise version or the TV series version, Jack Reacher is a solid choice. A handsome stud who can physically dominate and has his pick of female partner? That's the definition of winning.

6. Captain Jack Sparrow

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl Johnny Depp
Image Credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution.

We saw all the rum swigging, gallivanting, and swashbuckling. Looks fun, but we're certain there are substantial drawbacks to a pirate's life that Disney chose to leave out.

7. Peter Parker

Spider-Man Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst
Image Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing.

Shooting cobwebs with the tensile strength of industrial steel out of your wrists would be pretty trippy but also pretty great. Plus, Mary Jane.

8. SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants Tom Kenny
Image Credit: Nickelodeon.

One Sponge-head said they envy SpongeBob because “he's always happy and optimistic.” It's the ability to breathe underwater that makes SpongeBob SquarePants enviable.

9. Don Draper

Mad Men John Hamm
Image Credit: AMC.

For all his inner angst, Don Draper was the picture of 1960s-70s American masculinity. Whiskey at 9:30 a.m. as a job requirement? Sign me up!

10. Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Benedict Cumberbatch
Image Credit: BBC One.

To be that smart, intuitive, and perceptive? Seems like a gift, right? Can you imagine the unintended consequences of noticing every little thing, though? It might be way more exhausting than this wannabe sleuth imagines.

11. Cheech

Rob Cheech Marin
Image Credit: CBS.

One commenter said they want to be Cheech of Cheech & Chong fame because it's “always 420” in Cheech's world. Buddy, move to Colorado. It's always 4/20 there, too.

12. Superman

Superman Marlon Brando
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.

With great power comes great responsibility. But you'd get to skip the cost of private jets and the hassle of airport security, so …worth it.

13. Gandalf

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers Ian McKelllen
Image Credit: New Line Cinema.

One The Lord of the Rings fan must have missed the scenes where Gandalf fights literal demons. They seem to think that the wizard gets to “sit around and blow sweet smoke rings,” which is why they'd trade lives with the G-Man.

14. Ace Ventura

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls Jim Carrey
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

One would-be pet detective said they'd be Ace Ventura because they share the same sense of humor. If you have the same humor, this is a waste of a pick, in my opinion.

15. God

Bruce Almighty Morgan Freeman
Image Credit: Buena Vista International.

One person said, “Surely the answer is always God,” when asked whose life they'd most choose. I mean, it seems like a pretty good gig.

16. Tony Montana

Scarface Al Pacino
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

One person said Tony Montana because he's “a powerful and ruthless gangster who always gets what he wants.” Not too much of a happy movie ending, however.

17. Phil Dunphy

Modern Family Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell
Image Credit: ABC.

Phil Dunphy, the bumbling dad from Modern Family, seems like an odd choice… at first. However, one Dunphy-ite seemingly wants a simple-but-fulfilling life. They said that the “vulnerability, confidence, and humbleness of Phil and the support from his family and friends is something I would say is priceless.”

Source: Reddit.

Sam Mire is a freelance writer who has manned a variety of beats over nearly a decade in the literary biz. He has spent weeks in the Alaskan wildlands, immersed himself in the world of Florida's homeless population, covered live sporting events, and served as a linchpin for media outlets in the legal, tech, and entertainment spaces. Sam has been published in Fast Company, Forbes, Entrepreneur, AP News, Fox News, and, most notably, Wealth of Geeks. In his free time, he enjoys boxing, woodwork, petting his dog, and reveling in good company.

