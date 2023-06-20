Film Twitter’s Picks for 15 Lesser Seen Great Movies From 1999

Online film publication Bright Wall Dark Room (BWDR) recently reignited the discussion about the best films of 1999 by celebrating how many movies that came out that year still hold up 24 years later and asking Twitter users for their top 5.

Here I’ve gathered 15 films that multiple users highlighted as the best of the year that aren’t the usual The Matrix, Magnolia, and Fight Club.

1. Go

Starting with a movie that BWDR called out themselves, Go follows three intertwining stories about ecstasy dealing, raves, and sting operations. It’s a stylized and fast-moving movie with a fantastic cast, including Katie Holmes, Timothy Olyphant, and recent Oscar-winner and future live-action Bambi director Sarah Polley. One fan calls the film “completely underrated.”

2. Topsy Turvy

Another pick from the BWDR team themselves, Topsy Turvy tells the story of the creation of The Mikado, an opera from the 19th-century creative team of Gilbert and Sullivan. One cinephile calls it “One of the best films concerning the creative process and performance.” And another notes that it’s one of writer/director Ari Aster’s favorites.

3. The Limey

Steven Soderbergh is one of the most prolific directors ever, so some of his films slip through the cracks. But many fans of his 1999 film The Limey think the film deserves more attention. The film stars Terrence Stamp as an Englishman who comes to California searching for his missing daughter.

4. Snow Falling on Cedars

Based on the novel of the same name by David Guterson, Snow Falling on Cedars is celebrated by fans as “jaw-droppingly gorgeous” and not just one of the best movies of 1999 but one of the best of the 1990s. The film centers on the investigation of a murder of a white American by a Japanese American in the 1950s when the country is still deeply invested in anti-Japanese sentiment from World War II.

5. Beau Travail

A foundational film for many filmmakers and art film lovers, Claire Denis’s Beau Travail is still widely underseen by the broader public. Loosely based on the novella Billy Budd by Herman Melville, the film centers on a group of soldiers in the French Foreign Legion stationed in Djibouti whose lives are changed by the arrival of a new recruit.

6. Audition

Several fans of extreme cinema cited Takashi Miike’s Audition as their favorite film of the much-celebrated year for its ability to draw the audience in and deeply unnerve. The movie follows a man who sets up auditions for a new girlfriend with the help of a friend but, in doing so, invites a mysterious and dangerous woman into his life.

7. Drop Dead Gorgeous

A favorite of mine that I was delighted to see other fans celebrate, Drop Dead Gorgeous is a mockumentary about a pageant in a small Minnesota town that follows several of the contestants. It’s a delightfully silly black comedy that satirizes small-town life and ambition while delivering jokes that have made it a cult classic.

8. Ravenous

Ravenous is a wonderfully unique movie. The horror Western centers on an Army fort in the mid-19th century where a man begs the soldiers for help after being lost in the snowy mountains of the Sierra Nevada. But the man may not be the victim that he seems. It’s a brilliant movie that one fan calls the “most criminally underrated 1999 movie.”

9. Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai

Another of my favorite films of 1999, Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai is unlike anything else. The film tells the story of the eponymous Ghost Dog (Forest Whitaker), a hitman for the mafia who has dedicated his life to following the samurai code.

But it’s not just that premise that makes the movie so unique; it’s also the score from Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA and the sweet moments between Ghost Dog and his French-speaking ice-cream salesman best friend.

10. The Straight Story

While his trademark may be dark surrealism, David Lynch can make straightforward, heartwarming movies. Several film lovers call out Lynch’s The Straight Story as one of the best films of 1999, and some even say it’s their favorite of Lynch’s films. It’s a sweet movie based on the true story of Alvin Straight, who traveled from Iowa to Wisconsin to visit his long-estranged brother using a lawnmower for transportation because he could not drive a car.

11. eXistenZ

eXistenZ is another movie from a widely celebrated director that has been somewhat lost to time. The film from writer/director David Cronenberg centers on a virtual reality video game and a terrorist group that seeks to destroy all virtual reality. The film was the last of Cronenberg’s science fiction, body horror films until the release of 2022’s Crimes of the Future, and remains one of his best in that subgenre.

12. The Road Home

Some fans highlight Zhang Yimou’s beautiful period romance The Road Home, which tells the story of a young woman and teacher falling in love in rural China. One person calls the film “a sweet, good-natured tale.”

13. But I’m a Cheerleader

But I’m a Cheerleader is a queer film classic still remarkably underseen by film fans who aren’t invested in queer stories. But hopefully, the many votes it garnered in the conversation about the best films of 1999 change that. The movie tells the story of a, you guessed it, cheerleader who is sent to conversion therapy when her parents suspect that she’s a lesbian. But instead of a harsh drama, the film is a brightly colored comedy about love and joy.

14. Ratcatcher

The feature debut of writer/director Lynne Ramsay, Ratcatcher is a brutal film that explores the life of a young boy in 1970s Glasgow as he and his family await re-housing by the government during a development program. Like all of Ramsay’s films, it’s a psychological portrait of a person struggling with guilt and trauma that draws the viewer into their perspective.

15. Julien Donkey-Boy

Several film fans call out the early Harmony Korine film Julien Donkey-Boy as one of the best films of 1999. Made on the strict aesthetic principles of the Dogme 95 movement, the film tells the story of a young man with schizophrenia and his dysfunctional family. It’s not a fun movie, but it takes an empathetic look at mental illness and abuse in a way few films have.