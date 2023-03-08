Fans of Survivor’s 44th Season Can Enjoy Their Own Survivor-Style Getaway

You don't have to win a million dollars to vacation to the tropical paradise islands you've seen on Survivor, though it certainly wouldn't hurt. For twelve consecutive seasons, the long-running CBS hit Survivor has enthralled fans with not just its exhilarating challenges and high-stakes drama but with its filming location: the idyllic Mamanuca Islands in Fiji.

The bright blue oceans and dense tropical jungles that welcome the castaways season after season are breathtaking, but you don't have to be Boston Rob to relive this part of the Survivor experience. For travelers looking for remote private island experiences, crystal clear waters, and even reward challenges, it's easier than ever to plan a Survivor-style vacation, albeit with a few more creature comforts than the show's contestants enjoy.

Survivor in Fiji

While the first thirty-two seasons of Survivor featured an array of far-flung filming destinations, for the most part different every season, the 44th season marks the 12th consecutive season of the show to film in Fiji's Mamanuca Islands. One of Fiji's most popular vacation destinations, the Mamanuca Islands are well known for their incredible reefs and lush jungle islands fringed with white sand beaches. It's a backdrop to impress superfans and casual viewers alike.

It's no wonder that long-time Survivor host Jeff Probst, in a 2017 interview with EW, famously stated that Fiji's Mamanuca Islands were the perfect filming destination for the show, offering production everything they could want.

It's a sentiment echoed by Brent Hill, CEO of Tourism Fiji, “We greatly value our relationship with Survivor USA and their decision to continue filming in Fiji. It is not only great exposure for our beautiful country, but it provides employment opportunities for locals.

“Fiji offers everything the show is looking for: remoteness, lush rainforests, and endless blue waters. Maybe most important is the atmosphere of happiness and humor that is created by the local Fijians that keeps the crew wanting to come back.”

Fans Flock to Fiji

Diehard Survivor fans have taken note of the specialness of Fiji. Flooding the internet and subreddits like r/Survivor, they've shared details with fellow fans hunting for information on the exact filming locations that appear on their screens week after week.

Internet sleuths have identified everything from the beaches used for different tribal camps to the gorgeous Fijian resort used as “Ponderosa,” where contestants voted off the show pass their remaining days until the end of filming. You can even spot remnants of materials used to mount the show's epic challenges discarded on Google Maps.

Fans aren't just watching the show on their screens; they're traveling to Fiji to experience this stunning destination for themselves. “I've had people reach out to me or say while they are in Fiji that the show had inspired them to visit,” says Hill. “Fans of the show tend to want that remote, private island experience, and Fiji has many of those to offer.”

Private Island Hideaway

With its 330 islands, almost two-thirds of which are uninhabited, Fiji certainly has plenty to offer travelers looking to relive the Survivor experience. Among the most beloved and impressive spots in the Mamanuca Islands, VOMO Island is a private island resort for travelers looking for a castaway experience but in luxury style.

A one-of-a-kind eco-resort pushing the bounds of sustainability to keep the Mamanuca Islands more beautiful than ever, it welcomes eager guests escaping harsh winters to its pristine beaches, untouched forests, and out-of-this-world amenities.

Whether inspired by Survivor or just searching for the best of these idyllic tropical islands, VOMO Island is guaranteed to provide an escape to remember. Explore the 225-acre private island, over two-thirds of which is covered in lush, mountainous terrain, and choose from a curated menu of activities and excursions to live out the vacation of your dreams.

VOMO Island boasts six spectacular private residences and a variety of impressive beachfront and hillside villas, all with elegant yet welcoming designs to maximum indoor-outdoor living and provide visitors with the seclusion you'd expect on a private island resort.

From Your Survivor Bucketlist

Are you dreaming of the blue seas and bountiful reefs you've seen on Survivor? VOMO Island is the spot to experience it firsthand. Explore some of the most pristine reefs in Fiji on snorkeling excursions, or spend lazy days dipping toes in the water at over three miles of pristine beaches that rim the island.

VOMO Island is a PADI 5-star gold palm dive resort, meaning visitors with zero dive experience can get their certification during their stay. With the resort's world-class dive team and a Fijian marine biologist on hand, your experience on the reefs would make even the most skilled Survivor fishermen jealous.

Perhaps you're looking for your own Survivor reward challenges. The island is also home to Mt. Vomo, providing out-of-this-world views of the surrounding islands and ocean you have to see to believe. Visitors can donate $10 towards the Mt. Vomo challenge, a charity to run or walk up to the top of the mountain, where they're entered into a giveaway to win five nights at the resort.

Even if you don't win, you can reward yourself with a relaxing massage or wellness treatment at the resort's spa or a Survivor-style Fijian feast that would be the envy of any castaway.

Survivor Dreams

While VOMO Island hasn't been home to Jeff Probst or any of the famous castaways from seasons past, its private, white sand beaches, stunning reefs, and crystal-clear water are straight off your television screens Wednesday nights on CBS.

You might not get to vote anyone off this island, but you'll enjoy a luxe getaway among the pristine tropical landscape you've been dreaming of visiting for years.

This article was produced by Explorers Away and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.