Movie Blunders: 14 Epic Film Failures From the 2000s

Not every movie from the 2000s was a cinematic masterpiece and there were a number that were complete duds. Film fans in a popular online forum discussed some of the worst movies from the 2000s they've seen. Here are 14 of the worst offenders.

1. Little Nicky (2000)

This Adam Sandler movie failed to impress a lot of movie fans. One disappointed moviegoer said they watched with utter disbelief when they saw it in a theatre. They called out the bad plot and terrible acting among the many reasons it just wasn't good.

2. Battlefield Earth (2000)

Most people agree that Battlefield Earth is one of the worst movies ever. One movie lover called it so “awful that I was almost physically in pain watching more than 30 minutes.” A painful watching experience is never a good thing.

3. Norbit (2007)

The 2007 Eddie Murphy comedy features the actor playing multiple performances like he did in The Nutty Professor. Unfortunately, Norbit doesn't receive the same acclaim. It was nominated for eight Golden Raspberry Awards as one of the worst movies of the year.

4. The Happening (2008)

Many movie fans agree that The Happening was a painful watch, with one calling it the worst film they’ve ever seen. Another person blasted the lackluster performances, which seemed to convey very little emotion.

5. Planet of the Apes (2001)

One moviegoer said Tim Burton's Planet of the Apes “isn't good.” Others called it torture to watch, with one person pointing out the cringey overacting ape and the “total mess” storytelling.

6. Knowing (2009)

Knowing didn't win many people over, with one disappointed moviegoer saying it was “like National Treasure except for it's hot garbage.” Others pointed out that it had a campy twist reveal that was downright silly, with one person saying it went “off the rails.”

7. Dragonball Evolution (2009)

Dragonball Evolution was mentioned several times. One critic called it a “travesty” and another said it was “an abomination.” Others commented that, in their eyes, it was better to forget the movie was ever made.

8. The Love Guru (2008)

Fans of Austin Powers were really disappointed with The Love Guru. It failed so miserably in some people's eyes that they didn't even finish watching it. “I even sat through Master of Disguise and laughed at some of it, but The Love Guru was dreadful,” one person said.

9. From Justin to Kelly (2003)

Remember when American Idol first debuted? And then they made a movie starring the first season's finalists, Justin Guarini and Kelly Clarkson called From Justin to Kelly?

The film only made $4.9 million at the box office on a budget of $12 million. Yikes.

10. The Cat in the Hat (2003)

The Cat in the Hat was mentioned as a failure as well. One person said it was billed as a kid's movie but was really a young adult dark comedy. Another called it a “horrible mess” with no redeeming performances, a combination of childish and “weirdly mature” humor, and terrible pacing.

11. House of the Dead (2003)

One horror fan called House of the Dead “one of the worst films of all time.” Someone else pointed out that even director Uwe Boll hates it. The over the top scenes failed to impress many viewers.

12. Pearl Harbor (2001)

Pearl Harbor also left movie fans disappointed. While the action scenes were good, the love triangle was “lame,” one person said. Another disappointed moviegoer bluntly called it “such a stupid movie.”

13. Catwoman (2004)

One movie watcher said of Catwoman, “Halle Berry deserved better.” Another pointed out how cringey the basketball scene was in particular because “it's immediately obvious that neither of them had ever played basketball.”

14. The Master of Disguise (2002)

Dana Carvey didn't win over movie lovers with The Master of Disguise. It just wasn't funny, according to most people, who called out the lame gag, “Am I not turtley enough for the turtle club?”

