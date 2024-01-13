Walt Disney World Just Released the Coolest Disney Popcorn Bucket Ever. Prove Us Wrong. 

Today, Disney popcorn bucket collectors are filled with joy! For the Epcot International Festival of the Arts 2024, Walt Disney World released a new Figment-inspired popcorn bucket that has us swooning and asking Disney to take our money, pronto. Featuring the purple cutie sliding down a rainbow, it showcases two styles of lights, and its exterior is an adorable rendition of the Imagination Pavilion. Here’s everything you need to know about the best popcorn bucket ever to showcase the popular Disney snack and why it's so popular on festival opening day.

Best Disney Popcorn Bucket Details: Figment and The Imagination Pavilion

The popcorn bucket is made with a sturdy Disney red base of colored plastic. But it’s the upper exterior that’s unique. Made to look like the Imagination Pavilion and its triangle-shaped window panes, Figment is inside the popcorn bucket and on a much larger scale than the pretty rainbow he’s sliding down via his stomach. The other side of the interior houses brightly colored coated popcorn. If you’ve ever tried the tasty popcorn Outpost Mix from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, it’s similar in texture. To keep the popcorn fresh in the humid Central Florida weather, it’s wrapped in cellophane, so you don't have to eat it right away.

As for additional features, once you’ve pulled the safety tab on the bottom, press the button on the bucket's base, and you can choose two light modes. The first is a flashing, color-changing pattern, while the second is a slow rotation through the colored lights. While it’s pretty during the day, the lights look even prettier at night or in the dark.

It's Better than Last Year’s Figment Popcorn Bucket

For the Epcot International Festival of the Arts 2023, the release of the first Figment popcorn bucket was very popular. To purchase, one had to queue up for, sometimes, up to five hours at a time. This year, a Virtual Queue was created to save time as a time window can be chosen for pickup. There’s still a bit of a wait once your timeframe is good to go and you’ve checked in, but it’s nothing like last year.

Sure, last year’s Figment-style Disney popcorn bucket was a breath of fresh air for Epcot, as Magic Kingdom was mainly the park to visit for unique styles. Happily, the past several years have showcased Disney-themed popcorn buckets that match with companion souvenir sippers, both sold separately as well. Featuring Figment in his classic lavender and pink body with orange horns and wings, it was instantly popular the day festival preview photos were released.

Since Epcot opened on October 1, 1982, Figment has been an unofficial park mascot thanks to his childlike demeanor and imagination. The third and most recent update for his feature attraction, Journey into Imagination with Figment, showcases the flying dragon alongside Dr. Nigel Channing, played by Monty Python’s Eric Idle. Just this September, a Figment meet and greet debuted with massive fan approval.