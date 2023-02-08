Filmmakers With the Best 5 Film Streaks You Must Watch

Christopher Nolan Movies Ranked and Where to Stream Them
Recently @BigDaddyHoffa asked, “QUESTION: What is the best five-film streak of any filmmaker?” Phew. That is a tough one. I mean, there is a lot of talent to contend.

But here are the top fan-nominated responses in no particular order. Is your favorite filmmaker on this list?

1. James Cameron

One user answered, “Best five-film streak for me belongs to James Cameron! The TerminatorAliensThe AbyssTerminator 2 True Lies.”

2. Rob Reiner

Another Twitter user responded, “Rob Reiner's is the first to come to mind.” Followed by his classics, including Stand By MeThe Princess BrideWhen Harry Met SallyMiseryA Few Good Men.

“The craziest thing about Rob Reiner's late 80s/early 90s run was that there was little to no apparent connection between his movies, but he made six all-time classics in eight years. Not pictured This is Spinal Tap (1984),” @MetaAdamJohnson agreed. 

3. Joel and Ethan Coen (Coen Brothers)

“You know they had to do it to 'em,” said one user while sharing an image of the Coen Brothers and a list of their incredible back-to-back films.

4. Denis Villeneuve

One user shared their favorite seven streak filmmakers: Villeneuve and Miyazaki. Several others agreed with the Denis Villeneuve film selections listed. Also, Hayao Miyazaki is a Japanese animator and filmmaker (for those not in the know).

5. Stanley Kubrick

“I'm not tolerating an answer that doesn't include Stanley Kubrick,” another user announced. They share their five-film streak: Dr. Strangelove – 2001: A Space Odyssey – A Clockwork Orange – Barry Lyndon – The Shining

6. Christopher Nolan

Another user shared a six-film streak stating, “With either The Prestige or Dunkirk, that's a pretty amazing run for Christopher Nolan.” Many people agreed with this choice and shared their own posts highlighting these films. 

7. Howard Winchester Hawks

“Howard Hawks 1938-1941 made: Bringing Up BabyOnly Angels Have WingsHis Girl Friday, Sergeant York, and Ball of Fire,” shared another.  

8. Francis Ford Coppola

Francis Ford Coppola: Apocalypse Now, One From the Heart, The Outsiders, Rumble Fish, and The Cotton Club (encore),” voted one person. Another added, “Or start in 1972: The GodfatherThe ConversationThe Godfather: Part IIApocalypse Now, and The Outsiders.

9. David Cronenberg

Many people agreed with “David Cronenberg: The Brood (1979), Scanners (1981), Videodrome (1983), The Dead Zone (1983), and The Fly (1986).” 

10. Paul Thomas Anderson

Finally, another user shared, “Boogie Nights, Magnolia, Punch Drunk Love, There Will Be Blood and The Master. Paul Thomas Anderson never misses.”

 

