Some of cinema's most beloved films didn't garner the same praise from the author of the source material. Not every film adaptation gets approval from the original writer, some of whom vocally denounce the movie and discourage audiences from watching.

Many authors struggle to see their characters brought to the big screen, criticizing casting choices, narrative decisions, and changes made by screenwriters and directors. These authors fought for creative control, clashed with other people's visions, and battled the filmmakers over their work's big-screen translation. Meet the film adaptations hated by the original author.

P. L. Travers Disapproved of Mary Poppins‘ Joyous Tone

As depicted in the 2013 movie Saving Mr. Banks, Disney fought for Mary Poppins to make it on the big screen. Walt Disney spent over 20 years convincing P.L. Travers to sell the novel’s rights to him after his daughter fell in love with the story. The author begrudgingly let the studio adapt her novel after sales of her work dwindled, and she needed the income.

P.L. Travers disliked the portrayal of Mary Poppins on the big screen. According to Valerie Lawson's biography Mary Poppins, She Wrote: The Life of P.L. Travers, the author cried at the movie’s premiere. Travers disagreed with how Julie Andrews played Mary Poppins, claiming she played the magical nanny too nicely and sweetly. P.L. Travers also opposed the animated sequences and preferred the filmmakers use live penguins in one of the most notorious adaptations hated by its creator.

Lothar-Günther Buchheim Criticized the Americanization of Das Boot

Author Lothar-Günther Buchheimer based his 1973 novel, Das Boot, on his time as a propaganda unit in WWII. Although he wrote the initial script for the 1981 movie, the length and his inability to compromise on his vision led to rejection. The author claimed writer/director Wolfgang Peterson mistreated him and ignored any of his creative input.

Ultimately, Buchheimer believed his story became a cheap, shallow Americanized action flick when adapted for the big screen. Despite receiving critical acclaim, the famously curmudgeon author picked apart the film's depiction of German seamen, noted the historical inaccuracies, and expressed concern that the movie glorified German nationalism.

Tom Clancy’s Dislike of Jack Ryan’s Politics in Patriot Games

Tom Clancy’s complicated relationship with Hollywood stems from his hated adaptations of his novels. Although he didn’t love the film adaptation of The Hunt For Red October, he preferred it to the big screen take on Patriot Games. Clancy expressed concern with the casting of 31-year-old Harrison Ford, preferring a younger actor to take on the role of the former U.S. Marine.

Clancy didn’t like the script for Patriot Games because he felt Jack Ryan’s character moved from the right to the left politically. Despite sending numerous faxes requesting script changes, the filmmakers ignored the author's demands. He only felt that 200 scenes from the final cut of the action/thriller resembled his original novel. Although Tom Clancy originally asked the filmmakers to remove his name from the poster, he changed his mind and appeared in the end credits.

Donn Pearce’s Didn’t Like Paul Newman in Cool Hand Luke

Based on the 1965 novel by an ex-burglar and safecracker Don Pearce, Cool Hand Luke lands on many lists of the best movies of all time. Pearce doesn’t share the same opinion for the film adaptation of his semi-autobiographic novel. Pearce disliked the adaptation, mainly due to the casting of Paul Newman, who he described as too cute and scrawny for the role.

Although Don Pearce co-wrote the screenplay and worked as a technical advisor on the film, he hated the movie's most famous line, “What we got here is failure to communicate,” because he believed the character would never say something so smart. His hatred for the movie led to tensions on set that reportedly ended with the writer punching someone.

Stanislaw Lem Didn’t Like the Change in Focus for Solaris

Stanisław Lem hated adaptations of his science fiction novel Solaris. Both film adaptations about astronauts who discover a planet with a sentient sea earned criticisms from the author for changing plot points and the narrative direction.

Lem stated that the 1972 version of Solaris resembled Crime and Punishment more than his novel. Although he had some input into the script, he disagreed with director Tarkovsky's choice to focus on the implications of the sentient ocean over the ocean itself. Although the Polish author admitted not seeing the 2002 version, he criticized the love story aspect, lumping it with other hated adaptations of his work.

Truman Capote Hated Audrey Hepburn’s Casting in Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Truman Capote admired Audrey Hepburn but disapproved of her casting as Holly Golightly in the film adaptation of his novella Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Capote wanted Marilyn Monroe for the lead role, believing she better embodied the character he considered his greatest creation. It’s reported that the studio didn’t believe in Monroe's talents as an actress and worried about her on-set reputation.

While many characters and the film's plot mimic the novella, Capote’s original story explores darker themes. The book clearly states that Golightly has multiple extramarital relationships with men rather than the soft implication of the movie. The film gave the character a happy ending, unlike the book's sadder note. Capote spent the rest of his life complaining about the movie, claiming he liked nothing about the film adaptation.

Lois Duncan Offended by the Genre Change in I Know What You Did Last Summer

Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel I Know What You Did Last Summer mixed YA melodrama with suspense but became a 1997 slasher. The writer’s objection to the change in genre ran much deeper than creative differences; Duncan’s teen daughter, Kaitlyn, lost her life in 1989 in a brutal killing.

The author objected to turning violent death into entertainment, especially considering the cold case within her family. Although both stories revolve around a group of teens covering up a hit-and-run, the film adaptation heightened the horror and found delight in on-screen kills.

Richard Matheson Hated All Three Adaptations of I Am Legend

Richard Matheson hated adaptations of his apocalyptic novel I Am Legend. Matheson also took issue with the casting of Vincent Price in the 1964 Hammer production of The Last Man On Earth. Although a fan of his work, Matheson didn’t want Price to play Dr. Robert Morgan, a man living in a world plagued by vampiric creatures. Although Matheson penned the script, Logan Swanson (Matheson's nom de plume) gets the credit as the author distanced himself from the movie.

In 1971’s The Omega Man with Charlton Heston, the author felt the plot so removed from the book that he didn’t see a connection between the stories. By the time I Am Legend became the 2007 Will Smith movie, Matheson criticized Hollywood for adapting his book yet never caring about the actual plot or tones of his novel.

Michael Ende Sued the Production of The NeverEnding Story

1984’s The NeverEnding Story holds fond memories for many film fans, but German author Michael Ende didn’t like the 1984 film adaptation of his novel. After selling the rights for a mere $50,000, Ende found himself horrified at director Wolfgang Petersen's changes to his story.

The author disliked how the land of Fantastica (called Fantasia in the film) reappeared without Bastian's creativity, something Ende believed was the essence of the story. Despite the slight change to the narrative, Ende took the crew to court to demand a change in the movie’s title or for production to stop altogether. Ultimately, Ende lost his case against the filmmakers, and The NeverEnding Story became one of the most beloved adaptations hated by its creator.

Rick Riordan Refuses to Watch Percy Jackson Movies

Rick Riordan penned a message encouraging fans of his novels not to see the 2010 film adaptation of Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief. Riordan recently admitted he won’t watch the films but did see the scripts before filming.

The author regularly posts on social media his dislike for Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and its sequel. He apologized to the actors for their involvement in the project about a boy who learns of his Greek God parentage and condemned the filmmakers for changing characters and plots. He ignores the films due to their poor representation of his work, condemning almost every element of the Chris Columbus-directed movie.

Anne Rice Campaigned Against the Casting for Interview With The Vampire

Author of the 1976 supernatural novel Anne Rice disliked the casting of Tom Cruise in Interview With A Vampire so much that she attended a book signing by readers calling for a boycott against the actor. Rice stated that Cruise’s co-star Brad Pitt, who played Louis, should have starred as the vampire Lestat.

Rice believed Cruise wanted to rewrite her story and remove the sexualized content. While Cruise expressed his delight in finally playing a villain, the source material's author felt she should protest his casting out of respect for her readers. Anne Rice earned disapproval for making unprofessional remarks about the actor’s height, voice, and talents.

Once she saw Cruise in the role, she changed her mind. After the screening, Rice admitted that the adaptation of Interview With The Vampire passed expectations and described Cruise’s performance as “wonderful.” The press at the time reported that Rice rang Cruise to admit her mistakes.

Brett Easton Ellis Still Believes American Psycho is Unadaptable

Brett Easton Ellis declared his 1991 book, American Psycho, as unadaptable, even after the film adaptation hit the big screen in 2000. The author believes the novel’s first-person narrator and stream of consciousness impossible to adapt to the big screen effectively.

As the narrative of the American Psycho novel plays out in the character’s mind, much of the violence is ambiguous. All this ambiguity disappears in the movie, where scenes play more literally, disappointing the author. Ellis also felt the Mary Herron-directed movie failed to capture the satirical elements of his novel.

Roald Dahl Hated The Witches and Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Roald Dahl expressed disgust for how Jim Henson adapted his novel The Witches. In a scathing letter to Henson, the British author criticized the vulgar horror of the film adaptation and asked for the removal of his name from the end credits. Henson apologized and convinced Dahl to keep his name on the Anjelica Huston movie.

Roald Dahl also hated the 1971 movie Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory. He attacked several of the film's elements and how they differed from the source material. Dahl felt Charlie Bucket’s character acted too optimistically, he criticized the musical score, and wanted another actor to play Willy Wonka. Dahl reportedly wanted Peter Sellers or Spike Milligan to play Wonka over Gene Wilder.

Stephen King Disliked the Character Choices in The Shining

While critics and fans hailed Kubrick’s The Shining as a masterpiece, the source material’s author, Stephen King, disagreed. King believed the director made too many changes to his 1977 novel and disliked the casting choices. The 2019 sequel Doctor Sleep almost didn't get made due to King disliking The Shining, but he ultimately felt Flanagan's movie redeemed his story.

In the novel, protagonist Jack Torrance tragically struggles with his sanity. King felt the movie took out the character arc, making Jack Nicholson’s Torrance unhinged from the start. Stephen King also disliked how the film handled Shelley Duvall’s Wendy, relegating her to the weak wife role. Regarding casting, the author wanted Martin Sheen or Jon Voight to play the role of Jack rather than Nicholson.

Anthony Burgess Resented A Clockwork Orange

English novelist, Anthony Burgess’ complicated relationship with A Clockwork Orange, came from the controversy garnered by the movie. His book inspired Stanley Kubrick’s 1971 cult screen adaptation of the same name, earning acclaim and condemnation due to its violent content.

Despite early apprehensions, Burgess enjoyed the Malcolm McDowell movie after watching it. Soon after, the author criticized how much he earned from the big-screen film adaptation and began to tire of defending the violent movie. After public disapproval, Burgess’s opinion of the movie changed, and he worried that filmgoers misunderstood his tale of crime gangs and rehabilitation. The author ultimately grew tired of A Clockwork Orange overshadowing his other novels.

Alan Moore Despises All Adaptations of His Work

Despite his work frequently getting brought to life on the big and small screen, Alan Moore hated adaptations of his works on screen. Moore doesn’t want fame or to make a Hollywood hit; instead, he sticks to his anarchic principles. Moore’s disagreements with Warner Bros. regarding the treatment of stories he wrote for DC Comics led him to distance himself from the studio.

Alan Moore demanded the removal of his name from Zack Snyder‘s Watchmen movie and insisted that his share of the profits went to the graphic novel’s co-creator, Dave Gibbons. While Gibbons praised the superhero adaptation, Moore didn’t want any connection with the 2009 movie.

Moore despised the changes the big screen adaptation made to the politics within V For Vendetta. He wrote the story in the ‘80s about the political divide in the UK at the time, depicting the left-wing activist rioting in protest of Margaret Thatcher. In the 2005 movie, Moore felt the Americanization of the narrative misinterpreted the original story's themes.

The 2001 Johnny Depp film From Hell faced criticisms for dismissing the thought-provoking mystery of Moore’s graphic novel. The movie strips away the original themes of his tale in favor of making a Victorian crime horror, with Depp playing a drunken detective, a performance Moore despises.