When the silent movie The Roundup was first filmed in 1920, no one could have predicted it would catapult the small Eastern Sierra town of Lone Pine, Calif. into one of the most popular filming locations for Hollywood. Nestled in the hills just three hours from Los Angeles, Lone Pine, and nearby Alabama Hills, is the ideal location for some movie magic. Now, over 800 movies, television shows, and countless commercials have chosen the region for productions. While mainly serving the American Western genre, there have also been plenty of other productions as well.

13 Film Locations in Lone Pine and Alabama Hills

Movie lovers visiting the region can embark on a self-guided tour of Alabama Hills locations by obtaining a map at the Museum of Western Film History in town. Most of the movie locations can be found on the aptly named Movie Road, which is accessed from Whitney Portal Road. They can also visit during the annual October Film Festival, which offers sessions, guided tours, and screenings. Here’s some detail at 13 of the filming locations and films in the Lone Pine and adjacent Owens River Valley area.

1. Lone Ranger Canyon

Located about four miles from the Museum of Western Film History, Lone Ranger Canyon has been a film location for many movies, including the 1938 Republic Serial—The Lone Ranger. Republic Pictures started in 1938, was known for its B-movie Westerns, and used the Lone Pine region almost exclusively for its filming locations. During Hollwood’s Golden Age, B movies typically referred to films shown as the lesser-known second half of a double feature, like a B-side in music.

Walt Disney’s 2013 version of The Lone Ranger, starring Johnny Depp, was shot in the region of Owens Lake and the playa east of Lone Pine.

2. Ruiz Rock

Hopalong Cassidy was the first Western television series on NBC, airing from 1949 to 1952. William Boyd played Hopalong, a fictional gunslinger. It also became a series of movies from 1935 to 1948 when 66 films were produced featuring the character. Known at the time as “Hoppies,” Hopalong or Hoppy and his trusty white horse, Topper, travel through the Old West enforcing justice along with two companions, one younger and one older.

Over 30 of them contain scenes shot in the Lone Pine area. Key scenes were filmed near Ruiz Rock, now known as the rock with a pained face.

3. Alabama Hills

An example of modern-day and non-Western productions filmed in the area, Star Trek: Voyager aired from 1995 to 2004. It was the fifth series in the Star Trek franchise.

In the episode titled “Basics: Part One,” the scenes involving the primitive planet were shot on location in the Alabama Hills. In addition, its movie counterparts, Star Trek Generations with Patrick Stewart and Star Trek V: The Final Frontier with William Shatner, were also filmed in the area.

4. The Gene Autry Rock

The Gene Autry Rock has been seen in too many television shows and movies to list them all in one place. One of the most notable is Republic Pictures’ Boots and Saddles, for which Autry himself starred in 1937. He was, of course, a regular to the Lone Pine and Alabama Hills area. Some of his other 17 movies in the region include Beyond the Purple Hills, The Blazing Sun, and Valley of Fire. He’s also one of the featured actors in exhibits at the film museum.

5. Lone Pine and Gene Autry Rock

This 2012 Revisionist Western movie, directed by Quentin Tarantino and starring Jamie Foxx, was the most recent big movie filmed in the Lone Pine area. The crew spent about three months in and out of the area, with much of the filming done at night. The lights had to be held and raised by local rock climbers atop rock outcroppings. The Gene Autry rock was one of the locations also used in this film.

The Museum of Western Film History features Quentin Tarantino’s director's chair, a copy of the call sheet, and other memorabilia from the film.

6. Sierra Nevada Mountains and Owens Lake

This 1990 movie starring Kevin Bacon was also filmed in the Alabama Hills. They built an entire town in nearby Olancha as part of the set. The mountains of the Sierra Nevada and Owens Lake are visible during the climax of the film. The museum developed a special guided tour for groups to undertake “on location” for many of Tremors’ scenes. It is only available with advanced reservations, and they celebrated the 30th Anniversary of the film in 2020.

7. Gary Cooper Rock

This rock formation in the Alabama Hills became famous when actor Gary Cooper starred in the Lives of a Bengal Dancer in 1935. The movie was initially supposed to be shot in India, but items from the film stock deteriorated in the hot sun, so they ended up in the Lone Pine area. It’s one of several rocks to be named after a Hollywood star who frequented the location. Cooper also shot 1938’s The Adventures of Marco Polo and The Cowboy and the Lady in the areal.

8. Gunga Din Bridge

The 1939 film Gunga Din was one of the largest productions ever filmed in Lone Pine. It starred Cary Grant as its leading man. They turned the Alabama Hills into a representative of Northern India and built elaborate sets, including a large village, tent city, and swinging bridge. After the movie wrapped, a local rancher and studio liaison disassembled the sets and moved them back to his Anchor Ranch. He then constructed a western town, a large Spanish mission, a hacienda, and a ranch house as one single set for moviemaking. The western town was torn down in the 50s, and the mission in 1975.

9. John Wayne Rock

This rock formation in the Alabama Hills is one of several named for a Hollywood star who filmed at the location. John Wayne first filmed at the location in 1935 for the 1936 movie The Oregon Trail, a Republic Films production. It's a lost film with no current prints remaining; however, 40 photographs from filming were recovered. He also shot MGM’s 3 Godfathers in 1948 and Blue Steel in 1934, among many others, in the Alabama Hills.

Wayne was a regular for Republic Pictures and the Alabama Hills. His likeness can be found as part of the exhibits at the Museum of Western Film History, where locations along Movie Road can also be provided.

10. Desert Near Lone Pine

Yellow Sky is a 1948 Western directed by William A. Wellman and starred Gregory Peck, Richard Widmark, and Anne Baxter. The story tells the tale of a band of outlaws who flee after robbing a bank and encounter an older man and his granddaughter in a ghost town. They used a crew of over 150 people to construct the ghost town in the desert near Lone Pine by destroying a movie set from Last Outpost that had been built in 1923.

11. Rock Formations in Alabama Hills

In this 2008 film starring Robert Downey, Jr, the famous rock formations of the Alabama Hills doubled as Afghanistan. This includes the infamous scene where Tony Stark is captured in the “Kunar Province.”

Outside of the Alabama Hills and Lone Pine, the Owens Valley region is another popular filming location. Some films in this area include The Man from Utah with John Wayne, Between Men with Johnny Mack Brown, The Round-up, Lawless Range, and The Nevadan.

12. Owens Valley

The 1932 film Hidden Valley was filmed near the Owens Valley area. The western was directed by Robert N. Bradbury and starred Bob Steele, Gertrude Messinger, and Francis McDonald. It also featured the first Goodyear Blimp to appear in a feature film. The plot features a cowboy whom an archaeologist hires to help find Hidden Valley in search of a possible buried treasure made of Indian gold. Mystery entails when the cowboy is charged with the murder of the archaeologist.

13. Alabama Hills and Lone Pine

The 1938 comedy film, Army Girl, was also released as The Last of the Cavalry. It was directed by George Nicholls Jr. and starred Madge Evans and Preston Foster. It’s was a high-budget film produced by Republic Pictures. The film was nominated for three Academy Awards, including one for Best Cinematography.

The heyday of the Hollywood Western may be in the history books, but filming in Lone Pine is still a regular occurrence. Currently, it is a popular choice for car commercials, meaning you might be viewing Lone Pine any day of the week. The Inyo Film Commission issues about 70 to 80 permits each year for the region. It’s a trip that a film buff should undertake while traveling through the Eastern Sierra. You might find yourself standing in the same spot as one of Hollywood’s cowboys or action heroes.