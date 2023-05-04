Fill Up On The Newest Movies and Television Series Coming to Chicken Soup For The Soul

What better way to prepare for the upcoming coronation of King Charles III than with Royal Family content o Chicken Soup For the Soul? That and more is headed to the streaming service this month. Here's a look at everything that will be added.

Inside Hotel Chocolat

Television Series

Available: May 1st

The BBC series Inside Hotel Chocolat goes behind the doors of Britain's biggest independent chocolate maker.

Host: Glynis Barber (EastEnders)

Death on the Nile (1978)

Feature Film

As Hercule Poirot enjoys a luxurious cruise down the Nile, a newlywed heiress is found murdered on board. Can Poirot identify the killer before the ship reaches the end of its journey?

Cast: Bette Davis (What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?), Angela Lansbury (Murder She Wrote), Peter Ustinov (Spartacus), Mia Farrow (Rosemary’s Baby)

Available: May 4th

All Things Bright and Beautiful

Feature Film

County Tyrone, Northern Ireland. 1954 is the year of special devotion to Our Lady. When Barry's prayers to her are mistaken for a two-way conversation, the result is a wave of religious hysteria. Barry's father must rescue him from the worship of the village folk and the ambitions of Father McAteer.

Cast: Tom Wilkinson (In the Bedroom), Ciaran Fitzgerald (The Boxer), Gabriel Byrne (The Usual Suspects)

Available: May 1st

Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In: Season 3

Television Series

The original rapid-fire sketch comedy show.

Cast: Dan Rowan (The Ed Sullivan Show), Dick Martin (Newhart), Ruth Buzzi (Sesame Street), Goldie Hawn (The First Wives Club), Lily Tomlin (All of Me)

Available: May 18th

Channels on Chicken Soup for the Soul

Rom Coms with Mom

The Wedding Arrangement

Feature Film

When botanist Violet needs help preparing flower arrangements for a wedding, she calls upon Jack, a nature photographer. Can they ensure the wedding is a success, and find love in the process?

Cast: Kristina Cole (Billions), Cody Griffis (Good Girls)

Available: May 1st

High Strung

Feature Film

Dancer Ruby, starting at Manhattan Conservatory of the Arts, meets English violinist Johnnie, playing in a subway station. Music and dance follow.

Cast: Keenan Kampa (Swan Lake 3D), Nicholas Galatzine (Cinderella)

Available: May 1st

Walk of Fame

Feature Film

A motley crew of aspiring performers come under the guidance of an eccentric and volatile acting coach.

Cast: Scott Eastwood (Suicide Squad), Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange)

Available: May 1st

The Answer Man

Feature Film

A reclusive author of spiritual books is pursued for advice by a single mother and a man fresh out of rehab.

Cast: Jeff Daniels (Dumb & Dumber), Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls)

Available: May 1st

Murphy’s Romance

Feature Film

Emma moves to a ranch with her son after a divorce and befriends the older Murphy, but things turn complicated when her ex shows up.

Cast: Sally Fields (Steel Magnolias), James Garner (The Rockford Files)

Available: May 1st

King Charles: A New Era

Prince Charles: The Making of a King

Documentary Feature

Charles, Prince of Wales. Unlike his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles always knew he would one day become King. Becoming heir apparent at just three years old, Charles has become the oldest and longest-serving heir apparent in British history, as well as the longest-serving Prince of Wales, having held the title since 1958.

Available: May 1st

Charles and Camilla: Against all Odds

Documentary Feature

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Their love story was not one without challenges. Marrying 35 years after they first met, they have become a widely accepted couple, having faced years of scandal, tormented by the media. Charles declared Camilla would be a non-negotiable part of his life.

Available: May 1st

King Charles and Queen Camilla: Into the Unknown

Documentary Feature

The marriage of Charles and Camilla has been shrouded in controversy since Camilla's involvement in Charles' tragic marriage to Princess Diana. For the monarchy, their marriage was a step into the unknown. Will Camilla genuinely win a place in the hearts of the British people?

Available: May 1st

Charles: The Bachelor Prince

Documentary Feature

Prince Charles, the most eligible bachelor in the world. Determined to marry by the age of 30, and to continue the noble and ancient lineage through his own heirs. Millions await the marriage of the decade.

Available: May 1st

This article was produced by Chicken Soup for the Soul and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.