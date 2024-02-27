Film Stars Who Began Their Careers in Soap Operas

Everyone needs to start their acting career somewhere, even on a soap opera. Around the world, some of the finest talents started their careers in soap operas. These long-running television shows allow actors to hone their craft, experiment with their looks, and get their foot in the door of the entertainment industry.

Some of Hollywood's biggest icons thank their time spent on American, British, and Australian soap operas for teaching them about work ethic, fame, and working with writers and directors. Meet these unlikely stars with soap opera backgrounds.

Laurence Fishburne in One Life to Live

Laurence Fishburne started his career fifty years ago as a soap star. From 1974 to 1976, The Matrix actor played Josh Hall in One Life to Live. He landed the role in the ABC soap opera at the age of just 11. His role as troubled youth Josh Hall earned him a Best Juvenile Actor award and led to him being cast in Cornbread, Earl and Me.

Laurence Fishburne’s character appears in the soap opera after Ed Hall and Carla Grey adopt him. They’re heralded as daytime TV’s first African American family. Todd Davis took over Fishburne's role in 1977, and later, Guy Davis played Josh Hall.

Melissa Leo in All My Children

Melissa Leo appeared in All My Children from 1984 to 1988. The Academy Award-winning actress earned a Daytime Emmy for her role as Linda Warner, Dr. Cliff Warner’s troubled sister. Over her four years as a soap star, Leo appeared in multiple iconic fight scenes, scheming and fighting with other women.

The Fighter actress frequently defends the genre, believing actors shouldn’t turn their noses up at appearing in soap operas. Melissa Leo refers to her time on All My Children as a “graduate school,” as it allowed her to act every day without letting her sit around and worry about the quality of her performance. It also proved that soap opera backgrounds don't preclude actors from Oscar glory.

Ryan Phillippe in One Life to Live

Ryan Phillippe became a household name after appearing in 1999’s Cruel Intentions, but his acting career started with a controversial role in One Life to Live. Ryan Phillippe appeared on the soap opera as Billy Douglas, the first openly gay teenager on American television. The role broke taboos and created conversation within 1990s America.

Phillippe, aged just 17 when cast, later admitted nobody told him about his character's sexuality when joining One Life to Live. The role of closeted jock became one of the longest and most complex gay plotlines in TV history when it aired in the early 90s. Phillippe soon found fame in Hollywood after appearing in 1997’s I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Nathalie Emmanuel in Hollyoaks

Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel found fame on British soap Hollyoaks. She made her television debut on the teen soap in 2006, playing Sasha Valentine until 2010. Over her four years on the show, she became involved in key storylines centered around recreational drug use, binge drinking, and gangsters. She later landed a role on the HBO fantasy show before appearing in The Fast & Furious and The Maze Runner franchise.

Sarah Michelle Gellar in All My Children

Sarah Michelle Gellar became a household name with her 1991 soap star role in Swans Crossing. She later began work on the soap opera All My Children between 1993 and 1995, earning her an Emmy Award.

Although best known for playing Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Sarah Michelle Gellar refers to her role as Kendall Hart on All My Children as “the training ground for the rest of my career.” Gellar considers her time on the soap an invaluable tool to her success, which led to roles in Cruel Intentions, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and The Grudge.

Jordana Brewster in As The World Turns

After making her TV debut in a 1995 episode of All My Children, Jordana Brewster landed the role of Nikki Munson on As the World Turns. The Fast & Furious star played the police chief’s daughter in over 100 episodes between 1995 and 2001.

Brewster’s character became involved in numerous scandals, including arrests, accusations, and spiking drinks. The character returned to the soap in 2004, this time played by McKenzie Satterthwaite.

Mark Hamill in General Hospital

Mark Hamill's early career included a recurring role on the soap opera General Hospital. Before becoming Luke Skywalker, Hamill starred as Kent Murray between 1972 and 1973, the nephew of Nurse Jessie Brewer, who lived with her after her brother died.

When Star Wars director J.J. Abrams honored Mark Hamill at the Oscar Wilde Awards ceremony in 2018, he joked about his time as a soap star. “Who among us can forget how Kent, along with his sister Carol Murray, who were forced to live with their aunt after the death of their father? Just four years later, the nation was thrown into collective confusion when Kent was seen holding a lightsaber,” the Star Wars: The Force Awakens director joked.

Kathleen Turner in The Doctors

Kathleen Turner appeared in 243 episodes of The Doctors between 1978 and 1979. The Romancing The Stone star played Nola Dancy Aldrich. In her autobiography, Turner didn’t mince her words about her time working as a soap star.

In Turner’s 2018 book, Kathleen Turner on Acting: Conversations about Film, Television, and Theater, she criticized her character and the writing on the show. Turner asked the writers to portray her as an alcoholic as she felt the character too dumb otherwise. “I couldn’t figure out the words that came out of my mouth.” Turner admitted her breaking point on the show came when the director asked her to look more attractive while her character gave birth.

Ray Liotta in Another World

Ray Liotta played heartthrob Joey Perrini in Another World from 1978 to 1981 before exiting the role to pursue his career in Los Angeles. The Goodfellas actor praised her time as a soap star for helping him loosen up and take things a little less seriously. Liotta described his character as “the nicest guy in the world,” although he landed in numerous romantic entanglements over his three years on the show.

Marissa Tomei on As The World Turns

Oscar-winning actress Marisa Tomei‘s first role in a TV series came when she played Marcy Thompson in 18 episodes of As the World Turns in the mid-1980s. Tomei landed the role in the soap opera at the age of just 19, dropping out of school to make her soap star debut.

Although Marisa Tomei thanked her time on the show for helping her land a Hollywood career, which includes turns in My Cousin Vinny and The Wrestler, she revealed the struggle of working from 7 am until 11 pm. Nobody ever said actors with soap opera backgrounds missed the rough hours.

Guy Pearce in Home and Away and Neighbours

Guy Pearce appeared in Neighbours for three years, playing Mike Young over 400 episodes in the 1980s. A teenage Pearce became a household name after his character befriended hugely successful characters Scott and Charlene (played by Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue, who found international pop success alongside their soap star careers).

The Memento star returned to the soap’s final episode in 2022 and briefly its 2023 revival. The Iron Man 3 actor credits Neighbours for his long and successful career in Hollywood. Guy Pearce also played David Croft on Home and Away between 1991 and 1992.

Nathan Fillion in One Life to Live

Before becoming a primetime TV star in hits like Castle and The Rookie, alongside roles in The Guardians of The Galaxy films, Nathan Fillion appeared in One Life to Live. Fillion made his debut as Joey Buchanan on the 1994 ABC soap. His main character arc revolved around a romance with his mother’s nemesis, Dorian Lord.

Fillion refuses to speak poorly of his time on the show, frequently paying his respects to the genre. The Firefly star believes his time on One Life to Live helped him learn the ropes and praises his co-stars for caring for him on-set. The actor briefly returned to the role, appearing at the funeral of his character’s adopted grandfather.

Hayden Panettiere in One Life to Live and Guiding Light

Scream actress Hayden Panettiere joined One Life to Live at the age of just 4, having started her career at 11 months old. The Heroes star played Sarah Roberts, the daughter of Tina Lord Roberts and Cord Roberts, one of the show's most popular couples in the '80s and '90s.

Hayden Panettiere appeared on One Life to Live between 1994 and 1997 before joining Guiding Light as Lizzie for 44 episodes. Panettiere received numerous awards and critical acclaim for her role as a child with leukemia. Over her short time on Guiding Light, the Nashville star shot her mom’s boyfriend, became trapped down a well, and someone kidnapped her. After Panettiere left the soap, numerous other actresses appeared as Lizzie.

Himesh Patel in Eastenders

Station Eleven star Himesh Patel played Tamwar Masood in the British soap Eastenders between 2007 and 2016. During his time on the BBC soap, his character quit university to become a standup comedian. Himesh even landed his own online spin-off in 2011, becoming one of the soap’s most beloved characters.

Himesh Patel made his breakthrough three years after leaving the soap opera, appearing in Danny Boyle’s Yesterday in 2019. Patel admits his quick rise from soap star to Hollywood actor caused him to suffer from imposter syndrome.

Chris Hemsworth in Home and Away

Chris, Liam, and Luke Hemsworth all appeared in the Australian soap opera Home and Away. Chris Hemsworth appeared as Kim Hyde for three years after landing the role in 2004. The actor joined the soap aged just 20, with his character soon falling into the wrong crowd and almost dying of an overdose.

Chris Hemsworth left the soap in 2007 to try to crack Hollywood. The Thor actor returned to Home and Away as an extra in 2014, appearing in the background of a scene. The Rush star cites his time as a soap star as one of his favorite on-set experiences, especially the show’s beachy location. Chris Hemsworth loved his time on the soap so much that he recently helped his cousin land a role on Home and Away.

Liam Hemsworth in Neighbours

Although he briefly appeared in Home and Away, Liam Hemsworth played a more significant role in Neighbours. All three Hemsworth brothers appeared on Neighbours throughout their career. Liam Hemsworth played Josh Taylor between 2007 and 2008. His character becomes paraplegic after a surfing accident. The Hunger Games star moved to Hollywood in 2009 to pursue his acting career.

Susan Sarandon in A World Apart

Before winning an Academy Award for her role in Dead Man Walking, Susan Sarandon played a lead role in A World Apart. The Thelma & Louise actress appeared in all 325 episodes of the ABC soap, which ran between 1970 and 1971.

The short-lived soap opera, A World Apart, centered around a soap opera writer and her family’s struggles. Despite only airing for a year, Sarandon’s character Patrice went through numerous dramatic plots, including getting kicked out of school and getting pregnant.

Robin Wright in Santa Barbara

Before roles in The Princess Bride and Forrest Gump, one of Robin Wright’s first acting roles came when she played Kelly Capwell in Santa Barbara. Wright earned three Daytime Emmy award nominations for playing Kelly, a woman struggling to choose between two men before discovering the murderous nature of one of her suitors.

At just 18, Robin Wright landed a role in the soap opera. Although her time as a soap star on Santa Barbara helped her hone her on-camera skills, she admits the 18-hour day caused issues to her immune system and mental health. The House of Cards star also admitted to sleeping in her NBC studio dressing room after long shoots.

Isla Fisher in Home and Away

Before her role in Now You See Me, Isla Fisher played Shannon Reed on Home and Away between 1994 and 1997. At just 19, Isla Fisher landed the role of the unconfident bisexual woman who develops anorexia.

While Isla Fisher enjoyed her time as a soap star on Home and Away, she admitted the 15-hour work days stressed her out. The Confessions of a Shopaholic star sees her time on the soap as an acting apprenticeship seen by millions of viewers.

Ellen Burstyn in The Doctors

Ellen Burstyn’s first substantial acting role came when she played Dr. Kate Bartok on The Doctors in 1965. The actress’ role on the soap opera happened after years of minor roles in television shows, including Gunsmoke, Dr Kildare, and Ben Casey. On the show, The Exorcist actress appears as “Ellen McRae,” but later changed her name when she married actor/writer Neil Burstyn.

Tommy Lee Jones in One Life To Live

After having a supporting role in the classic 1970 movie Love Story, Tommy Lee Jones sought steady work and found it as a soap star on One Life to Live. He appeared on the daytime TV show as Dr. Mark Toland from 1971 to 1975.

His character’s troubled marriage to Julie led to Jones’ earning lead billing on the soap. Tommy Lee Jones’ doctor meets his end when shot and killed during a case of mistaken identity by a jilted bride while on his way to blackmail Victor Lord.

Meg Ryan in As The World Turns

Meg Ryan started her acting career with a role in As the World Turns. Ryan initially took on the role of Betsey Stewart to earn money while studying journalism, but she stayed for 31 episodes between 1982 and 1984.

Meg Ryan’s character found herself tangled up in a love triangle when her stepfather disapproved of her relationship with Steve Andropolous. Although she initially married the unscrupulous Craig Montgomery, she finally wedded her true love in 1984. Betsey’s wedding to Steve Andropoulous attracted 20 million viewers, making it one of the highest-rated soap opera episodes in daytime history. Two years later, Meg Ryan appeared alongside Tom Cruise in Top Gun, starting her successful movie career.

Michael B. Jordan in All My Children

Long before transforming into Apollo Creed, Michael B. Jordan starred in All My Children. Joining the soap a year after appearing in The Wire, Jordan played troubled teen Reggie Montgomery until 2006i

The late Chadwick Boseman played the role of Reggie for one week before Michael B. Jordan took over, with the Black Panther actor raising concerns about racial stereotypes in the character's writing. Although fired for expressing his concerns, the character did get a rewrite after Boseman’s complaints. Michael B. Jordan had no idea Chadwick Boseman played the role before him until an interviewer addressed it many years later.

Julianne Moore in As The World Turns

Academy Award winner Julianne Moore played identical twins Frannie and Sabrina on As The World Turns. Moore won a Daytime Emmy for portraying Frannie and her identical half-sister/cousin Sabrina from 1985 to 1988.

After Julianne Moore left the soap opera to find Hollywood success, the show recast the role numerous times. The May December actress’ breakthrough movie role came in 1993’s Robert Altman’s Shortcuts. In 2010, Moore reprised her performance as Frannie in a one-off appearance in the soap opera.

Margot Robbie in Neighbours

Margot Robbie started her successful acting career playing Donna Freedman in the Australian soap Neighbours. Although initially set to play a guest role in 2008, the Babylon star ultimately appeared in 327 episodes. Robbie's storylines included a lesbian kiss and her on-screen husband dying just a month after their wedding.

Margot Robbie left the soap in 2010, choosing not to renew her contract in favor of moving to Hollywood. She would soon land a role on the short-lived ABC drama Pan Am. Robbie made a one-off return to the Australian soap in 2022, in the show’s final episode before Amazon renewed it.