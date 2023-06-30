Unbelievable Sequel Successes: 12 Films That Redefined The Franchise

Film sequels have become a staple in the movie industry, often continuing beloved characters' stories and expanding on their worlds. However, not all sequels are created equal, and some seem to actively reject or disregard the events of their predecessors. These 12 film sequels appear to openly dislike or reject their previous installments.

1. The Suicide Squad (2021)

The Suicide Squad is a 2021 DC Comics movie that takes place after the events of the original Suicide Squad film. The sequel blatantly distances itself from its predecessor by featuring a new director, a new storyline, and a new cast of characters.

The film follows Task Force X as they are sent on a new mission to destroy a Nazi-era prison and laboratory. With its focus on humor and over-the-top action, The Suicide Squad rejects the first film's darker tone and convoluted plot.

2. Skyfall (2012)

Skyfall is a 2012 James Bond film that marks the 23rd installment in the long-running franchise. The sequel rejects the formulaic nature of previous Bond films by delving deeper into the character of 007 and exploring his past.

The film follows Bond as he investigates an attack on MI6 and confronts his mortality. Skyfall is notable for its darker tone, character development focus, and departure from the traditional Bond formula.

As one Bond fan puts it, “Skyfall ran as far away from Quantum of Solace as it could.”

3. Alien 3 (1992)

Directed by David Fincher, Alien³ is a 1992 science fiction horror film that serves as the third installment in the Alien franchise. The sequel seems to reject the action-oriented nature of its predecessors by focusing more on atmosphere and character development.

The film follows Ripley as she crash-lands on a prison planet and must confront a new threat in the form of a xenomorph. Alien³ is notable for its bleak tone, emphasis on religious themes, and controversial decision to kill off several beloved characters from the previous film.

4. X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

This 2014 superhero film is a sequel to X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men: First Class. The sequel rejects the convoluted plot and inconsistent continuity of previous X-Men films by introducing a time-travel element that allows the filmmakers to rewrite the franchise's history.

The film follows Wolverine as he travels back in time to prevent an apocalyptic future in which mutants are hunted down and killed. X-Men: Days of Future Past is notable for its star-studded cast, ambitious storyline, and attempt to reset the X-Men franchise.

5. Every Terminator Movie After Terminator 2 (2003-2019)

Every Terminator movie after Terminator 2 (Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator Salvation, Terminator Genisys, and Terminator: Dark Fate) seems to reject the groundbreaking special effects, thrilling action sequences, and memorable characters of the first two films.

A Terminator fan observes that every Terminator sequel following Terminator 2 actively rejects the other sequels. “You know that character you loved? Yeah, they're dead. Everything that happened in the previous movie? Didn't happen.” It can be frustrating for a fanbase that fell in love with the first two films as canon.

6. Alien: Covenant (2017)

Alien: Covenant is a 2017 science fiction horror film that is a sequel to Prometheus and the sixth installment in the Alien franchise. The sequel rejects its predecessor's philosophical musings and ambitious scope by returning to the xenomorph-centric horror of the earlier films.

The film follows a group of colonists as they land on a seemingly idyllic planet, only to discover it is infested with deadly creatures. Alien: Covenant is notable for its stunning visuals, intense horror sequences, and divisive ending.

7. Troll 2 (1990)

Troll 2 is a 1990 horror-comedy film that serves as a sequel to Troll, despite having no connection to the original film. Troll 2 rejects the fantasy elements and puppetry of the first film by featuring no actual trolls and instead focusing on goblins who want to turn humans into plants so they can eat them.

The film follows a family trapped in a town inhabited by goblins who must fight to survive. Troll 2 is notable for its unintentionally hilarious dialogue, bizarre plot, and reputation as one of the worst films ever made. It has an abysmal 2.9 rating on IMDb.

8. Hannibal (2001)

Hannibal is a 2001 psychological thriller film and sequel to The Silence of the Lambs. The film follows Lecter as he evades capture by the FBI and crosses paths with a former victim, Clarice Starling. Hannibal is notable for its stylish direction, standout performances, and controversial ending. This franchise is based on the novels by Thomas Harris.

While it may not be the films themselves that reject the original film, one avid book reader theorizes this is what happened with Harris' novels. They believe Harris resented the success of The Silence of the Lambs as a story because people treated him like a one-hit wonder despite already being well-established before The Silence of the Lambs. Hannibal, in their opinion, was written out of spite for the first novel, creating something mean-spirited and over the top, which also carried over into the film.

9. Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018)

Ralph Breaks the Internet is a 2018 animated sequel to Wreck-It Ralph. The sequel seems to reject the video game nostalgia and arcade setting of the first film by transporting its characters into the world of the internet. The film follows Ralph and Vanellope as they explore the vast, chaotic landscape of the internet and encounter a host of new characters and challenges. This movie is notable for its sharp satire, clever references to internet culture, and its heartfelt exploration of friendship.

10. Beverly Hills Cop 3 (1994)

Beverly Hills Cop 3 is a 1994 action-comedy sequel to Beverly Hills Cop 2. The sequel seems to reject the gritty, street-level crime drama of the first two films by featuring more exaggerated action sequences, more slapstick humor, and a more cartoonish portrayal of its central character, Axel Foley. The film follows Foley as he investigates a theme park that may be connected to a series of crimes.

A fan that prefers the earlier renditions of the franchise insists the third film completely neuters Axel Foley by removing his foul mouth, wise-cracking persona in favor of something more family-friendly.

11. Star Wars Sequel Trilogy – The Force Awakens (2015), The Last Jedi (2017), The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

The Star Wars Sequel Trilogy seems to reject the originality, the sense of wonder, and the thematic coherence of the original Star Wars films by recycling plot points, characters, and themes from the previous installments. The trilogy follows a new generation of heroes as they battle against the remnants of the Empire and confront the legacy of the Jedi.

12. Thor: Ragnarok (2017) & Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

Thor: Ragnarok follows Thor as he teams up with the Hulk to save Asgard from destruction. Thor: Love and Thunder follows Thor as he confronts a new threat in the form of Jane Foster's transformation into the Mighty Thor.

These Thor films stray away from the Shakespearean drama, mythological themes, and the romantic tension of the first two films by embracing a more comedic, irreverent tone and a more action-oriented approach. Other viewers agree that these later Thor films appear to have wanted to start from scratch.

Source: Reddit.