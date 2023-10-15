Field of Greens: Fenway Park Rooftop Farm Harvests 6,000 Pounds of Produce

Amazingly, Fenway Park is getting even greener. The Boston Red Sox baseball field has always been lovingly known as the “Green Monster” because of the unique and iconic shade of green on the stadium walls. Now, the roof is covered in green, too, thanks to the thriving urban garden planted there.

A Greener Fenway

A formerly empty black roof is now home to a beautiful growing space and garden. This rooftop space is now called Fenway Farms, maintained by farmers from the Green City Growers organization. Recover Green Roofs designed the rooftop garden in 2014, utilizing a modular growing system with soil-filled lined milk crates and an efficient irrigation system.

The all-organic garden has been operational since 2015’s Major League Baseball’s Opening Day and stays open from roughly March through December, depending on the weather.

Eight Seasons of Harvests

Since its operation, Fenway Farms has produced between 4,000 to 6,000 pounds of fresh produce yearly. The garden produces an impressive assortment of vegetables and fruits, including cherry tomatoes, carrots, radishes, baby lettuces, strawberries, squash, onions, multiple varieties of peppers, beets, kale, arugula, basil, asparagus, zucchini, and more.

Green City Growers avoids planting cumbersome plants, such as corn, pumpkins, and watermelon, to make the most of the limited space. Chris Grallert, a local farmer and president of Green City Growers, humbly explains, “What we’re doing here has been done for 10,000 years or more. We’re not flying to the moon.”

Grallert continues, “You can really grow anything that could grow in a garden on the ground. We’re just taking that system and putting it up on a roof.”

Farm-To-Stadium in Minutes

Fenway Park’s visitors reap the rewards of this rooftop garden, as much of the produce goes to Chef Ron Abell and his staff, who are in charge of many restaurants and concessions at the stadium. The ballpark restaurants, luxury boxes, and concessions adapt their menus with the seasons to utilize the available produce grown upstairs.

Grallert explains that Fenway Farms has reduced the ballpark’s produce needs by about 20%. He says, “The chef and the people in the food service concessions here are intimately involved with selecting what crops are grown and how much of the crops are grown… They even are coming down here and harvesting fresh produce for the kitchen themselves.”

While the harvests don’t always adhere to the park’s produce needs and schedule, Chef Abell and his staff, after eight seasons, have learned how to work with what they have and make it last. Extra produce is donated to a food rescue and local charity called Lovin’ Spoonfuls.

Fenway’s Love of Farming

These are not the first vegetables to be grown at Fenway. In 2000, Red Sox pitching coach John Cumberland planted beefsteak tomato plants and basil in the Red Sox bullpen to reverse the team’s curse. It seems Fenway is a little greener than everyone thought.