International women's soccer's most successful team is set to defend its title, and its fans are ready to cheer them on. The United States Women's National Team (USWNT) will soon head to host countries New Zealand and Australia, where an estimated 2 billion global viewers will tune into the tournament. However, while the USWNT are two-time defending champions, a three-peat is far from guaranteed.

Because of the excitement and competitive nature of all of the teams in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup sports bettors and gambling establishments are taking notice and setting odds.

With nearly 40 states now offering legal sports betting, the site anticipates the tournament to break multiple records, including the number of wagers placed before and during the event. In addition, the number of viable teams that can win the tournament is generating large-scale buzz in the sports betting world.

An Even Playing Field Is Spurring Interest From Bettors

The USWN Team has won the past two Women's World Cups, taking home the trophy in 2015 (hosted by Canada) and 2019 (hosted by France). While the United States is currently the odds-on-favorite at +275 odds, they're not the clear-cut frontrunner. England is right behind them with +350 odds. Several additional teams are in the mix as viable tournament winners, including Brazil, Canada, Netherlands, Spain, and co-hosts Australia. In some markets, Germany, who took home the cup in both 2003 and 2007, is also an attractive bet.

This level of parity in women's soccer is unprecedented in recent history. The USWNT will look different from the last Women's World Cup, as superstars like Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe are no longer in their prime. NZCasinoClub.com notes: “The fact that the U.S. team isn't a guaranteed winner this year has generated considerable interest among bettors. Strong competition from teams like England, Spain, and France makes the outcome of the tournament anybody's guess, fueling excitement among bettors worldwide.”

They also report that roughly NZD 160 million was bet on the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, the equivalent of just over 100 million in US dollars. And the site's analysts expect that number to rise significantly for this year's tournament.

Sports Betting In The United States Skyrockets

The American Gaming Association (AGA) reports that sportsbook revenue totaled USD 7.5 billion in 2022. That's up 75 percent from the 2021 total of USD 4.29 billion. Expect that number to rise in 2023 as more states legalize sports betting.

“Our industry significantly outpaced expectations in 2022,” said AGA President and CEO Bill Miller. “Simply put, American adults are choosing casino gaming for entertainment in record numbers, benefiting communities and taking market share from the predatory, illegal marketplace.”

In addition to the current 33 states and Washington D.C. that allow sports betting, four states have legalized and are preparing to launch: Maine, Nebraska, Kentucky, and Florida.

More About the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

This year marks the ninth edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup. The tournament, which takes place every four years, first occurred in 1991, with China hosting. In 1995, Sweden assumed hosting duties. The United States hosted back-t0-back tournaments in 1999 and 2003. China became a second-time host of the tournament in 2007. Germany hosted the event in 2001, with Canada hosting the following Women's World Cup in 2015. France hosted the most recent event in 2019.

2023 marks the first time two countries (Australia and New Zealand) have co-hosted the event. In addition, it is the second FIFA World Cup tournament to feature c0-hosts, with South Korea and Japan co-hosting in 2002. A third co-hosted tournament occurs in 2026, when Canada, Mexico, and the United States c0-host the FIFA Men's World Cup.

Host selection began with nine countries expressing interest, including New Zealand and Australia presenting their own separate bids. The two countries would eventually merge their bids into a joint submission. During a vote by FIFA in June 202, they won the bid with 25 votes, beating out Colombia (who had 13).

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup runs from July 20th through August 20th. The USWMNT will play in Group E alongside Vietnam, Portugal, and 2019 runner-up The Netherlands.

