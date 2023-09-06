15 Film Faves That Directors Wish They Could Disown

Ever prepared a meal that you were sure was trash, but people swore they loved? Similarly, some of our fave movies weren't loved by the artists behind the masterpiece. Let's peek into films that movie lovers online loved but directors wished they could forget.

1. Spartacus (1960)

Spartacus will immediately send you back to the golden age of cinema once you watch it. Stanley Kubrick had reservations about the final edit, but the movie became a blast when it hit the screens. Once you settle into your couch with a bowl of popcorn, you can't help but be transported to ancient Rome, feeling the tension and drama. That's how intriguing Kubrick's untouched vision of a movie is.

2. Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983)

George Lucas, the genius behind this universe, might have his critiques about some outdated effects. Still, the essence of the film remains untouched. The story, characters, and visuals are pure cinematic magic. As you watch, you can't help but wonder about Lucas's idea of a darker version.

3. Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters is that fun weekend movie we all adore. It's a delightful mix of humor and supernatural excitement directed by Ivan Reitman. It's funny that Reitman initially had a slightly different vision because the end product is a joy to watch. The light-heartedness, combined with those iconic ghost-catching scenes, makes for a perfect movie night.

It's fascinating to think about what Reitman's original, less light-hearted version might have looked like. Still, the film we got is pure entertainment.

4. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

Indiana Jones is synonymous with heart-pounding adventure. Directed by the legendary Steven Spielberg, The Temple of Doom takes us on a whirlwind journey. Spielberg might feel it's a tad dark, but the movie's gripping plot and visuals are a treat for adventure seekers. There's a certain charm in following Indy, hat and whip in hand, navigating through challenges.

5. Cutthroat Island (1995)

Cutthroat Island sails us into the thrilling world of pirates and hidden treasures. According to Renny Harlin, the film had its challenges, both critically and commercially. But looking beyond the critiques, it's a visual spectacle. The high-seas chases, the quest for treasure, and the swashbuckling action make it an engaging watch.

6. Rope (1948)

Did you know that Alfred Hitchcock took a brave leap by shooting this movie in real-time, without any cuts? That's really out of this world. Even though it initially didn't earn top marks from critics, Hitchcock's daring creativity later blew people's minds. His willingness to play with filmmaking norms is both audacious and endearing.

So, despite the early mixed reviews, the film's intriguing plot and Hitchcock's crazy stunt made this movie a blockbuster.

7. Hook (1991)

Steven Spielberg's take on the Peter Pan story gave us a grown-up Robin Williams taking flight as the boy who wouldn't grow up. Who can forget how the magic of Neverland collided with the realities of adulthood? No one. Critics might not have been entirely hooked on the movie and driven Spielberg to doubt its brilliance. However, the nostalgia and whimsy Spielberg wove into the narrative still resonates.

8. Death Proof (2007)

Quentin Tarantino's Death Proof might have ruffled some feathers, but this grindhouse gem radiates with each scene you watch. Critics' mixed reactions, calling it misogynistic and violent, don't dim its boldness. With heart-pounding car chases and those unmistakable Tarantino dialogues, it's like a playful wink to the past.

9. Alien 3 (1992)

David Fincher's Alien 3 faced its share of cosmic hiccups; however, the dark allure is undeniable. The movie is a joy, although Fincher begged to differ since he had several studio tussles. Turns out a director's take on a movie doesn't change the fan's view about it.

10. Ad Astra (2019)

Director James Gray took us on an interstellar journey with Brad Pitt in the lead. That didn't stop some people from thinking it was a bit slow, and it's fascinating that even Gray had reservations about the final cut. Regardless, Ad Astra is a cinematic experience you shouldn't sleep on.

11. Jumanji (1995)

Jumanji was a roll of the dice that paid off big time; everyone agreed. The concept of a board game turning real was brought to life with a thrilling blend of jungle chaos and family bonding. It's funny that director Johnston wasn't entirely satisfied with the final version due to pacing concerns. However, the legacy of Jumanji speaks for itself, as it led to a franchise that continues to captivate new generations.

12. 1941 (1979)

Steven Spielberg's jaunt into World War II comedy with 1941 might not be his crowning glory. Still, it's a testament to his versatility. Spielberg's candid acknowledgment that it didn't hit the bullseye doesn't dampen its charms. Even at that, the storyline is still heavily packed with lively visuals and a cheeky storyline.

13. Mimic (1997)

Guillermo del Toro's sci-fi horror fusion, Mimic, didn't roar at the box office, but my-oh-my! The visuals are stunning. Del Toro's artistic genius can be felt in this movie, even though he doesn't count the film among his best. To him, he wasn't entirely thrilled with the final brushstrokes.

14. Ghostbusters II (1989)

Ivan Reitman's sequel returned the beloved ghost-fighting crew for more supernatural shenanigans. Though it might not have captured the lightning-in-a-bottle charm of the original, Ghostbusters II still delivered its fair share of laughs and slimy spectacles. Reitman's reservations about the film's length are understandable. Yet, again, the joy of seeing those iconic proton packs in action is undeniably an excellent feeling.

15. Maximum Overdrive (1986)

This was the rare instance where the director, Stephen King, disowned his creation. This horror flick had killer trucks at the wheel and Emilio Estevez steering us through the chaos. Well, it might not have become the classic King had hoped for. However, King's candid assessment of the movie only adds to its curious appeal.

